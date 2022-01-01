Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chimi V's Fajita Factory
304 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant
Posados Cafe - Shreve-1
No Reviews
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurant
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bossier City
More near Bossier City