Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

10615 Fry Rd.

Cypress, TX 77433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Bacon Taco
Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco
Egg and Potato Taco

Cheese Enchilada Packs

1/2 Dozen Cheese Enchilada Pack

$15.95

1 Dozen Cheese Enchilada Pack

$24.95

Ground Beef Enchilada Packs

1/2 Dozen Ground Beef Enchilada Pack

$17.95

1 Dozen Ground Beef Enchilada Pack

$26.95

Shredded Chicken Enchilada Packs

1/2 Dozen Shredded Chicken Enchilada Pack

$17.95

1 Dozen Shredded Chicken Enchilada Pack

$26.95

Chicken Fajita Enchilada Packs

1/2 Dozen Chicken Fajita Enchilada Pack

$19.95

1 Dozen Chicken Fajita Enchilada Pack

$28.95

Beef Fajita Enchilada Packs

1/2 Dozen Beef Fajita Enchilada Pack

$21.95

1 Dozen Beef Fajita Enchilada Pack

$30.95

6 Taco Pack

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Cheese

$21.00

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Bacon

$21.00

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Chorizo

$21.00

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Chappell Hill

$21.00

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Jimmy Dean

$21.00

6 Taco Pack-Egg & Potato

$21.00

12 Taco Pack

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Cheese

$36.00

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Bacon

$36.00

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Chorizo

$36.00

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Chappell Hill

$36.00

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Jimmy Dean

$36.00

12 Taco Pack-Egg & Potato

$36.00

CANDY

Takis

$1.00

Breakfast Tacos

Egg and Bacon Taco

$4.31

Egg and Chappell Hill Taco

$4.31

Egg and Cheese Taco

$4.31

Egg and Cheese in your choice of Flour or Corn tortilla

Egg and Chorizo Taco

$4.31

Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco

$4.31

Egg and Mx Papa Taco

$4.31

Egg and Potato Taco

$4.31

Plain Egg Taco

$3.74

Barbacoa Taco

$5.18

Bean Taco

$3.45

Bean and Cheese Taco

$4.31

Chilaquiles Taco

$4.31

Huevo a La Mexicana Taco

$5.46

Mexican Potato Taco

$3.74

Migas Taco

$5.46

Breakfast Plates

Egg and Cheese Plate

$12.08

ChoriPapa Plate

$12.08

Egg and Potato Plate

$12.08

Egg and Jimmy Dean Plate

$12.08

Egg and Chorizo Plate

$12.08

Egg and Bacon Plate

$12.08

Potato and Bacon Plate

$12.08

Egg and Mx Potato Plate

$12.08

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$13.23

Migas Plate

$13.23

Egg and Bacon Plate

$12.08

Egg and Potato Plate

$12.08

Egg and Chorizo Plate

$12.08

Egg and Jimmy Dean Plate

$12.08

Egg and Mx Potato Plate

$12.08

Chilaquile Plate

$10.35

Migas Plate

$13.23

Lunch Tacos

Bean Taco

$3.45

Carne Guisada Taco

$5.18

Picadillo Taco

$5.18

Pork W/ Green Salsa Taco

$5.18

Chicken Fajita Taco

$5.18

(3) Crispy Taco

$8.34

Ground Beef Taco

$4.89

Chicken a la Mexicana taco

$5.18

Beef Fajita Taco

$6.33

Street Tacos (Plate)

$12.08

Combo Fajita Taco

$5.18

Lunch Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$15.81

Carne Guisada Plate

$14.38

Chappel w/Peppers Plate

$12.94

Chicken a la Mexicana Plate

$14.38

Chicken Fajita Plate

$14.38

Combo Fajita Plate

$14.38

Combo Plate

$14.38

Crispy Taco Plate

$12.08

Flauta Plate

$13.23

Picadilllo plate

$14.38

Pork W/ Green Salsa Plate

$14.38

Carnitas Plate

$12.94

Dips

Queso

$6.84

Lettuce

Tomato

Nachos Y Quesadillas

Nachos Beef Fajita

$14.89

Nachos Chicken Fajita

$13.74

Nachos Veggie

$11.45

8" CHZ Quesadilla

$11.44

8" Veggie Quesadilla

$12.59

8" Chx Fajita Quesadilla

$13.74

8" Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$14.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$6.90

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$8.05

Fajitas Plates

Beef Plate

$15.80

Chicken Plate

$14.10

Enchiladas

2 x Chz Enchilada Plate

$10.64

3 x Chz Enchilada Plate

$11.79

2 x Grnd Beef Enchilada Plate

$12.94

3 x Grnd Beef Enchilada Plate

$14.38

2 x Chx A La Mx Enchilada Plate

$12.94

3 x Chx A La Mx Enchilada Plate

$14.38

2 x Chx Fajita Enchilada Plate

$14.09

3 x Chx Fajita Enchilada Plate

$15.24

2 x Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate

$14.89

3 x Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate

$16.04

GORDITA'S

Vegetarian Gordita

$7.99

Chx Fajita Gordita

$9.14

Beef Fajita Gordita

$10.29

Picadillo Gordita

$9.14

Pork in Green Salsa Gordita

$9.14

Carne Guisada Gordita

$9.14

Chicken a La Mexicana Gordita

$9.14

Bean & Cheese Gordita

$7.99

BRIDGELAND BURRITOS

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.44

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.59

Chx Fajita Burrito

$13.74

Beef Fajita Burrito

$14.89

Chx/Beef Combo Burrito

$14.89

Sides

1 corn tortila

$1.15

1 Flour tortilla

$1.15

2 Flour Tortilla

$2.30

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.30

Fajita Sides

Small Beef Faita

$2.88

Medium Beef Fajita

$4.03

Large Beef Fajita

$6.33

Rice

Small Rice

$0.86

Medium Rice

$1.15

Large Rice

$1.73

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Cokes

$4.54

Large Topo Chico

$4.60

Jarritos

$3.45

Bottle Water

$2.88

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.88

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.88

Fresh Juices

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.75

Agua Fresca

$4.60

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.75

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.88

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.88

Coke Zero

$2.88

Cherry Coke

$2.88

Dr. Pepper

$2.88

Sprite

$2.88

Root Beer

$2.88

Iced Tea

$2.88

Beef Fajita Pack

1/2 LB Beef Fajita

$30.99

1 LB Beef Fajita

$45.95

Chicken Fajita Pack

1/2 LB Chicken Fajita

$22.95

1 LB Chicken Fajita

$34.45

Combo Fajita Pack

1/2 LB Combo Fajita

$27.54

1 LB Combo Fajita

$43.65

Crispy Taco

(1) kids Crispy taco

$5.99

(2) kids Crispy taco

$7.99

Tostadas

(1)kids Bean & Cheese tostada

$2.99

(1)kids Ground Beef tostada

$3.99

(1)kids Chicken tostada

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

kids Cheese quesadilla

$2.99

kids Chicken quesadilla

$3.99

kids Beef quesadilla

$4.99

(2) Chicken Flautas

(2) kids Flautas

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

CoCo's Crepes - Cypress
orange star4.2 • 206
9945 Barker Cypress Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress - 26326 Northwest Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
26326 Northwest Freeway Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Creekwood Grill
orange star4.4 • 576
12710 Telge Rd. Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
The Frio Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,634
16410 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Tomball
orange starNo Reviews
13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400 Tomball, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cypress

The Frio Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,634
16410 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 052 - Cypress
orange star4.7 • 1,864
17515 Spring Cypress Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.5 • 1,419
26010 Hempstead Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 1,328
10535 Fry Road Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange star4.2 • 726
14102 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cypress
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston