Chima Steakhouse

8,034 Reviews

$$$

2400 E Las Olas Blvd.

Ste. R

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

Chima Burger with chips
Three sides combo
Three Meat combo

Main Entrees

Beef Ribs (10 oz)

Beef Ribs (10 oz)

$29.90

Slow-cooked and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Beer Marinated Drumsticks

Beer Marinated Drumsticks

$22.90

Grilled drumsticks marinated in beer. Juicy and full of flavor.

Boneless Chicken (14 oz)

Boneless Chicken (14 oz)

$22.90

Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Lamb Chops (10 oz)

Lamb Chops (10 oz)

$44.90

Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Picanha (10 oz)

Picanha (10 oz)

$29.90

Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Ribeye (10 oz)

Ribeye (10 oz)

$39.90

Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Salmon (10 oz)

Salmon (10 oz)

$29.90

Grilled Salmon. Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$24.90

10 Grilled shrimp served with your choice of sides and sauces

Three Meat combo

Three Meat combo

$22.90

2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.

Burgers

Chima Burger with chips

Chima Burger with chips

$18.00

The perfect mix of certified Angus beef top sirloin and beef ribs, topped with cheddar cheese and special sauce. Served with chips.

Chima Sliders with chips

Chima Sliders with chips

$15.00

Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.

Salads & Sides

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing.

Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)

Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)

$17.90

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.

Salmon Caesar Salad (10 oz)

Salmon Caesar Salad (10 oz)

$24.90

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with grilled salmon and your choice of sauce.

Three sides combo

Three sides combo

$10.00

The choice is yours! Choose one each or mix and match. Creamy mashed potato, fried polenta or fried banana.

Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct

Cheese bread with turkey spread - 12 ct

$8.00

Bring home this delicious homemade traditional Brazilian cheese bread. Served with our famous smoked turkey spread.

Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Guarana Antarctica - Diet

Guarana Antarctica - Diet

$4.00
Guarana Antarctica - Regular

Guarana Antarctica - Regular

$4.00

Guaraná-flavoured soft drink, originating in Brazil. Made with the Amazon super fruit. Smooth and crisp.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Brazilian Style steakhouse.

Location

2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Ste. R, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

