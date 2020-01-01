Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chimi Burgers

139 Reviews

$$

834 Main Ave

Passaic, NJ 07055

COMBOS

Best Combos!!!
#1 Boss Combo ( Burger Slider and Wings )

#1 Boss Combo ( Burger Slider and Wings )

$12.95

3 wings, Fries and a Burger Slidder

#2 Hamburguesas combo

#2 Hamburguesas combo

$13.95

Bacon Cheddar Burger , Fries and Natural Juice.

#3 Sándwich de pollo combo

#3 Sándwich de pollo combo

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Natural Juice.

#4 Wrap combo

#4 Wrap combo

$9.95

Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, Grilled Chicken and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

#5 Yaroa Combo

#5 Yaroa Combo

$11.99

Choose your Yaroa Combo!!

#6 Empanada Combo ( 3 )

#6 Empanada Combo ( 3 )

$9.95

3 Empanada with a Natural Juice

#7 Salchipapa Combo

#7 Salchipapa Combo

$9.99

Salchipapa and Natural Juice.

#8 Wings Combo

#8 Wings Combo

$13.95

Homemade Seasoned Jumbo Party Wings! Comes with Fries and a 12oz Drink.

#9 Club Sandwich

#9 Club Sandwich

$9.95

Club Sandwich, Fries and a Natural Juice.

#10 Ensalada Combo

#10 Ensalada Combo

$10.95

Ensalada choice and a Lemonade

EMPANADAS

Empanadas, Fries, Onion Rings, Fried Calamari
Our Famous Chimi Empanada

Our Famous Chimi Empanada

$2.99

Empanada with our famous chimi meat with cabbage and pink sauce

Empanada de Pollo (Chicken)

Empanada de Pollo (Chicken)

$1.49

Pollo ( chicken ) Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Carne (Beef)

Empanada de Carne (Beef)

$1.49

Carne (Beef )Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Queso Mozzarella

Empanada de Queso Mozzarella

$1.49

Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Guava and Cheese

Empanada de Guava and Cheese

$1.69

Guava and Cream Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Jamon y Queso

Empanada de Jamon y Queso

$1.99

Ham and Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada Tres Quesos

Empanada Tres Quesos

$1.99

3 Cheese Empanada ( Mozzarella , Cheddar, American Cheese) a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Pollo y Queso Mozarella

Empanada de Pollo y Queso Mozarella

$1.99

Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Pizza

Empanada de Pizza

$1.99

Homemade Pizza Empanada ( Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni) a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de Huevo

Empanada de Huevo

$1.49

Egg Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.

Empanada de tres carnes

Empanada de tres carnes

$1.95

Empanada con de pollo carne y pernil Empanada with chicken pulled pork and beef

CHIMIS

Dominican Street Style Sandwich
Chimi de Res (Beef)

Chimi de Res (Beef)

$7.45

A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.

Chimi de Pollo Mechado ( Shredded Chicken)

Chimi de Pollo Mechado ( Shredded Chicken)

$6.45

A Fresh Pan de agua with Shredded Chicken , cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.

Chimi de Pechuga ( Grilled Chicken )

Chimi de Pechuga ( Grilled Chicken )

$6.45

A Fresh Pan de agua with Grilled Chicken , cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.

Chimi de Pernil ( Pulled Pork )

Chimi de Pernil ( Pulled Pork )

$6.45

A Fresh Pan de agua with Pernil ( pork ), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions and Tomatoes - Chimi Burgers Style.

Chimi del Jefe

Chimi del Jefe

$8.95

A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes, Platano Maduros Fritos and Fried Dominican Cheese.

Dominican Riki Taki

Dominican Riki Taki

$6.99

A Fresh Pan de agua with beef patty (8 oz homemade seasoned meat), cooked and seasoned cabbage, Red Onions, and Tomatoes boil eggs

BURGERS

Our Famous Chimi Burger

Our Famous Chimi Burger

$8.49

Our famous Chimi Burgers prepared with a toasted Burger Bun adding lettuce, tomatoes, Burger sauce, our 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese inside of it and finally adding caramelized onions on top.

The Chimi Burger Sliders

The Chimi Burger Sliders

$10.49

The Chimi Burgers slider are 3 bread buns toasted with lettuce, tomatoes, Ketchup, and Mayo, each with 5 OZ Burger meat with different types of cheese; Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese.

The Grilled Chicken Burger

The Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.95

The Chicken Burger is made with toasted burger bread, Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pink sauce, and Mozzarella cheese.

The Mexican Burger

The Mexican Burger

$6.49

The breakfast burger prepared with toasted burger bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, ketchup, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg on top of it.

The American Cheeseburger

The American Cheeseburger

$5.95

The American cheeseburger prepared with a toasted burger bread with lettuce, onions, ketchup and mayo, tomatoes then adding our 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted American cheese on top.

