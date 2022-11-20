American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chilmark Tavern
101 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale casual currently serving take-out but moving back to in-person dining soon.
Location
9 State Road, Chilmark, MA 02535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant