Chimayo

368 Main Street

Park City, UT 84060

First Course

Guacamole Azteca

$20.00

avocado relish ∙ roasted beet hummus ∙ raw vegetables ∙ burrata cheese ∙ mission fig compote ∙ flatbread

Queso Fundido

$24.00

manchego + gruyère + asadero cheese ∙ grilled jalapeño tomato salsa ∙ flat bread ∙ corn chips

Ceviche

$23.00

gulf shrimp ∙ mahi-mahi ∙ cucumber ∙ serrano chile ∙ onion ∙ cilantro

Mussels

$22.00

grilled flatbread ∙ poblano-cilantro broth

Chile Relleno

$20.00

panko crust ∙ tomatillo salsa verde ∙ corn jicama salsa

Skewer of Elk

$20.00

coffee glaze ∙ chipotle crema ∙ avocado salsa

Wild Mushroom Quesadilla

$17.00

roasted poblanos ∙ red onion ∙ corn tortilla ∙ black bean salsa

Beet Salad

$17.00

kale + frisee ∙ red + gold baby beets ∙ grapes ∙ burrata cheese ∙ chile de árbol ∙ pomegranate vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$17.00

goat cheese ∙ caramelized pecans ∙ bacon ∙ cranberries ∙ cilantro lime vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

$17.00

boston bibb ∙ chile pasilla ∙ red onion ∙ corn ∙ jicama ∙ cucumber ∙ cherry tomato ∙ panela cheese ∙ chipotle - avocado dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$19.00

marinated vegetables ∙ papaya ∙ shredded greens ∙ pasilla chile vinaigrette

Arturo's Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Blended chiles tomatos and herbs ∙ corn tortilla ∙ queso fresco

Roasted Corn Soup

$12.00

sweet corn ∙ roasted onion ∙ smoked chile ∙ crispy tortilla strips

Sopa Del Dia

$12.00

Chef Arturo prepares a specialty soup daily. Call to ask about availability and specifications!

Entrees

Buffalo Flank Steak

$64.00

$64.00

mushroom + green bean sauté ∙ tres chile scalloped potatoes ∙ cumin ancho chile sauce

Coconut+Corn Crusted Halibut

$57.00

spaghetti squash ∙ roasted red pepper & bean succotash ∙ citrus serrano chili sauce

Duck Enchiladas

$50.00

honey roasted duck ∙ grilled onions + peppers ∙ crisp confit leg ∙ white bean relish ∙ poblano verde sauce

Lamb

$60.00

Chile & Herb Crusted Lamb * Jalapeno Polenta * Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Pearl Onions * Mint Salsa Verde * Ancho Cumin Sauce

Blackened Hanger Steak

$67.00

mushroom & green bean sauté ∙ tres chile scalloped potatoes ∙ cumin-ancho chile sauce

Elk London Broil

$62.00

peppercorn sesame crusted elk ∙ mashed potato quesadilla ∙ grilled asparagus ∙ green chile béarnaise

Green Pipian Trout Fajitas

$50.00

fresh utah trout ∙ onions ∙ bell peppers ∙ cremini mushrooms ∙ seafood broth ∙ flour tortillas ∙ guacamole ∙ chipotle sour cream ∙ pico de gallo

Chicken Fajitas

$40.00

roasted organic chicken breast ∙ chimayo’s special nachos ∙ chile peppers ∙ onions ∙ poblano cheese sauce

Crown Roast Barbecued Spareribs

$57.00

caramelized chipotle glaze ∙ onion rings ∙ mashed potatoes ∙ hominy salpicón

Grilled Enchiladas

$38.00

spinach flour tortilla ∙ grilled seasonal vegetables ∙ guacamole ∙ black beans + quinoa

Ahi Tuna Taco

$54.00

guajillo lime crust | corn tortilla | bean trio | mixed greens | chipotle aioli

Kids Menu

Bean + Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Beef Taco

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Taco

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Sides

Fajita Setup

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Tator Tots

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Dessert

Pecan Bread Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
A blend of Southwestern culinary style from Southern Mexico to Southern Utah. Step through the door, and you’ll think you've stepped across the border. Festive lighting, wrought iron detail, Southwestern throw pillows in each booth and an authentic Mexican tile floor create this fabulous ambiance.

368 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

