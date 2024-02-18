Chimichurri Los Primos 2304 Northwest 36th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Latin Food Takeout
Location
2304 Northwest 36th Street, Miami, FL 33142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brother and Sisters BBQ Pit - 1103 Nw 122nd St
No Reviews
4530 Northwest 27th Avenue Brownsville, FL 33142
View restaurant
Sabor Colombia US - 2401 NW 27th Ave Miami Fl 33142
No Reviews
2401 Northwest 27th Avenue Miami, FL 33142
View restaurant
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - OMG Brigadeiros - Coral Gables
No Reviews
2205 SW 23rd Ave Miami, FL 33145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant