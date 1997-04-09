Chilo's Bed-Stuy
156 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in BedStuy, Brooklyn, Chilo’s offers contemporary cocktails and frozen drinks in an industrial art-deco bar. In the backyard, Chilo’s serves authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, tostadas and more.
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
