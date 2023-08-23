CHIMBA Midtown
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chimba is an all day restaurant / café, that celebrates Latin American cultures and embraces their bold flavors. An escape creating an inviting and casual vibe with dishes designed for any time of the day.
Location
2830 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
