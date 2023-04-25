  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Chimalma Taco Bar - 701 Commerce Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chimalma Taco Bar 701 Commerce Street

review star

No reviews yet

701 Commerce Street

Dallas, TX 75202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverages

Soda

Bottled Water

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.85Out of stock

Coca Cola

$2.85Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.85Out of stock

Sprite

$2.85Out of stock

Fountain - Soda

$2.85Out of stock

Fountain - Tonic

$2.85Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.85

Mexican Sprite

$4.85

Mexican Fanta

$4.85

Topo Chico

$4.85

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca Limonade

$4.85

Fresca Limeade

$4.85

Agua Fresca Mango Lemonade

$4.85

Agua Fresca Strawberry Lemonade

$4.85

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$4.85

Coffee & Tea

Coffee - Drip

$4.00

Coffee - French Press

$5.00

Passion Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Food

Appetizer

Pancho Nachos

Pancho Nachos

$12.85

Toastadita, pinto beans, melted Oaxaca cheese, avocado, jalepeno, and sour cream (Choose cheese, brisket, or chicken)

El "Trio"

$15.85

Queso Chimalma, Queso Chris, and Guacamole served with tortilla chips

Queso Chimalma

$8.85

Queso blanco - Blend of three melted kinds of cheese with roasted poblano pepper and fresh spinach

Queso Chris

$8.85

Cheddar & chapala queso with pico de gallo

Guacamole

$10.85

Mashed avocado with finely chopped onion and jalapeno

Taquitos Dorados

$12.85

Two fresh handmade tortillas deep fried: one bean, one potato, topped with slaw, served with house-made Jalisco sauce on the side

Ceviche Mango

$12.85

Lime marinated white fished paired with fresh red onion, mango, cilantro, and habanero pepper

Cheeps & salsa

$4.85

Entree

Torta Ahogada

$14.85

Birote (Guadalajara sourdough) torta filled with crisp roast pork, pickled red onion, & soaked in a bed of fresh tomato broth, served with a side of fresh chile de árbol sauce

Las Raspadas

$12.85

Hand-made sundried corn tostada dressed with bean puree, slow-cooked braised pork, shaved cabbage & radish, served with a side of Jalisco sauce

Carne Asada

$24.85

Flank & chorizo steak served with housemade tortillas, nopal salad, radish, pinot beans, and a side of guacamole

Alambres Guadalajara

$22.85

Grilled flank steak, bacon, bell pepper, and onion covered in sauteed cheese, served with blue corn tortillas, fried beans, and Chimalma sauce

Globos Minuto

$21.85

Red snapper slow cooked with black olives, onion, tomato, green leaves, salt, and pepper.

Camarones A La Diabla

$22.85

Tail on shrimp sauteed in butter & garlic, bathed in roma tomato sauce, chile de arbol, and magic spices, served with mexican rice

Pezcado A La Geny

$21.85

Sauteed red snapper, smothered in a three cheese sauce , topped with roasted almonds, served with a side of mexican rice

Quesadilla (Adult)

$12.85

Tacos

Brisket

$14.85

8 hour oven roasted brisket topped with cilantro, onion, and housemade tomatillo sauce, served with lime

Carnitas

$14.85

Slow-cooked braised pork with pickled red onions, topped with fresh onion, cilantro, and housemade tomatillo sauce, served with lime

Pollo Al Pastor

$14.85

Marinated diced chicken breast sauteed with fresh pineapple, topped with housemade tomatillo sauce, cilantro and onions

Chorizo

$14.85

Spicy marninated gilled ground pork, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce, served with lime

Asada

$14.85

Grilled flank steak, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce, served with lime

Nopales

$13.85

Sauteed noplaes cactus, chopped tomato, minced onion, garlic, topped with queso fresco

Pastor de Soya

$13.85

Soy beans marinated in pineapple and soy sauce, topped with cilantro and house-made tomatillo

Hongos La Mexican

$13.85

Fresh blend of sauteed mushrooms, garlic, onion, and tomato, topped with queso fresco

Calabacitas Guisadas

$13.85

A fresh blend of sauteed zucchini, tomato, onion, and yellow corn, topped with queso fresco and house-made tomatillo sauce

Cameron Empanizado

$15.85

Tempura breaded gulf shrimp dressed with Chimalma house dressing, served with slaw, corn, and tomato

Pezcado Empanizado

$15.85

Tempura breaded white fish garnished with poblano, and a cilantro/ranch dressing, served with slaw corn and tomato

A La Cart - Brisket

$3.85

A La Cart - Carnitas

$3.85

A La Cart - Pollo Al Pastor

$3.85

A La Cart - Chorizo

$3.85

A La Cart - Asada

$3.85

A La Cart - Nopales

$3.85

A La Cart - Pastor de Sova

$3.85

A La Cart - Hongos La Mexicana

$3.85

A La Cart - Calabasitas Guisadas

$3.85

A La Cart - Camaron Empanezado

$4.85

A La Cart - Pescado Empanezado

$4.85

Enchiladas

Queso Blanco Enchiladas

$14.85

Pulled chicken wrapped in a white tortilla, covered with American white cheese and jalapeno ranch sauce, served with white rice

Poblanas Enchiladas

$14.85

Pulled chicken wrapped in a white tortilla, covered with mole poblano and seasame seeds, served with white rice

Verdes Enchiladas

$14.85

Pulled chicken wrapped in a white tortilla, coveredc with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, fresh onion, and queso fresco, served with white rice

Soups and Salads

Carne En Su Jugo

$13.85

Flank steak simmered with tomatillo sauce, mixed with pinto beans, flash fried onion and crispy crumbled bacon

Sopita De Fideo

$7.85

Tomato based chicken broth, toasted rice noodles, onion, tomato, and cilantro

Fresa

$14.85

Fresh spinach tossed with strawberry, mango, carmelized pecans, blue cheese, and yellow raisins, served with house made vinaigrette

Vida

$14.85

Mixed romaine tossed with mango, tomato, tortilla chips, yellow corn and mozzarella cheese, served with house-made avocado dressing

Sides

Slaw

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$2.50

Small Side Guacamole

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Small Side Queso Chimalma

$2.00

Small Side Queso Chris

$2.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side mozzerella

$2.00

Side queso fresco

$2.00

Children

Kids Taco Brisket

$7.85

Two brisket tacos with house-made tomatillo sauce, served with a side of fries

Kids Hamburguesa

$7.85

80/20 ground beef, tomato, lettuce, served with a side of fries

Kids Quesadilla

$7.85

A crispy flavorful Oaxaca cheese quesadilla served with a side of fries

Dessert

Chimalma Cake

$10.85

Double Chocolate-Rich, fudge chocolate cake filled and frosted with our house Leche Quemada and chocolate

Pina Colada Cake

$10.85

Layed cake of coconut, pineapple, and vanilla filling, with coconut frosting

Chocoflan

$10.85

Chocolate-Rich cake and mexican flan with our house caramel

Artesanías / Retail Shop

Joyas / Jewelry

Earrings Long

$18.00

Earrings Small

$10.00

Mascota / Pet

Woven Dog Lease / Arrendamiento de perros (Long / Larga / Tejido)

$40.00

Dog Lease (Long) / Arrendamiento de perros (Larga / Cuero)

$44.00

Dog Lease (Short) / Arrendamiento de perros (Corta)

$36.00

Dog Collar (Large) / Collar de Perro (Larga)

$32.00

Dog Collar (Small) / Collar de Perro (Pequeña)

$10.00

Ropa / Clothes

Chingon / Chingona Tee Shirt

$15.00

Camisa tradicional

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh food with soul!

Location

701 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Family Thais Asian Bistro - 208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6
orange starNo Reviews
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6 Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
orange starNo Reviews
702 ROSS AVE Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX057 - Dallas (N Market St)
orange star4.5 • 213
1722 N. Market St Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1211 Commerce Street Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
ELLEN'S - West End - Dallas, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1790 N. Record St. Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Commissary
orange starNo Reviews
1217 Main St Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston