Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chimi V's Fajita Factory

304 Reviews

$$

2050 Old Minden Rd

Bossier City, LA 71111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fajitas
Pescado
Chimi Vs Enchilada Dinner

Family Style Meals

Fajita Family Style Meal -- Serves 6-8 people

Fajita Family Style Meal -- Serves 6-8 people

$59.99

Your choice of steak, chicken or combination fajitas. Served with sautéed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & fresh flour tortillas. Includes 1 quart refried beans & 1 quart Mexican rice and fresh chips and salsa

Enchiladas Family Style Meals -- Serves 6-8 people

$39.99

Your choice of Beef with chili con carne, Cheese and Onion with chili con carne, Spinach with sour cream sauce, or Chicken with sour cream sauce. Includes 1 quart refried beans and 1 quart Mexican rice, and fresh chips and salsa

Starters

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Served with beans, sour cream and jalapeno

Beyond Meat Nachos

$14.99

Brisket Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Served with beans, sour cream and jalapeno

Guacamole Especial

$9.99

Freshley prepared Guacomle

House Dressing

Quesadilla

Served with refried beans

Queso Especial Pint

$12.49

Our fabulous queso loaded with beef taco meat and pico de gallo

Queso Especial with Beyond Meat Pint

$15.49

Queso Flameado

Melted jack cheese, sour cream sauce, onions, bellpeppers, and mushrooms

Queso Half Pint

$5.79

Queso Pint

$9.99

Refried Bean Nachos

$9.99

Salsa

Spicy Beef Nachos

$11.99

Served with beans, sour cream and jalapeno

Toastada Chips

Trashcan Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips smootherd in queso blanco, carnitas, refried beans, jalapenos,tomatoes and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, zucchini and mushroom on a bed of salad greens with jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado slices.

Taco Salad

Sirlion Salad

Sirlion Salad

$14.99

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.49

Grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, and avocado

Fajita Factory

Fajitas

Fajitas

Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans

Sirloin Fajitas

$18.99+

Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans

Ribeye Fajitas

$27.99+

Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans

Filet Fajitas

$19.99+

Chimi Grande Chimichangas

Grande Chimichangas

served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Pedro's Sourdough bun

Cascabel Sandwich

$10.99

Sourdough bun with grilled chicken breast, bacon and melted jack cheese. Served with French fries

Fajita steak sandwich

$11.49

Sourdough bun with beef fajita, sauteed onions, bellpeppers with melted jack cheese. Served with French Fries

Hamburger

Especialidades

A large bowl of bow tie pasta, creamy queso, pico de gallo, and shrimp

Cameron Poblano Asada

$26.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, and jack cheese, stuffed in a poblano pepper and wrapped with a fire grilled steak

Carne Asada

$20.99

14 oz grilled skirt steak, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans

Mac n Cheese Chimi V Style- Chicken Fajita

$11.99

A large bowl of bow tie pasta, creamy queso, pico de gallo, and fajita chicken

Mac n Cheese Chimi V Style-Shrimp

$13.99

Mac n Cheese Chimi V Style-Steak Fajita

$12.99

Pechuga De Chipotle

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted jack cheese and chipotle wine sauce

Pechuga Monterrey

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted jack cheese served with rice and beans

Shrimp Diablo

$16.99

Spicy gulf shrimp with rice and beans

Chimi Mex

Brisket Enchiladas

$14.29

Two grande enchiladas filled with brisket and jack cheese, topped with chipotle wine sauce, red onion, and cilantro

Burrito Bowl

$11.49

Chicken or beef fajita, diablo corn, frijoles, rice, cheddar and jack cheeses, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes

Burrito con Queso

$10.99

Beef burrito filled with spicy taco beef topped with queso. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Fingers

$10.49

Crispy chicken fingers with French fries and cream gravy

Chimi V Combo

$12.29

Fajita chicken chimichanga with chipotle wine sauce, an old fashioned beef taco, and a chicken fajita chalupa

Chimi V's Taco dinner

2 or 3 crispy corn, soft flour, or puffy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

Chimi Vs Enchilada Dinner

2 or 3 grande enchiladas with choice of cheese, beef, chicken, spinach, or avocado.

El Whoppo Fajita Burrito

$12.49

Our giant burrito filled with beef or chicken fajita meat, frijoles, rice, and cheddar cheese

Fajita Enchiladas

$13.99

Two Grande cheese and onion enchiladas topped with your choice of fajita steak or chicken

Flippo Combo

$11.29

Two beef burritos, one topped with queso, the other with sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and an old fashioned beef taco.

Old Fashioned Tacos

$10.99

Two crisp flour tortillas filled with carnitas, chicken, or beef taco meat. With lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream drizzle

Tres Amigos

$10.99

Beef burrito with queso, chicken burrito with sour cream sauce and bean burrito with chili.

Beverages

Margarita Gallon

$40.00

Margarita half gallon

$20.00

Beverages

$2.99

Taco Stand - 3 tacos on soft corn tortillas with cilantro and onions, frijoles, grilled Mexican corn, and verde sauce

Al Pastor

$14.49

Pulled pork tacos with pineapple pico de gallo

Carnitas

$14.99

Pulled pork with chipotle wine sauce

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled skirt steak

Pollo Asada

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast

Barbacoa

$15.49

Slow-roasted pulled brisket

Pescado

$15.49

Grilled white fish with jalapeno cole slaw and chipotle drizzle

Shrimp Tampico

$15.49

Spicy shrimp with mango pineapple salsa and chipotle drizzle

Taco Trio

$15.49

Pick 3: Carne Asada, Pollo Asada, Carnitas, Barbacoa, or Al Pastor

Beyond Tacos

$15.49

Plant based Beyond Meat, shredded lettuce, salsa, avocado, pico de gallo

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111

Directions

