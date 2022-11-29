Chimichurri imageView gallery
Latin American

Chimichurri

49 Reviews

$$

324 W 7TH ST

DALLAS, TX 75208

Order Again

Empanadas

Beef

$4.00

Classic beef stuffing

Ham & Cheese

$4.00

natural ham & mozzarella

POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

$4.00

shredded chicken, chipotle puree, and mozzarella

Spicy Beef

$4.00

beef & argentinian aji chiles

Caprese

$4.00

mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes & fresh basil

Duck Confit

$4.00Out of stock

Duck

$4.00Out of stock

Milanesas

Milanesa Napolitana

$28.00

tomato sauce, sliced ham, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Plain Milanesa

$26.00

Pizzas

Calabresa Picante

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrese salami, banana peppers, red hot chili peppers, & olives

Arugala & Parmesano

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, oven dried tomato and pesto

Fugazetta Clasica

$20.00

bechamel sauce, onions, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese and green olives

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil

Parrilla

Vacío

$26.00

10oz flap meat steak

Ojo de bife

$38.00

12oz rib eye steak

Bife de chorizo

$33.00

12oz New York (strip loin)

Pollo al Oregano

$23.00

Half organic chicken marinated with bourbon, fresh and herbs

Entrana

$28.00

10oz Outside skirt steak

Grilled Veggie Entree

$14.00

Wings 12

$16.00

Salad

My Wedge

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese dressing, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, crispy bacon, roasted walnuts, red wine vinegar

Tortilla Soup

$8.00Out of stock

field greens, arugula, heir loom tomatoes, red onions, sherry evoo, and kalamata olives

Mixta

$7.00

field greens onions, cherry tomato, evoo & fresh lime juice

Pastas

Spaghetti a la Portena

$21.00

spaghetti, beef sausage, red bell peppers, yellow squash, red onions, tomato basil cream sauce, and parmesan cheese

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Sides

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Papas a la Crema

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

$7.00

Toreados

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Papitas de la Casa

$4.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Mac Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Porteño Togo

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, meringue, whipped cream & dulce de leche

Empanada Dulce

$8.00

granny smith apples, dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Alcohol

Patagonia margarita

$12.00

Spritzs 324

$12.00

Aluche shot

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Quilmes

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Loyalwatermelon

$5.00

Tuner me on

$12.00Out of stock
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

324 W 7TH ST, DALLAS, TX 75208

Directions

Chimichurri image