The Double Meat Burger

The Double Meat Burger

$10.49

The Double Meat Burger is made with a toasted burger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and mayo, double 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted cheddar cheese on top.

The Bacon Cheddar Burger

The Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.95

The Bacon Cheddar Burger, it’s a combination of toasted burger bread, lettuce, tomatoes, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with melted cheddar cheese on top of the meat, BBQ sauce, and bacon topping

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$9.95

The Veggie Burger is a Vegan Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pico de Gallo, veggie-based patty.

The Boss Burger

The Boss Burger

$9.49

The Boss Burger prepared with a toasted burger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, burger sauce, 8 oz homemade seasoned meat with Melted Manchester cheese, bacon and finally adding a grilled hot dog on top.

The Fried Chicken Burger

$6.95

The Fried Burger is made with toasted burger bread, Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce

WINGS

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.
BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( BBQ SAUCE )

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Buffalo Sauce )

CAJUN WINGS

CAJUN WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Cajun Seasoning )

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.( Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Fresh Lime Juice )

PLAIN WINGS

PLAIN WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.

SWEET N SOUR WINGS

SWEET N SOUR WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. ( Sweet N Sour Sauce )

TERIYAKI GLAZED WINGS

TERIYAKI GLAZED WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen. (Teriyaki Sauce )

GARLIC BUTTER WINGS

GARLIC BUTTER WINGS

$7.99+

Home Made Seasoned Large Party Wings, Never frozen.(GARLIC BUTTER WINGS)

YAROAS

Lobster Cheddar Cheese Fries

Lobster Cheddar Cheese Fries

$12.95

French Fries Topped With Lobster and Melted Cheddar Cheese

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$6.49

Fries, Hot Dog, Ketchup, Mayo, Pink Sauce, Salsa Blanca.

Choripapa

Choripapa

$6.49

Fries, Chorizo Colombiano, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, salsa blanca.

Pernil Yaroa (Pork)

Pernil Yaroa (Pork)

$5.95+

Fries or platano, Pernil, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, melted mozzarella Cheese.

Carne Molida Yaroa (Beef)

Carne Molida Yaroa (Beef)

$5.95+

Loaded fries or platano with beef, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Yaroa (Pollo)

Chicken Yaroa (Pollo)

$5.95+

Fries or platano, Shredded chicken, ketchup, mayo, pink sauce, melted mozzarella Cheese.

Mixta Yaroa

Mixta Yaroa

$6.49+

Fries and platano with beef and chicken , ketchup, mayo, pink sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Yaroa De Quesos

Yaroa De Quesos

$6.49+

Loaded fries or platano with, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Yaroa De Pizza

Yaroa De Pizza

$6.49+

Loaded fries or platano with your choice of meat pepperoni, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.45

Toasted Hero Bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pink sauce, fresh home made seasoned grilled chicken with melted mozzarella and swiss cheese on top.

Club Sándwich

Club Sándwich

$5.99

Club Sandwich Bread, Lettuce ,Tomatoes, Mozzarella ,Cheese, Smoked Ham Shredded Chicken ,Pink Sauce

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Burger Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions , Pink Sauce, Pernil, Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Roll

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Roll

$5.00

Hot Bacon, Egg and Cheese On A Toasted Butter Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

hot ham and cheese sandwich on a toasted hero bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.49

Toasted bread of your choice with 2 type of melted Cheese.

Grilled Butter Roll

Grilled Butter Roll

$1.75

Garlic Butter On Toasted Roll

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.49

Croissant tostado con mantequilla jamon y queso

WRAPS

Carne Molida Wrap ( Beef )

Carne Molida Wrap ( Beef )

$6.45

whole wheat or white wrap with carne molida and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo

Chimichurri Wrap

Chimichurri Wrap

$6.45

whole wheat or white wrap with chimichurri meat and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.45

whole wheat or white wrap with grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo

Pernil Wrap

Pernil Wrap

$6.45

whole wheat or white wrap with pernil and your choice of cheese and mayo lettuce 2 Tomatoes Pink Sauce Oil & Vinegar Oregano Salsa de Ajo

Queso Quesadilla

Queso Quesadilla

$6.50

Toasted white wrap with your choice of cheese

Carne Molida Quesadilla

Carne Molida Quesadilla

$7.99

whole wheat or white wrap with carne molida and your choice of cheese and any choice of sauce

