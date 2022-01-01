Chimayo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
A blend of Southwestern culinary style from Southern Mexico to Southern Utah. Step through the door, and you’ll think you've stepped across the border. Festive lighting, wrought iron detail, Southwestern throw pillows in each booth and an authentic Mexican tile floor create this fabulous ambiance.
Location
368 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Banchan: American Izakaya - 900 Main Street
No Reviews
900 Main Street Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant