Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Chilo's Greenwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Greenwood, Brooklyn, Chilo’s offers contemporary cocktails and frozen drinks in an industrial art-deco bar. In the backyard, Chilo’s serves authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, tostadas and more.
Location
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
No Reviews
51 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurant