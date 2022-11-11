- Home
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Popular Items
CHIMM FOOD DROP
CHIMM FOOD DROP
Plz remember to tip or else we cannot keep this program going. You MUST be a part of this program to use. Please DO NOT click this if you have not gotten an email about this. LUNCH DROP (around 12PM) DINNER DROP (around 4:45pm-5:30PM) These are ESTIMATED times, we'll do our best, we're human. Some neighborhoods will have a "drop off point" with a specific time. Think of this like a "Thai Meal Kit" where you will probably want to REHEAT some, maybe all items.
PRE-PACKAGED / FROZEN MEALS
CHIMM Chili Oil (5.5oz Jar)
Batch #2 Dried Thai chili, garlic, salt, vegetable oil. Serving size 1 teaspoon, but see how much you can take!
MEAL KIT (Pad Thai)
Everything deconstructed for you to make at home yourself! Directions are found on our website www.chimmtaste.com (Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below) Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
MEAL KIT (Drunken Noodle)
Everything deconstructed for you to make at home yourself! Directions are found on our website www.chimmtaste.com (Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below) Wide rice noodles, white onion, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, string bean, & Thai basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
MEAL KIT (Pad See Ew)
Everything deconstructed for you to make at home yourself! Directions are found on our website www.chimmtaste.com (Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below) Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
MEAL KIT (Pho)
Everything deconstructed for you to make at home yourself! Directions are found on our website www.chimmtaste.com ***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl! (Veggie broth is Vegan & all broths are Gluten Sensitive) -- Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime on the side. (*Consumer advisory.) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
FROZEN MEAL Basil Stir Fry w/ Ground Chicken 🌶🌶
Our pre-made and pre-frozen "TV" dinners. :) Obviously NO SUBSTITUTIONS Ground chicken stir-fry, with jalapeno, red bell pepper, white onion, string bean, & Thai basil, served with jasmine rice, all in one! General re-heating instructions: Place dinner uncovered in microwave and heat for 3-5 minutes depending on wattage of appliance. (Optional: Stir the dish around in the middle of cycle to ensure even re-heating. Heat an additional 1-2 minutes according to personal preference.)
FROZEN MEAL Panang Curry w/ Fried Tofu (VEGAN) 🌶🌶
Our pre-made and pre-frozen "TV" dinners. :) Obviously NO SUBSTITUTIONS VEGAN Fried tofu in curry, with nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red peppers, & steamed broccoli on top. General re-heating instructions: Place dinner uncovered in microwave and heat for 3-5 minutes depending on wattage of appliance. (Optional: Stir the dish around in the middle of cycle to ensure even re-heating. Heat an additional 1-2 minutes according to personal preference.)
Chimm Chili & Numbing Oil (5.5oz Jar)
Special beta tester with Szechuan peppercorn, giving a slight tingling to your tongue (hopeful that the next batch will be even more numbing)! Dried Thai chili, garlic, salt, vegetable oil. Serving size 1 teaspoon, but see how much you can take!
Fall Specials
Isan Sour Sausage (No Modification)
Cured in-house, Isan style sour sausages (5pcs), served with non-sweet sticky rice, just like we do in North Eastern Thailand. Eat with your hands!
Roasted Peking Duck (Thai Style No Modification)
House-roasted Peking style Duck! Whole or 1/2 orders, served w/our house soy-ginger sauce. Contains gluten.
Beyond Burger Basil Stir-Fry 🌶️🌶️ (NO MODIFICATION) (VEGAN)
NO MODIFICATIONS Beyond Burger "fake meat" stir-fry w/ jalapeño, red bell pepper, white onion & Thai basil in our VEGAN sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Rice Paper Pocket w/Beyond Meat (V & GF) (2pcs)
Stir-fried clear noodles with carrots, scallions, and Beyond meat in our house-vegan stir-fry sauce, wrapped in rice paper and pan-fried. Served with our dumpling sauce (also Vegan!).
Cabbage & Shrimp Stir Fry
A simple yet tasty stir fry of cabbage & shrimp, with fish sauce, sugar, garlic, black pepper, and topped with cilantro. Comes with Jasmine rice.
Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry
Chinese broccoli stir-fried in our chimm sauce (Oyster, Mushroom Soy, Dark Soy) with soybean and topped with fried garlic.
Pork Bao (2pcs)
***Contains Gluten, Soy, Shellfish (oyster), and Sesame*** 2pcs of Chinese-style Bun filled with BBQ Pork, steamed. AMOY Foods
Geng Tdai Plaa Curry 🌶🌶🌶🌶 (NO MODIFICATIONS or REFUNDS)
VERY SPICY 🌶🌶🌶🌶 Southern Thai Curry. Fermented fish sauce, Thai eggplant, Fish (mackerel), Bamboo shoot, Green Beans, Baby corn, Coconut sugar, Thai Chili Pepper, turmeric. ABSOLUTELY NO MODIFICATIONS or REFUNDS.
Thai Noodle Bowls
Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles (thin or wide) or egg noodles in chicken broth, w/Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Tom Yum Noodle Soup 🌶
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and crushed roasted peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Boat Noodle Soup
True “Bangkok Floating Market Style,” a slightly gelatinous broth made with marrow & saignant meat juice. NOT for the unadventurous... Meat lovers only! Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in a special dark & meaty Chimm broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Kao Soi Chicken 🌶
Egg noodles w/dark meat chicken in a thick curry sauce, topped w/scallions & cilantro. Options for added toppings include: wonton crisps, pickled mustard greens, chili oil & lime. NO MODIFICATION
Vietnamese Dishes
Vietnamese Bún
A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, fried tofu, or fresh organic tofu on a bed of green leaf lettuce w/cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, beansprouts, mint, cilantro, scallion, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. Served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our vegan Bún dressing on the side. (Vegan possible) **Contains sesame oil**
Pho
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime on the side. (Vegan or Gluten Free possible) (*Consumer advisory.) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. ***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Chimm Favorites
Duck Red Curry 🌶️🌶️🌶️ (NO MODIFICATION)
Crispy duck, red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, jalapeño, red bell pepper, tomato, & Thai Basil. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Duck Basil Stir-Fry 🌶️🌶️ (NO MODIFICATION)
Crispy duck stir-fry w/ jalapeño, red bell pepper, white onion & Thai basil. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Pork Belly Garlic Stir-Fry (NO MODIFICATION)
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with LOTS of garlic and topped w/ scallion, cilantro and fried garlic. Served with steamed American broccoli and jasmine rice.
Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli (NO MODIFICATION)
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Stir-Fry
Drunken Noodle 🌶🌶
Wide rice noodles, white onion, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, string bean, & Thai basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce. Vegan/ Gluten Free possible.
Pad Woon Sen
Bean thread glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrot, celery, onion, and scallion in our house Chimm sauce. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce (contains paprika), served w/chopped peanuts & lime. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Basil Fried Rice 🌶🌶
Jasmine rice, jalapeño, red bell pepper, white onion, & Thai basil stir-fried in a spicy sauce. Basically our Basil stir fry and rice all stir-fried up together! Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, white onion, tomato, stir-fried, w/scallions & cucumber slices. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Eggplant Stir-Fry 🌶🌶️
Stir-fry with eggplant, white onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño, & Thai basil in our savory/slightly sweet Chimm sauce. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Garlic Stir-Fry
Stir-fry with LOTS of garlic and topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic. Served with steamed American broccoli and jasmine rice. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Cashew Stir-Fry 🌶
Stir-fry with white onion, scallion, cashew, & carrot in our savory/slightly sweet Chimm sauce. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Red Curry Stir-Fry 🌶🌶
Stir-fry with red curry in coconut milk, with jalapeño, red bell pepper, string bean, bamboo shoot, krachai (rhizome), pickled young peppercorn, Thai basil, & baby corn. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Ginger Stir-Fry
Stir-fry w/ginger, wood-ear mushroom, red bell pepper, white onion & scallion. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Basil Stir-Fry 🌶🌶
Stir-fry w/jalapeño, red bell pepper, white onion, string bean, & Thai basil. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Veggie Medley Stir-Fry
Stir-fry w/broccoli (Chinese & American), string bean, carrot, cabbage, baby corn, onion, and red bell peppers. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
Curry
Panang Curry 🌶🌶
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns. Contains PEANUTS, NOT removable. Naturally GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN possible.
Red Curry 🌶🌶
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, red bell pepper, eggplant, & Thai basil. CONTAINS FISH SAUCE, NOT removable. Naturally GLUTEN FREE.
Green Curry 🌶🌶
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, red bell pepper, eggplant, & Thai basil. CONTAINS FISH SAUCE, NOT removable. Naturally GLUTEN FREE.
Soup
Tofu Soup (Tofu ONLY)
Tofu (fried or fresh Twin Oaks Organic), cabbage, carrot, broccoli, in chicken broth, topped w/ scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic.
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Ground shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in chicken broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic. **Contains sesame oil**
Tom Kha Coconut Soup
Fresh mushroom, galangal (rhizome), kaffir lime leaf, & lemongrass in a coconut/lime broth, topped w/ scallion & cilantro. CONTAINS FISH SAUCE, NOT removable. Naturally GLUTEN FREE.
Rice Soup (Great for Kids!)
Jasmine rice in our house chicken broth, your choice of chicken, fried tofu, or [+2] shrimp, and topped with fried garlic, scallion, ginger, and cilantro.
Small Bites
Laab 🌶 (NO Modifications)
Minced in a spicy lime dressing w/red onions, mint, cilantro, scallion, & ground toasted rice. Perfect with sticky rice! Sticky rice found in the Extras section. Vegan possible.
Sweets
Sweet Sticky Rice & Mango
Always vegan and gluten-free! Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice and topped w/sweet coconut cream & toasted mung bean seed.
Coconut Pudding
Always vegan and gluten free! A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.
SPLENDORA'S GELATO (Pints/Quarts)
Various flavors of Splendora’s gelato/sorbet in pints/quarts!
Beer
Drinks
Extras
Sauces / Spices / Condiments
Utensils
Curry Sauce
An extra side of your choice of our house-made red or green curry sauce.
Soup Broth
Rice (Extra Side)
An extra side of our Jasmine or non-sweet Sticky rice. The sticky rice can be reheated in the microwave for 30-45 seconds to prevent hardening.
Noodles (Extra Side)
An extra side of your choice of steamed thin or wide rice noodles, or egg noodles.
Steamed Veggies
An extra side of steamed vegetables including American and Chinese broccoli, carrot, cabbage, and baby corn.
Steamed Broccoli
A side of steamed American broccoli.
Fried Egg (NO MODIFICATIONS)
Fried Tofu On Side
SCHOOL LUNCH ONLY MEALS
SCHOOL CHOICE
YOU MUST ADD THIS SO WE KNOW WHICH SCHOOL IT IS FOR
Thai Fried Rice (School Lunch)
Jasmine rice, egg, white onion, tomato, stir-fried, w/scallions & cucumber slices.
Pad Thai (School Lunch)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce (contains paprika), served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
Pad See Ew (School Lunch)
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
Panang (School Lunch)
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns. Contains PEANUTS, NOT removable. Naturally GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN possible.
Veggie Medley Stir Fry (School Lunch)
Stir-fry w/broccoli (Chinese & American), string bean, carrot, cabbage, baby corn, onion, and red bell peppers. Vegan/Gluten Free possible.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Chimm = Taste Thai & SouthEast Asian Street Food, including Trad Thai, Vietnamese Pho, Isaan (NorthEastern Thai) & much more!
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville, VA 22902