Pernil Quesadilla

Pernil Quesadilla

$7.99
Pollo Mechado Quesadilla

Pollo Mechado Quesadilla

$7.99
Pepperoni & Cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese

$6.99

MOFONGOS

Mofonguitos

$12.95
Mofongo de Chicharron

Mofongo de Chicharron

$9.95
Mofongo de Longaniza

Mofongo de Longaniza

$9.95
Mofongo de Queso Dominicano

Mofongo de Queso Dominicano

$8.95
Mofongo de Camarones

Mofongo de Camarones

$12.95
Mofongo de Pernil

Mofongo de Pernil

$9.95
Mofongo de Churrasco

Mofongo de Churrasco

$15.00

Mofongo de Camarones en Salsa Criolla

$12.95Out of stock

PATACONES

Patacon Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Patacon de Pollo Mechado

Patacon de Pollo Mechado

$7.00

Patacon de Carne Molida

$7.00

Patacon de Queso

$6.00
Patacon de Pernil

Patacon de Pernil

$7.00

Patacon de Jamon y Queso

$6.49

Patacon de Carne Mechada

$7.00

YOYO

YOYO De Grill Chicken

$7.00

platano maduro frito con pechuga al grill lechuga tomate mayo ketchup y queso mozarella

YOYO De Pollo Mechado

$7.00

platano maduro frito con pollo mechado lechuga tomate queso mozarella mayo y ketchup

YOYO De Carne Molida

$7.00

platano maduro frito con carne molida lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo

YOYO De Queso

$7.00

platano maduro frito con queso frito dominicano lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo

YOYO De Pernil

$7.00

platano maduro frito con pernil lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo

YOYO De Jamón y Queso

$6.49

platano maduro frito con jamon queso mozarella lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo

YOYO De Carne Mechada

$7.00

platano maduro frito con carne mechada (beef) lechuga tomate ketchup y mayo

SAUCES

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.25+
Salsa de Ajo

Salsa de Ajo

$0.25+
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.25+
Campfire Sauce

Campfire Sauce

$0.25+
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.25+

CHEEZ WHIZ is the classic name in cheese sauce, bringing creamy flavor for your taste.

Peruvian Sauce

Peruvian Sauce

$0.25+
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25+
Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$0.25+
Salsa Chimichurri

Salsa Chimichurri

$0.25+
Pico de Gallo 2oz

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$0.50
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.25+
Blue Cheese 2oz

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50
Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.25+
Marinara Sauce 2 oz

Marinara Sauce 2 oz

$0.50
Oil & Vinegar

Oil & Vinegar

$0.25+

Butter & Garlic

$0.50

2 oz of hot butter with fresh garlic made until perfection

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers with Fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.95

Chicken Fingers, comes with Fries

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$2.99

6 Chicken Nuggets comes with 1 OZ Ketchup.

The Kids Burger

The Kids Burger

$5.95

Cheese Burger, Includes fries.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

5 Mozzarella Sticks, comes with 2oz Marinara Sauce.

The Kids Burger

$5.95

Loaded Fries

$6.95

SIDES

House Salad

House Salad

$2.50

Fresh Salad ( Lettuce, Tomatoes, Beets ) Comes with 2oz Boss Signature Sauce.

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99

Homemade Creamy Coleslaw ( Finely shredded Cabbage and Carrots.

Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Arroz Blanco ( White Rice )

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$2.99
Maduros

Maduros

$2.99
Tostones

Tostones

$2.99
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$2.99+
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$2.99+
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$2.99+
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$2.99+
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$3.99+
Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$2.99

Guacamole

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

DESSERTS

Decorated with powder sugar large scoop of vanilla ice cream one once of Hersey chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
Flan Con Coco

Flan Con Coco

$4.95
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.95

The best Tres Leches with a rich tasty flavor.

Fresa Con Crema

Fresa Con Crema

$4.95+
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.95
Guava & Chesse Empanada

Guava & Chesse Empanada

$4.95

2 mouthwatering empanadas with guava and cream cheese filling and decorated with powder sugar.

Dulce De Leche Churros

Dulce De Leche Churros

$4.95

3 10" Dulce de leche Churros with Cinnamon Sugar. Add Dipping for 0.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.95
Strawberry Chesse Cake

Strawberry Chesse Cake

$4.95
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.95

3 Freshly baked in-house daily mouth watering chocolate chip cookies served with a large scoop of premium vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

LUNCH SPECIAL

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Salmon, White Rice, and Broccoli. Comes with 1 OZ of Oil and Vinegar

Grilled Chicken (Pechuga a la Plancha )

Grilled Chicken (Pechuga a la Plancha )

$9.95
Churrasco ( Skirt Steak )

Churrasco ( Skirt Steak )

$17.95
Tostones Sliders

Tostones Sliders

$11.95

Tostones with lettuce, ham, fried Dominican Cheese, pink sauce.

Fritura PA' LA' Dieta

Fritura PA' LA' Dieta

$9.95

Tostones, Longaniza, Queso Frito, Jamon and a Side of Ensaladita!