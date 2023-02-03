Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilte

review star

No reviews yet

765 Grand Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Order Again

Daily Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Flatwhite

$5.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Alternative Milk

$1.00

Beer

Specialty IPA

$8.00

Arizona Ranch Water

$6.00

Sour

$6.00

Lager

$6.00

IPA

$7.00

Blonde

$7.00

Amber

$7.00

Stout

$8.00

White

Basaurresti Lahu

$56.00

Camou Chardanay

$53.00

Guaname Rose (glass)

$14.00

Guaname Rose ( bottle )

$53.00

Red

Bobal Vera de Estenas (bottle)

$50.00

Bobal Vera de Estenas (glass)

$13.00

Bishi "Mistico" (bottle)

$60.00

Symmetria EJE Red Blend (glass)

$14.00

Symmetria EJE Red Blend (Bottle)

$55.00

Macatho "Toca Tierra"

$56.00

Guaname Pajaro Azul

$85.00

Sparkling

Terra Madi Blancs De Noir (glass)

$12.00

Terra Madi Blancs De Noir (bottle)

$45.00

Azimut Cava Brut Rosa (bottle)

$50.00

Azimut Cava Brut Rosa (glass)

$13.00

Symmetria Lumminaria (bottle)

$75.00

Cocktails

Hada Madrina

$22.00

El Verde Peligroso

$15.00

Rosita De Cacao

$16.00

Ponte Las Pilas

$14.00

Por Siempre

$16.00

Sangre De Maize

$15.00

Maguey Flight

$65.00

Beer

HopKnot IPA

$7.00

Baja Blonde

$6.00

Sippin Pretty Sour

$6.00

Mother Road Black IPA

$7.00

Baja La Surfa Lager

$6.00

Arizona Ranch Water

$6.00

Wine

Honni Soju

$7.00

Spirits

Bols Red Light Negroni

$12.00

Bols Very Old Fashion

$14.00

Onda Sparkling Tequila ( Orange)

$7.00

Onda Sparkling Tequila (Grapefruit)

$7.00

N/A

Mexican Coke

$3.00

WYLD CBD Sparkling Water

$8.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Provision Coffee

$4.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.00

Tacos

tacos

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

at The Egyptian

Location

765 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

