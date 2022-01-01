A map showing the location of Chimichanga Llama - Surfside 14 S. Ocean BlvdView gallery

Chimichanga Llama - Surfside 14 S. Ocean Blvd

14 S. Ocean Blvd

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

APPETIZERS

OCTOPUS CEVICHE

$14.00

Caribbean style

CHICKARRONES

$13.00

crispy chicken skin with thigh meat tossed in dry rub seasoning or one of our signature sauces, served with celery stix and your choice of avocado ranch or bleu cheese dressing

QUESO DIP

$6.00

Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, served with chips

QUESO BEAN DIP

$7.00

Queso cheese, chorizo, guacamole, fire roasted chiles, street corn, chipotle puree, quesco fresco

3 AMIGOS

$7.00

fire roasted salsa, queso, guacamole, served with chips

CASA GUACAMOLE

$9.00

made table side

GRANDE CHIMI GUACAMOLE

$12.00

NACHO LLAMA

$15.00

CHIPS & SALSA BASKET

$5.00

SOUP & SALADS

LLAMA SALAD

$12.00

Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, charred corn, black beans, jicama, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips

Casita Salad

$4.00

Grilled iceberg, roasted pepper vinaigrette, guacamole, pepitas, charred corn, pico, queso fresco, fried onions

El Taco salad

$15.00

SPECIALTIES

Fish & Hominy BOWL

$15.00

Shrimp & Hominy BOWL

$17.00

DESSERT

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

$4.00

Sopapillas

$4.00

KIDDOS MENU

KID CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

KID QUESADILLA

$6.00

KID CHIPS & QUESO

$2.00

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

14 S. Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

