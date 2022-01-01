Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Vietnamese

Chimm St. (Dairy Market)

No reviews yet

946 Grady Avenue Suite O

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Vietnamese Phở (GF)
Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún]
Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)

Specials

Chicken Laab

$8.00Out of stock

Ground chicken, fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, rice powder, scallion, cilantro, red onion, chill powder

Drunken Noodle

$12.50Out of stock

Contains oyster sauce (NOT Vegan)

Pad See Ew

$12.50Out of stock

Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.

Pad Thai

$12.50Out of stock

Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.

UVA Sampler

$25.00

2 Fried Rolls, 2 Pork Skewers, 2 Chicken Satay, 2 Zaab Wings, 2 Thai Wings and shrimp chips. Served with our cucumber relish, sweet chili sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and peanut sauce.

Dim Sum (NEW!)

Chicken Potstickers (5pcs)

$6.50

***Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat*** 5pcs of Chicken teriyaki potstickers steamed then pan-fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. CHEF ONE®

Pork Bao (2pcs)

$5.50

***Contains Gluten, Soy, Shellfish (oyster), and Sesame*** 2pcs of Chinese-style Bun filled with BBQ Pork, steamed. AMOY Foods

Veggie Potstickers (6pcs)

$6.50

***Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat*** 6pcs of Veggie potstickers steamed then pan-fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. CHEF ONE®

Har Gow (5pcs)

$7.00

Har Gow (Clear Shrimp Dumplings). *NOT Gluten-Free; Contains shrimp, wheat, sesame. served with our house dumpling sauce.

Small Bites

Fried Veggie Rolls (VEGAN) (NO Modifications)

$5.00

(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.

Vietnamese Fresh Rolls (2 Pieces) (NO Modifications)

$5.00Out of stock

(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below) ﻿(2 pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, scallion, Thai basil, cucumber, beansprout, rice vermicelli. Served with our house-made peanut sauce (VEGAN). Add chicken or tofu [+$1.50]. **picture shows vegetable fresh roll**

Chicken Wings (4pcs)

$5.00

(4 pcs) Thai-style fried chicken wings w/sweet chili sauce. Garnished with cilantro and scallion. Perfect w/sticky rice [+2]. Sticky rice found in the Extras section.

Zaab Wings (5pcs)

$5.00

Spicy street style wings. Breaded, fried, and tossed in house lime/Thai chili/rice powder fry seasoning.

Chicken Satay (3 sticks)

$7.00

(3 sticks) Grilled marinated chicken breast on bamboo skewers, w/peanut sauce & cucumber relish.

Dumplings (4pcs) (NO Modifications)

$7.00

(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.

Chimm Grilled Pork (2 sticks)

$7.00

(2 sticks) Juicy pork on skewers, an Isan staple. Garnished with cilantro and scallion. Served with a spicy Isaan-style sauce. Perfect w/sticky rice [+$2]. Sticky rice found in the Extras section.

Papaya Salad (GF) (NO Modifications)

$8.00Out of stock

Green papaya, carrot, string bean, tomato, & garlic in a salty/lime dressing. - THAI STYLE 🌶 : slightly sweet w/peanuts on top - ISAN (NorthEastern Thailand) STYLE 🌶 🌶 🌶 🌶 : VERY spicy & w/fermented fish sauce Perfect with sticky rice! [+$2] Sticky rice found in the Extras section.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$6.00

Ground spiced shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in a vegan broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic.

Veggie Soup

$5.75

Napa cabbage, carrot, & broccoli, topped w/scallions

Shrimp Chips

$4.00

Freshly fried shrimp crackers. Perfect for taking down the hall to Starrhill to have with some tasty beers!

Thai Style Steamed Soy Beans (VEGAN & GF) 🌶

$3.50

A popular quick healthy fusion of steamed soy beans (in shell) seasoned with our own chili salt and fried garlic blend. **picture shows Thai Style Steamed Soy Beans with our chili salt and fried garlic blend**

Fried Shrimp roll (5pc)

$6.50

Marinated shrimp wrapped with wonton paper and deep fried. serve with sweet chili sauce.

Main Eats

Basil Stir-Fry CHICKEN (Ground) 🌶🌶

$9.50

Stir-fry ground chicken & Thai basil in CHIMM sauce. (🌶🌶 Spicy)

Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)

$10.50

Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and fried tofu.

Panang Curry CHICKEN

$10.50

Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.

Thai Nacho Platter

$12.50Out of stock

Our freshly fried Shrimp Chips, topped with Chicken Basil, garnished with scallion and your choice of Isan or Thai style Papaya Salad. Add one scoop of rice on the side [+ $.50].

Vietnamese Phở (GF)

$11.00

***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles this week as there is a shortage from our supplier. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. **Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl! Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime (separated when take-out). [*Consumer advisory]

Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún]

$11.00

(Vegan option available, click below) A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with thai basil, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.

Kao Mun Gai (CHICKEN Rice)

$11.50

Steamed chicken breast over jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth, with a mushroom soy/ginger sauce with fresh cucumbers, cilantro, and scallion. Khao man gai (ข้าวมันไก่) is the Thai variation of Hainanese chicken rice, a dish that’s extremely popular throughout Southeast Asia.

Bánh Mì (Sandwich)

$9.50Out of stock

House-made Vietnamese baguette filled with our lemongrass chicken, beef, pork, or fried tofu, pickled daikon/carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, and vegan mayo. Option for fresh Thai chilies also.

Sweets

Sticky Rice & Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice and topped w/ sweet coconut cream & toasted mung bean seed.

Coconut Pudding 3pcs

$4.50

Always vegan and gluten free!l A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.

Drinks

Thai Tea

$4.50

Our house-brewed sweet Thai iced tea with your choice of half and half or [+1] make it vegan with coconut milk. Perfect to pair with spicy food!

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50

House-brewed jasmine green milk tea, not too sweet!

Coke (12oz can)

$2.50
Coke Bottle (12oz Glass)

$3.50
Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.50
Sprite (12oz Can)

$2.50
Sparkling Water (16.9oz)

$3.00
Bottled Water (16.9oz)

$2.00
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea (16.9oz)

$3.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Unsweetened Black Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea (16.9oz)

$3.00

Extras

Rice

$2.00

An extra side of our Jasmine, non-sweet Sticky rice or our Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice. When ordering non-sweet sticky rice, be sure you reheat in a steamer or with Saran Wrap/damp towel or in the microwave when you get home. It will turn hard quickly if not moistened/heated.

Extra Noodles

$2.00

An extra side of your choice of steamed thin or wide rice noodles.

Soup Broth

$2.75

**picture shows veggie broth**

Extra Sauce

Chili Oil (Jar)

$10.00

Steamed Veggies

$2.00

An extra side of steamed vegetables including American and Chinese broccoli, carrot, and cabbage.

Watermelon Dragon Hot Sauce (made by SoSS)

$10.00

A summer Session Recipe that uses local Watermelon, Charred Red Bells, thai Dragon ChIlli & Thai Basil to create a mellow-sweet & sour hot sauce that tastes like summer. Perfect for dipping or glazing grilled chicken, shrimp & spring rolls, or adding some sweet hear to fried rice or noodles.

Utensils

Fork

Spoon

Chopsticks

Apparel

Chimm St. Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

