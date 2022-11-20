Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Chilmark Tavern

101 Reviews

$$$

9 State Road

Chilmark, MA 02535

Popular Items

Burger
Halibut
Chicken Wings

Starter

UTENSILS

We do not include utensils with your order unless requested. Please order the number of sets you need. There is no charge, we just ask that you order only what you need for this meal.

CONDIMENTS

Basic condiments are not included unless requested. Please select from below. All menu items will come with the sauces listed in their menu descriptions

Bread + Butter

$6.00

house made "foccacia" style bread (4 pieces), salted honey butter

Burrata

$25.00

maplebrook farm burrata, honey roasted peaches, beetlebung farm tomatoes, cress, white balsamic reduction, urfa chili, toast

Caesar Salad

$18.00

artisan romaine, house croutons, bonito flake, pecorino, our caesar dressing (on the side)

Chicken Liver Pate

$27.00

made with organic livers from green circle farm, 8 oz -potted, port wine gelee, crostini, pickled veggie, caramelized onion jam. Price includes $3 jar deposit. If you return your jar during business hours we will refund the $3

Chicken Wings

$24.00

organic green circle farm wings, honey miso glaze, blue cheese dip.

Market Salad

$16.00

north tabor farm fancy lettuce blend, shaved peas, radish, yellow grape tomato, herbed greek vinaigrette

Mussels

$22.00

p.e.i. mussels, classic mariniere, herbs, white wine, garlic, house bread make it moules frites: dinner portion with fries, +$14

Main

Burger

$28.00

creekstone farm ground beef, vermont cheddar, LTOP, brioche bun, fries **this item is not available in an island eats container**

Fish + Chips

$46.00

beer battered atlantic halibut, fries, malt vinegar powder, house tartar sauce **this item is not available in an island eats container**

Halibut

$48.00

Pan roasted atlantic halibut, seasonal green veggies, house red curry broth, cilantro, lime

Nicoise

$41.00

seared + chilled tuna, chilled green beans, olives, red onion, fingerlings, capers, tomato, seven-minute egg, tonnato

Pasta Bolognese

$45.00

house made fettuccine, grey barn pork, veal + beef bolognese, shaved pecorino

Poulet Frites

$46.00

half of a brined + roasted green circle farm chicken, fries, sauce provençal. **No substitutions can be made with this. If you want different sides, please order the half-chicken and sides separately **this item is not available in an island eats container**

Steak

$67.00

porcini rubbed n.y. strip, bordelaise (on the side) **this item is not available in an island eats container**

Vegan

$37.00

soba noodles (not gf), charred veggies, seared shiitakes, organic tofu, miso dashi, picked mushrooms, sesame

Sides

Brassicas

$15.00

mix of roasted broccoli, cauliflower, romanesco, anchovy salsa verde

Buffalo Brussels

$15.00

crispy sprouts, buffalo seasoning, pecorino

Fries

$12.00

fries

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

Simple grilled asparagus

Mac + Cheese

$21.00

house mornay, baked + cheesy

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Spaetzle + Cabbage

$15.00

mix of roasted broccoli, cauliflower, romanesco, anchovy salsa verde

Just the Meat

Halibut - just the fish

$39.00

atlantic halibut, pan roasted

Chicken just the chicken

$34.00

Half of a roasted Green Circle Farm chicken, just the chicken

NY Strip just the steak

$55.00

14oz NY Strip, just the steak

Pork Chop - just the pork

$46.00

11 oz Kurobuta pork chop, brined and grilled. This is just the chop.

Sauces

want a sauce for your meat?

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$15.00

vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, pistachio pretzel crunch, cherry on top

Budino

$15.00

dark chocolate pudding, cacao nib, whipped mascarpone

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$4.50

16 oz cup, ice, your choice of coke, diet coke, ginger ale, sprite or club soda

Saratoga Sparkling (28oz)

$8.00

Saratoga Flat (28oz)

$8.00

Basil Lime Martini Mix (8oz)

$14.00

our popular drink, bottled for you to mix at home

BIG BATCH BASIL LIME

$50.00

Our popular martini mix in a quart. Freezable (if it lasts that long) plastic quart of our famous mix.

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Chicken fingers + fries

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Noodles with butter and parmesan cheese

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Upscale casual currently serving take-out but moving back to in-person dining soon.

9 State Road, Chilmark, MA 02535

Directions

Chilmark Tavern image
Chilmark Tavern image
Chilmark Tavern image

Map
