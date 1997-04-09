Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilo's Bed-Stuy

156 Reviews

$

323 Franklin Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Popular Items

CHICKEN TACO
SMOKED BEEF TACO
CHORIZO TACO

FOOD

TACOS

CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$5.25

Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$5.25

Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

COCHINITA TACO

COCHINITA TACO

$5.50

Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

AL PASTOR TACO

$5.50

Marinated and roasted pork shoulder served with roasted pineapple, onions and cilantro. Come with Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges on the side

CHORIZO TACO

CHORIZO TACO

$6.00

Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

SMOKED BEEF TACO

SMOKED BEEF TACO

$6.25

Beef brisket roasted with our house chili rub and house smoked with apple wood. It is garnished with pickled red onions. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

NOPALES TACO

NOPALES TACO

$6.75

Nopales is roasted and garnished with pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, and avocado. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

HUITLACOCHE TACO

HUITLACOCHE TACO

$6.25

Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACO

$7.25Out of stock

Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$7.50Out of stock

Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

DUCK TACO

$9.00

KID'S QUESADILLA

$4.50+

TOSTADAS

AVOCADO TOSTADA

AVOCADO TOSTADA

$11.00

Sliced avocado, black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

NOPALES TOSTADA

NOPALES TOSTADA

$11.00

Roasted nopales (cactus), avocado, pico de gallo, crema, and queso fresco. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

CHICKEN TOSTADA

$12.00

Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Served with black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, Radish, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.

TORTAS

CHORIZO TORTA

CHORIZO TORTA

$16.00

Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, Queso Oaxaca, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.

SMOKED BEEF TORTA

SMOKED BEEF TORTA

$17.00

Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, Queso Oaxaca, pickled onions, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.

ALAMBRES TORTA

ALAMBRES TORTA

$17.50

Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, Queso Oaxaca, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.

AVOCADO TORTA

$17.50

Served on a white roll with black bean spread, avocado, queso Oaxaca, and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas.

CHIPS

CHIPS AND SALSA BORRACHA

$7.00

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$12.00

CHIPS AND BOTH

$15.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$10.00

SIDE SALSA BORRACHA

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.00

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$1.00

EXTRA SALSAS

Avocado Tomatillo (Mild)

Out of stock

Avocado, tomatillo, onions, garlic, cilantro, serrano

Chile de Arbol (Mid-High Spicy)

Chile de arbol, tomato, habanero powder, onion, garlic

TACO MEAL KITS

CARNITAS MEAL KIT

$45.00

Makes 15 tacos. 1qt. Carnitas, pint of onions and cilantro, pack of 4in corn tortillas, mild green and medium spice red sauces, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges

CHICKEN MEAL KIT

$45.00

Makes 15 tacos. 1 qt. Chicken, pint of onions and cilantro, pack of 4in corn tortillas, mild green and medium spice red sauces, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges

CHORIZO MEAL KIT

$45.00

Makes 15 tacos. 1 qt. Chorizo, pint of onions and cilantro, pack of 4in corn tortillas, mild green and medium spice red sauces, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges

NOPALES/POBLANO PEPPER MEAL KIT

$50.00

Makes 15 tacos. 1qt. Nopales and Poblano, pint of pico de gallo, pack of 4in corn tortillas, mild green and medium spice red sauces, crema, queso fresco, Radish, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Wedges

SMOKED BEEF MEAL KIT

$50.00

MERCHANDISE

CHILO'S TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

CHILO'S PICANTE BOTTLE

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in BedStuy, Brooklyn, Chilo’s offers contemporary cocktails and frozen drinks in an industrial art-deco bar. In the backyard, Chilo’s serves authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, tostadas and more.

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

