Chimichurri's South American Grill 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106

No reviews yet

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106

Kingwood, TX 77339

Order Again

Popular Items

Costillas Mendocinas
Pechuga Crujiente
Brazilian House Salad

Entradas / Appetizers

Empandas Don Pedro

Empandas Don Pedro

$16.00

Argentinean Style Pastry Filled with your choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp or vegetables, served with a basil cream sauce

Camarones Gratinados

$18.00

Delicious au gratin shrimp served with a creamy lobster sauce

Unitas de Cangrejo

$19.00

crab fingers sauteed in a lime lemon butter sauce with a venezuelan arepa

Escargot Provencal

$19.00

served in a white wine, garlic butter sauce

Cebiche Peruano

$16.00

ceviche at its purest, shrimp and fish marinated lightly in spicy lemon with purple onions, choclo and palate cleanings sweet potatoes

Arepitas Venezolanas con carne Mechada

$14.00

White corn meal patties topped with shredded beef in a criollo sauce

Provoleta Argentina

$15.00

pan seared provolone w/fresh peppers & onions tossed in vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Artisan cured metas cheeses

Sopas y Ensaladas/ Soups & Salads

Sopa de Caraota

$4.50+

Slow cooked black bean soup

Cebiche Sopado

$5.50+

Ceviche- style sizzling seafood soup

Sancocho de Pollo

$5.00+

Chicken soup with a caribbean flair

Torre de Betabel

$11.00

Beets deliciously balanced with goat cheese toppped with nuts

Don Tony's Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Award- winning ceasar salad with classic touch

Brazilian House Salad

$12.00

Baby romaine, hearts of palm and tomato wedges with a cilantro dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Micro Greens, cheeses, salami, bacon tossed in a vinagrette

Platos Fuertes/ Entrees (Comes with Plantains & Sauce)

6oz Churrasco a la Chimichurris

$29.00

The most sophisticated cut of tenderloin based with our signature chimichurris sauce

8oz Churrasco a la Chimichurris

$36.00

The most sophisticated cut of tenderloin based with our signature chimichurris sauce

12oz Churrasco a la Chimichurris

$49.00

The most sophisticated cut of tenderloin based with our signature chimichurris sauce

16oz Churrasco a la Chimichurris

$65.00

The most sophisticated cut of tenderloin based with our signature chimichurris sauce

14oz Gaucho cut Ribeye Steak

$42.00

A juicy 14oz boneless ribeye on a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers

Dry Aged Manhattan

$56.00

Bone-in 18oz strip steak

Filet Au Bearnaise

$39.00

Delicious 8oz pan seared tenderloin with a bearnaise and silton cheese

Parrillada Argentina

$29.00

Grilled combo of beef steak, pork chop, Chicken and chorizo argentino

Costillas Mendocinas

$29.00

Malbec-slowly cooked braised short ribs

Carnes Blancas/White Meats

Pollo Andino

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast with a cilantro garlic cream sauce

Pollo Maracana

$26.00

Sauteed chicken topped with a citrus lump crab meat sauce and Brazilian

Pechuga Crujiente

$22.00

Plantain- crusted chicken breast with a machego cheese sauce

Aguja de Cerdo

$35.00

10oz. Pork ribeye with a Peach red wine sauce over a bed of champagne risotto

Mariscos/Seafood

Langostinos Crocantes

$29.00

Beer-battered jumbo shrimp served over a bed of mango, peach and avocado with a touch of our exotic latin sauce

Pargo Pistachio

$32.00

Baby snapper with a pistachio crusted with lime and lemon butter sauce over whiped yellow potatoes and pan seared scallops

Cangrejo Aleluya

$36.00

Flash-fried soft-shell crab, stuffed with crawfish and shrimp over a mushroom risotto and topped with lobster sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp with latin-infused citrus garlic served over whipped cauliflower

A la Carte/ Sides

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

OUR FAMOUS CHAMPAGNE RISOTTO

$9.00

FRIED YUCCA

$6.00

1 oz CRAB MEAT

$12.00

MOROS Y CRISTIANOS

$6.00

PAPITAS FRITAS

$6.00

CHARRED CARROTS

$7.00

CHILES Y CEBOLLAS-CHICO

$4.00

CHILES Y CEBOLLAS

$8.00

Dine-in prepared tableside

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

CHILES TOREADOS

$5.00

JUMBO SHRIMP (price is for each shrimp)

$7.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00

SCALLOPS (price is for each scallop)

$7.00

BONE MARROW BOARD

$16.00

MADUROS

$7.00

Side Au bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Side Au bordelaise Sauce

$5.00

side Lemon Butter Sauce

$4.00

Side Lobster cream sauce

$4.00

Side Basil Cream Sauce

$4.00

Side Manchego sauce

$4.00

Side Cesar dressing

$4.00

Side Vinaigrette

$3.00

Side Anchovies

$5.00

Caulifower

$6.00

Side Peach & Red Wine Sauce

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Steak

$10.00

Add Ons

1/2 Pound of Plantain Chips

$12.00

1 Pound of Plantain Chips

$22.00

1 Pint of Chimichurri Sauce

$7.00

Postres/Dessert

Tres Leches

$9.00

Dig into a light airy white cake soaked in three sweet milks

Helado & Nieves

$9.00

A combination of fresh fruit sorbets

Flan

$9.00

Immerse yourself in cream caramel with coffee liquor, a rich custard topped with a soft layer of caramel

Torrejas

$9.00

Fresh baked Mexican Bread hand battered, dipped in three sweet milks, then deep fried and topped with whisky caramel

Arroz Asturiano

$9.00

This traditional Spanish rice pudding has an irresistible creamy texture and mouthwatering aroma of cinnamon

Torta de Chocolate

$9.00

A chocolate cake soaked in three sweet milks

Dessert…No Thanks!!!

$9.00

Crispy philo pastry filled with a mangon confit, topped with a vanilla sauce and served with a scoop of passion fruit sorbet

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Chimichurri's is an enticing spot located in a beautiful waterfront village in Kingwood, Texas. We strive to bring together the amazing South American flavor both on the dinner plate and throughout the entire dining experience.

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106, Kingwood, TX 77339

