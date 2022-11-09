Chim Thai Cafe Milford 196 East Main Street
Appetizers
Tofu Triangles
Fried tofu triangles. Served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts
Edamame
Steamed green soy bean pod and sprinkle with salt.
Thai Rolls
Popular crispy Thai rolls, wrapped with mix vegetable, chicken and glass noodles. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Vegetarian Rolls
Crispy vegetables rolls , wrapped with glass noodles, and mix vegetable. Served with plum sauce
Fresh Rolls
Special fresh rolls filled with shrimp, carrots, cucumber, fresh lettuce and basil leaves. Served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts. (Available vegetarian served with plum sauce topped with crushed peanut.)
Crab Rangoon
Homemade wonton filled with cream cheese, carrot and crab meat. Served with House special sweet & sour sauce.
Golden Triangles
A crispy vegetable rolls in triangle shape. Served with House special sweet and sour sauce.
Scallion Pancakes
Vegetarian scallion Homemade Style fried. Served with House ginger sauce.
Shumai
Steamed or fried shrimp dumpling. Served with House ginger sauce.
Thai Ravioli
Delightful Thai style ravioli with shrimp and pork with House ginger sauce. Available steamed or fried
Chicken Satay (4 PCS)
Grilled chicken on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Thai Tempura
Choice of vegetable or chicken deep fried in a crispy batter. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (Available vegetarian served with plum sauce.)
Golden Bags
Crisply bags wrapped with chicken, sweet corn, peas and carrot. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Mixed Plate
Enjoy our appetizers platter. Combination of chicken satay, Thai rolls, vegetarian rolls, crab Rangoon and vegetable tempura. Served with cucumber sauce, plum sauce and peanut sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Calamri
Fried Calamari with spicy sauce
Golden Wings (6 PCS)
Soups & Salads
Milford Salad
A garden fresh greens salad with lettuce, tomatoes, red-green peppers, cucumbers and carrots. Served with peanut sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese seaweed, seasoned in sesame oil, salt, vinegar and white sesame.
Chim Thai Salad
A popular Thai salad dish. Sliced grilled chicken, fried tofu on bed of garden fresh greens. Served with peanut sauce dressing
Fresh Tofu Soup
Fresh tofu with vegetables in vegetable broth.
Tom Yum Goong
The famous Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, chili, lemongrass, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro and lemon juice. (Available vegetarian)
Tom Kha Gai
Mild and delicious chicken soup with coconut milk, galanga, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro and lemon juice (Available vegetarian)
Fisherman Soup
Hot and Sour Soup with shrimp, squid, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions and basil le