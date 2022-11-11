Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

CHIMM FOOD DROP

Plz remember to tip or else we cannot keep this program going. You MUST be a part of this program to use. Please DO NOT click this if you have not gotten an email about this. LUNCH DROP (around 12PM) DINNER DROP (around 4:45pm-5:30PM) These are ESTIMATED times, we'll do our best, we're human. Some neighborhoods will have a "drop off point" with a specific time. Think of this like a "Thai Meal Kit" where you will probably want to REHEAT some, maybe all items.