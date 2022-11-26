Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilmark General Store

315 Reviews

$$

7 State Road

Chilmark, MA 02535

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

BAKED GOODS

BAGUETTE

BAGUETTE

$5.95

Our signature French baguette

BLUEBERRY CRUMB MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY CRUMB MUFFIN

$4.95Out of stock

House baked blueberry muffin.

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$3.75
OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$3.75Out of stock

BAKE AT HOME

OUR SIGNATURE, 13" HAND STRETCHED, HOUSE MADE PIES, PARBAKED, TOPPED, AND FROZEN. BAKE AT HOME IN MINUTES, ALMOST LIKE EATING ON THE PORCH.
FROZEN CLASSIC CHEESE

FROZEN CLASSIC CHEESE

$16.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese with tomato sauce, 13" OUR SIGNATURE, 13" HAND STRETCHED, HOUSE MADE PIES, PARBAKED, TOPPED, AND FROZEN. BAKE AT HOME IN MINUTES, ALMOST LIKE EATING ON THE PORCH.

BAGUETTE -BAKE AT HOME

BAGUETTE -BAKE AT HOME

$5.95

Enjoy a fresh baked baguette at home. Bake from frozen - preheat oven to 350, bake for 8-12 minutes.

FROZEN PESTO SHITAKE

FROZEN PESTO SHITAKE

$21.95Out of stock

House-made pesto (no nuts) , shiitake mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella

FROZEN PEPPERONI PIZZA

$21.95Out of stock

Our classic pepperoni pizza made to bake at home. Mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni.

Salads

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

Romaine, sliced cabbage, roasted chicken breast, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, thai peanut dressing (contains peanuts and soy)

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$14.95Out of stock

Romaine, cucumber, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chickpeas, tomatoes, house vinaigrette (contains dairy)

Premade Sandwiches

made fresh throughout the day

CHICKEN SALAD BAGUETTE SANDWICH

$13.95Out of stock

SOPPRESSATA MORTADELLA BAGUETTE SANDWICH (contains nuts)

$13.95Out of stock

soppressata, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pesto and arugula on a baguette (**contains nuts)

Bottled Drinks

FIJI WATER 1.5 LITER

FIJI WATER 1.5 LITER

$4.99
OPEN, BOTTLED WATER 16 OZ.

OPEN, BOTTLED WATER 16 OZ.

$3.25
POLAR, GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER 1LITER

POLAR, GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER 1LITER

$3.75
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 1L GLASS

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 1L GLASS

$4.99
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT 12 oz

SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT 12 oz

$3.25
GTS TRILOGY KOMBUCHA 16oz

GTS TRILOGY KOMBUCHA 16oz

$7.49
COCA-COLA CAN 12 FL OZ.

COCA-COLA CAN 12 FL OZ.

$3.50
NATALIE'S LEMONADE 16 OZ.

NATALIE'S LEMONADE 16 OZ.

$5.49
NATALIE'S ORANGE MANGO 16 OZ.

NATALIE'S ORANGE MANGO 16 OZ.

$5.49

Chips

DEEP RIVER CHIPS SEA SALT & VINEGAR 2oz,

DEEP RIVER CHIPS SEA SALT & VINEGAR 2oz,

$5.99
DEEP RIVER ORIGINAL SEA SALT 2oz.

DEEP RIVER ORIGINAL SEA SALT 2oz.

$2.49
DEEP RIVER MESQUITE BBQ 2oz.

DEEP RIVER MESQUITE BBQ 2oz.

$2.49

CGS MERCHANDISE

CHILMARK BEACH TOTE

CHILMARK BEACH TOTE

$19.99
CGS COOLER

CGS COOLER

$12.99
CGS KLEAN KANTEEN INSULATED MUG

CGS KLEAN KANTEEN INSULATED MUG

$34.99
CGS REUSABLE SHOPPING TOTE

CGS REUSABLE SHOPPING TOTE

$17.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT SMALL BLACK

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT SMALL BLACK

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT SMALL GREY

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT SMALL GREY

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT MEDIUM BLACK

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT MEDIUM BLACK

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT MEDIUM GREY

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT MEDIUM GREY

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT LARGE BLACK

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT LARGE BLACK

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT LARGE GREY

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT LARGE GREY

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT EXTRA LARGE BLACK

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT EXTRA LARGE BLACK

$55.99
CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT EXTRA LARGE GREY

CGS ADULT SWEATSHIRT EXTRA LARGE GREY

$55.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:16 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Simple Food.

Website

Location

7 State Road, Chilmark, MA 02535

Directions

