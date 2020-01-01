Chimi Burgers
139 Reviews
$$
834 Main Ave
Passaic, NJ 07055
COMBOS
#1 Boss Combo ( Burger Slider and Wings )
3 wings, Fries and a Burger Slidder
#2 Hamburguesas combo
Bacon Cheddar Burger , Fries and Natural Juice.
#3 Sándwich de pollo combo
Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Natural Juice.
#4 Wrap combo
Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, Grilled Chicken and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
#5 Yaroa Combo
Choose your Yaroa Combo!!
#6 Empanada Combo ( 3 )
3 Empanada with a Natural Juice
#7 Salchipapa Combo
Salchipapa and Natural Juice.
#8 Wings Combo
Homemade Seasoned Jumbo Party Wings! Comes with Fries and a 12oz Drink.
#9 Club Sandwich
Club Sandwich, Fries and a Natural Juice.
#10 Ensalada Combo
Ensalada choice and a Lemonade
EMPANADAS
Our Famous Chimi Empanada
Empanada with our famous chimi meat with cabbage and pink sauce
Empanada de Pollo (Chicken)
Pollo ( chicken ) Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Carne (Beef)
Carne (Beef )Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Queso Mozzarella
Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Guava and Cheese
Guava and Cream Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Jamon y Queso
Ham and Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada Tres Quesos
3 Cheese Empanada ( Mozzarella , Cheddar, American Cheese) a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Pollo y Queso Mozarella
Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Pizza
Homemade Pizza Empanada ( Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni) a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de Huevo
Egg Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Empanada de tres carnes
Empanada con de pollo carne y pernil Empanada with chicken pulled pork and beef
CHIMIS
Chimi de Res (Beef)
A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.
Chimi de Pollo Mechado ( Shredded Chicken)
A Fresh Pan de agua with Shredded Chicken , cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.
Chimi de Pechuga ( Grilled Chicken )
A Fresh Pan de agua with Grilled Chicken , cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.
Chimi de Pernil ( Pulled Pork )
A Fresh Pan de agua with Pernil ( pork ), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.
Chimi del Jefe
A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes, Platano Maduros Fritos and Fried Dominican Cheese.
Dominican Riki Taki
A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes boil eggs
BURGERS
Our Famous Chimi Burger
Our famous Chimi Burgers prepared with a toasted Burger Bun adding lettuce, tomatoes, Burger sauce, our 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese inside of it and finally adding caramelized onions on top.
The Chimi Burger Sliders
The Chimi Burgers slider are 3 bread buns toasted with lettuce, tomatoes, Ketchup, and Mayo, each with 5 OZ Burger meat with different types of cheese; Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese.
The Grilled Chicken Burger
The Chicken Burger is made with toasted burger bread, Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pink sauce, and Mozzarella cheese.
The Mexican Burger
The breakfast burger prepared with toasted burger bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, ketchup, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg on top of it.
The American Cheeseburger
The American cheeseburger prepared with a toasted burger bread with lettuce, onions, ketchup and mayo, tomatoes then adding our 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted American cheese on top.
The Double Meat Burger
The Double Meat Burger is made with a toasted burger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and mayo, double 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted cheddar cheese on top.
The Bacon Cheddar Burger
The Bacon Cheddar Burger, it’s a combination of toasted burger bread, lettuce, tomatoes, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted cheddar cheese on top of the meat, BBQ sauce, and bacon topping
The Beyond Burger
The Veggie Burger is a Vegan Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pico de Gallo, veggie-based patty.
The Boss Burger
The Boss Burger prepared with a toasted burger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, burger sauce, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with Melted Manchester cheese, bacon and finally adding a grilled hot dog on top.
The Fried Chicken Burger
The Fried Burger is made with toasted burger bread, Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce
WINGS
BBQ WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( BBQ SAUCE )
BUFFALO WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Buffalo Sauce )
CAJUN WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Cajun Seasoning )
LEMON PEPPER WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.( Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Fresh Lime Juice )
PLAIN WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.
SWEET N SOUR WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Sweet N Sour Sauce )
TERIYAKI GLAZED WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. (Teriyaki Sauce )
GARLIC BUTTER WINGS
Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.(GARLIC BUTTER WINGS)
YAROAS
Lobster Cheddar Cheese Fries
French Fries Topped With Lobster and Melted Cheddar Cheese
Salchipapa
Fries, Hot Dog, Ketchup, Mayo, Pink Sauce, Salsa Blanca.
Choripapa
Fries, Chorizo Colombiano, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, salsa blanca.
Pernil Yaroa (Pork)
Fries or platano, Pernil, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, melted mozzarella Cheese.
Carne Molida Yaroa (Beef)
Loaded fries or platano with beef, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Yaroa (Pollo)
Fries or platano, Shredded chicken, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, melted mozzarella Cheese.
Mixta Yaroa
Fries and platano with beef and chicken , ketchup, mayo, pink sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Yaroa De Quesos
Loaded fries or platano with, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Yaroa De Pizza
Loaded fries or platano with your choice of meat pepperoni, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
SANDWICHES
Chicken Sandwich
Toasted Hero Bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, fresh home made seasoned grilled chicken with melted mozzarella and swiss cheese on top.
Club Sándwich
Club Sandwich Bread, Lettuce ,Tomatoes, Mozzarella ,Cheese, Smoked Ham Shredded Chicken ,Pink Sauce
Cuban Sandwich
Toasted Burger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions , Pink Sauce, Pernil, Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Roll
Hot Bacon, Egg and Cheese On A Toasted Butter Roll
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
hot ham and cheese sandwich on a toasted hero bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted bread of your choice with 2 type of melted Cheese.
Grilled Butter Roll
Garlic Butter On Toasted Roll
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Croissant tostado con mantequilla jamon y queso
WRAPS
Carne Molida Wrap ( Beef )
whole wheat or white wrap with carne molida and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo
Chimichurri Wrap
whole wheat or white wrap with chimichurri meat and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo
Chicken Wrap
whole wheat or white wrap with grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo
Pernil Wrap
whole wheat or white wrap with pernil and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo
Queso Quesadilla
Toasted white wrap with your choice of cheese
Carne Molida Quesadilla
whole wheat or white wrap with carne molida and your choice of cheese and any choice of sauce
Pernil Quesadilla
Pollo Mechado Quesadilla
Pepperoni & Cheese
MOFONGOS
PATACONES
YOYO
YOYO De Grill Chicken
platano maduro frito con pechuga al grill lechuga tomate mayo ketchup y queso mozarella
YOYO De Pollo Mechado
platano maduro frito con pollo mechado lechuga tomate queso mozarella mayo y ketchup
YOYO De Carne Molida
platano maduro frito con carne molida lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo
YOYO De Queso
platano maduro frito con queso frito dominicano lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo
YOYO De Pernil
platano maduro frito con pernil lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo
YOYO De Jamón y Queso
platano maduro frito con jamon queso mozarella lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo
YOYO De Carne Mechada
platano maduro frito con carne mechada (beef) lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo
SAUCES
Pink Sauce
Salsa de Ajo
BBQ Sauce
Campfire Sauce
Cheese Sauce
CHEEZ WHIZ is the classic name in cheese sauce, bringing creamy flavor for your taste.
Peruvian Sauce
Ranch
Thousand Island
Salsa Chimichurri
Pico de Gallo 2oz
Caesar Dressing
Blue Cheese 2oz
Ketchup
Marinara Sauce 2 oz
Oil & Vinegar
Butter & Garlic
2 oz of hot butter with fresh garlic made until perfection
KIDS MENU
SIDES
House Salad
Fresh Salad ( Lettuce, Tomatoes, Beets ) Comes with 2oz Boss Signature Sauce.
Steamed Vegetables
Coleslaw
Homemade Creamy Coleslaw ( Finely shredded Cabbage and Carrots.
Arroz Blanco
Arroz Blanco ( White Rice )
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Yuca Fries
Maduros
Tostones
Regular Fries
Crispy Fries
Seasoned Fries
Crinkle Fries
Sweet Potatoes
Onion Ring
Guacamole
Avocado
DESSERTS
Flan Con Coco
Tres Leches
The best Tres Leches with a rich tasty flavor.
Fresa Con Crema
Fried Oreos
Guava & Chesse Empanada
2 mouthwatering empanadas with guava and cream cheese filling and decorated with powder sugar.
Dulce De Leche Churros
3 10" Dulce de leche Churros with Cinnamon Sugar. Add Dipping for 0.50
Chocolate Lava Cake
Strawberry Chesse Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
3 Freshly baked in-house daily mouth watering chocolate chip cookies served with a large scoop of premium vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream Sundae
LUNCH SPECIAL
Grilled Salmon
Salmon, White Rice, and Broccoli. Comes with 1 OZ of Oil and Vinegar
Grilled Chicken (Pechuga a la Plancha )
Churrasco ( Skirt Steak )
Tostones Sliders
Tostones with lettuce, ham, fried Dominican Cheese, pink sauce.
Fritura PA' LA' Dieta
Tostones, Longaniza, Queso Frito, Jamon and a Side of Ensaladita!