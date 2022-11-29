Latin American
Chimichurri
49 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
324 W 7TH ST, DALLAS, TX 75208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in DALLAS
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant