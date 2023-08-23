Breakfast

Croissants

Croissant Plain

$6.00
Croissant Almond

$7.00
Croissant H&C

$9.50

Ham & Cheese croissant sandwich

Pastry

Cake

$7.00

Pie

$7.00

Eggs

Scrambled

$8.00

Poached

$8.00

Fried

$8.00

Hard Boiled

$8.00

Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Beans paste / Scrambled egg / Paille potato / Mexican Chorizo / Guacamole / Cheese

Pan de bono

Pan De Bono

$3.00

Alfajor

Alfajor

$5.00

Brunch

Toasts

Kale Toast

$16.00

Sourdough bread / sumak cream cheese / sautee kale / soft egg / sumak sunflower seed

Cured Fished

$17.00

Sourdough bread / homemade cured fish / chives cream cheese / crispy sunchoke / tangerine / alfafa sprouts

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Sourdough bread / tomato confit / avocado / egg / feta cheese / seasoning pumpkin seed / micro cilantro

Bowls

Acai

$15.00Out of stock

Acai / banana / strawberry / blueberry / pineapple / granola / coconut flakes / chia seed

Chia

$14.00

Coconut milk / chia seed / kiwi / blueberry / candied sunflower seed / mint / toasted coconut flakes / goji berry / honey

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Salads

Green

$15.00

Lettuce / aurgula / pomegranade / bacon croutons / orange / candied bacon / Honey mustard dressing

Quinoa

$15.00

Spinach / Lettuce / quinoa / avocado / beetroot / feta / seasoning pumpkin seed + Apple cider vinaigrette

Empanadas

Beef (Argentina)

$5.00

Minced Beef / onion / egg / olives

Shrimp (Chile)

$5.00

Shrimp / green onion / cheese

Chicken (Venezuela)

$5.00

Shredded chicken / gouda cheese

Mushroom

$5.00

Mushrooms / onions / cheese (Lightly Spicy)

Sandwichs

Chimba Burger

$22.00

8OZ BRISKET BURGER / caramelized onion / Cheddar / Bacon / SPICY SECRET SAUCE / Pretzel BUN

Lomito

$22.00

Beef tenderloin / lettuce / tomato / fried egg / HAM / mozzarella / CHIMI AIOLI

Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Chicken / tomato / onion / pickled cucumber / sweet avo cream / Sriracha Aioli

Veggie Burger

$22.00

BEYOND BURGER / cucumber / tomatoes / red onion / turkish suace

Choripán

$16.00

Chorizo / criolla / lettuce / Aioli

Sides

Fresh Salad

$6.00
Grilled Avocado

$8.00
Fries

$7.00
Potato Salad

$7.00
Beetroot Salad

$7.00

Small plates

Molleja

$16.00

grilled sweet bread / lemon / greens / grapefruit

Elote

$10.00

Corn / red jalapeno aioli / tajin / Cotija cheese

Arepa

$15.00

BEEF BIRRIA (SPICY) / BEET AREPA / PLANTAIN / smoked gouda

Broken Potatoes

$10.00

Potatoes / garlic / parsley / anchovies AIOLI

Burrata/Mortadela

$17.00

Burrata / mortadella / baby zucchini / parsley pesto

Shrimp Tiradito

$18.00

Argentine red shrimp / coconut tiger milk / quinoa / jalapeño / mango / passion fruit / basil oil / jalapeño oil / cilantro

Mains

Tira de asado

$39.00

SHORT RIB / CHIMICHURRI

Rib Eye

$39.00

12 oz rib eye / rosemary butter

Picanha

$33.00

Grilled PICANHA / chimichurri

Shrimp Chaufa

$23.00

Shrimp / onion / bell peppers / green onion / soy sauce / sesame oil / alfafa sprouts

Veggie Lasagna

$24.00

Breaded eggplant / zucchini / tomato / mushroom mix / onion / manchego sauce

Milanesa

$25.00

Breaded Beef / fried egg

Spinach Ñoquis

$22.00

SEARED gnocci / crispy kale / cauliflower cream / chili oil

Repollo y Boniato

$17.00

Hummus / cabagge / sweet potato / grapefruit / parsley / hazelnut / celery

Desserts

Key Lime Tres Leches

$11.00

Key lime custard / italian merengue / vanilla streusel

Flan

$10.00

With dulce de leche and coconut streusel

Chocotorta

$10.00Out of stock

Wines

Whites

HARKEN BARREL

$42.00

PULENTA ESTATE

$48.00

JUGGERMAUT

$55.00

EL ENEMIGO

$75.00

GRAFFIGNA

$35.00

JERMAN

$59.00

MATUA

$40.00

VILLA MARIA

$42.00

SPY VALLEY

$52.00

STADT KREMS

$52.00

COLOME STATES

$38.00

SANTA JULIA

$49.00

CATENA ZAPATA

$62.00

LAPOSTOLLE

$38.00

MIRABEU

$40.00

Reds

CATENA VISTAFLORES

$42.00

ANTIGAL ADUENTOS

$48.00

COLOME

$58.00

BENMARCO

$85.00

VIÑA COBOS-MALBEC

$96.00

CATENA ZAPATA

$190.00

0-61

$40.00

ONE STONE

$49.00

VIÑA COBOS -CABERNET

$58.00

SAN PEDRO

$78.00

ALMA DE CATTLEYA

$110.00

CHAPPPALET

$180.00

ACHAVAL FERRER-CABERNET

$50.00

EL ENEMIGO

$72.00

PULENTA

$98.00

IN SITU

$38.00

TERRANOBLE

$48.00

VIÑA ALBERDI

$63.00

EMILIO MORO

$72.00

VIK A

$58.00

DELCAS

$74.00

ACHAVAL FERRER -BLEND

$85.00

ORIN SWIFT

$92.00

VIÑA COBOS-BLEND

$95.00

GRAM ENEMIGO

$150.00

RAMSAY

$48.00

DOMAINE NICO

$69.00

PISONI

$105.00

SAN PEDRO

$72.00

ANCIENT PEAKS

$52.00

ROMBAUER

$85.00

Bubbles

CHARLES HEIDSIECK -BRUT RESERVE

$98.00

LAURENT-PERRIER -BRUT

$145.00

DOM PERIGNON

$450.00

BISOL -PROSECCO

$45.00

Glass

MALBEC

$12.00

CABERNET FRANC

$15.00

CHARDONNAY

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

PROSECCO

$10.00

Liquor

Classics Cocktails

MOJITO

$14.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$14.00

CUBA LIBRE

$14.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

CAPIRINHA

$14.00

FERROVIARIO

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

CYNAR JULEP

$14.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

PISCO SOUR

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

TERERE COLLINS

$16.00

CHIMBA MARGARITA

$18.00

CHILCANO CALLAO

$15.00

SOUTH COLLINS

$15.00

CHIMBA BLOODY MARY

$18.00

HUANCAINA SOUR

$15.00

HOUSE ELIXIR

$16.00

CHIMBA PALOMA

$18.00

Tonics Cocktails

BOMBAY TONIC

$15.00

PRINCIPE TONIC

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN TONIC

$15.00

AMAZONAS TONIC

$15.00

BAJA TONIC

$15.00

HENDRIX TONIC

$15.00

CHIMBA TONIC

$15.00

Vermouth Cocktails

MARTINI ROSSI

$10.00

CINZANO 1757

$12.00

ANTICA FORMULA

$13.00

LA FUERZA

$10.00

Beverage

Beverages

MACCHIATO

$3.50

GLASS OF MILK

$4.00

Passionfruit

$8.00

LEMONADE

$8.00

DETOX JUICE

$9.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

FLAT WHITE

$5.00

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

WATER 500ML

$4.00

SPARKLING 500 ML

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00

Beers

Draft

PRISON IPA

$8.00

PRISON LAGER

$8.00

BOTTLED

KUNTSMANN

$8.00

VEZA SUR

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

ESTRELLA

$8.00

KIRIN

$8.00