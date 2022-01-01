Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chimney Cone Creamery Fashion Outlets of Chicago

6 Reviews

$$

5220 Fashion Outlets Way

Unit 8084

Rosemont, IL 60018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft-Serve Cup

Soft-Serve Cup

$2.49

A cup of either tasty vanilla soft-serve, chocolate frozen custard, or a twist of both flavors!

Cones

Uncomplicated Sundae

$2.99

This fun and colorful sundae comes with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors topped with rainbow sprinkles and two Pocky sticks!

What the Fudge! Sundae

$2.99

You can't go wrong with this classic! It comes with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors topped with lucious hot fudge and peanuts.

Mango Sundae

$3.99

Give your taste buds a tropical vacation with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors topped with this sweet alphonso mango pulp... a customer favorite!

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

This sundae is every strawberry lovers dream. It comes with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors topped with fresh strawberry compote that is made "in house".

A is for Apple Sundae

$4.99Out of stock

One bite of this sundae will take you right to the apple orchards! Choose between vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors topped with apple pie filling, caramel, and cinnamon.

Buttery Biscoff Sundae

$4.99

Experience the unique Biscoff flavor in every bite! Choose between vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors lathered with Biscoff cookie butter, topped with Biscoff cookie crumbs, and a trademark Biscoff biscuit!

Jolted German Sundae

$5.49

This sundae adds a jolt to your ice cream! Pick between vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors that is topped with toasted coconut, chocolate, pecans, and espresso drizzle.

Ninja Turtle Sundae

$5.49

Cowabunga! We know how much our "heroes in a half shell" would have enjoyed ice cream with anchovies, but we decided to pass! Instead, enjoy this amazing sundae with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors that is served with hot fudge, caramel, pecans, and peanut butter!

49th & Broadway Sundae

49th & Broadway Sundae

$5.99

This sundae pays homage to the birthplace of the NY cheesecake. We serve this flavorful sundae with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors that is topped with an original plain Juniors Cheesecake bite, fresh strawberry compote, and strawberry syrup!

No Regrets Sundae

$5.99

Our Top Seller! Customers love this original creation served with your choice of vanilla soft serve, chocolate frozen custard, or twist of both flavors that is smothered with Nutella and topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, toffee, pretzels, and wafers!

Caramel Sundae

$3.99

Oreo Sundae

$4.49

PB And j

$6.99

Berry Bliss

$3.99

Shakes

Biscoff Butter Shake

Biscoff Butter Shake

$6.95+

AKA "The Belgium Shake", which is also the name of the dance you'll be doing after tasting this unique milkshake! This drink blends real ice cream, milk, and Biscoff cookie butter. It is then topped off with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumbs, and a trademark Biscoff cookie.

Caramel Pecan Fudge Shake

$7.95+

Caramel Shake

$5.95+

It doesn't matter if you pronounce it "KARR-uh-mel", "KARR-uh-muhl", or "KAR-muhl"; this drink will satisfy everyone's sweet tooth! This shake is blended with real ice cream, milk, and caramel. Its then topped off with whipped cream and more caramel!

Chocolate Shake

$5.95+

This isn't an ordinary chocolate shake! We dress this timeless classic up with Ghirardelli chocolate syrup around the glass, then top it off with whipped and chocolate syrup!

Cold Brew Coffee Milkshake

$7.95+

Need a little pep in your step? Try this vanilla based milkshake blended with Metropolis cold brew coffee which is brewed for 12 hours. Metropolis is Chicago-based and sources quality coffees they know and trust, ensuring sustainability and fair prices for farmers.

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.95+

Cookies N' Cream? Enough said! We blend real ice cream, milk, and presevative-free cookies for an instant classic. This shake is topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cookie crumbs.

Death By Chocolate Shake

$7.95+

Ferrero-Nutella Shake

$7.95+

TOP-SELLER: A Nutella-lovers dream! This hand-dipped milkshake is blended with real ice cream, milk, dollops of Nutella, and Ferrero Rocher. We pour this luscious drink into a cup lathered with more Nutella, then top it off with whipped cream & crushed Ferrero.

GOING Bananas?! Shake

$5.95+

Its bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S!!! This hand dipped milkshake is blended with real ice cream, milk, and actual bananas. The shake is topped off with whip cream and thin banana slices.

Harley Quinn Milkshake

Harley Quinn Milkshake

$7.95+

Oh, come on, Puddin! Don’t you wanna try this new Harley? You will go psycho for this luscious vanilla malt drenched with stawberry and fudge syrup, topped with whipped cream, fudgy brownies, strawberry drizzle, and more fudge syrup!

Mango Shake

$6.95+

Perfect for summer time, but appreciated year-round! This hand-dipped milkshake is blended with real ice cream, milk, and sweet alphonso mango pulp. We top it with whipped cream and mango pulp drizzle.

Matcha tea Shake

Matcha tea Shake

$7.95+Out of stock

Matcha-enthusiasts will immediately recognize with one taste that we only blend real premium-quality matcha powder with ice cream and milk for this delicious milkshake! Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with some more matcha.

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.95+

There is nothing that peanut butter cannot fix! This milkshake is blended with real ice cream, milk, and natural peanut butter. We add more happiness on top with whipped cream, peanut butter drizzle, and chopped peanuts. PB lovers galore!

Plain Cheesecake

$7.95+

We blend Junior's cheesecake, shipped directly from New York, with real vanilla ice cream for that delicious unique flavor only found in "The Worlds Most Fabulous Cheesecake"!

Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.95+

This delicious drink elevates a classic fruit combo in the form of a milkshake by blending real strawberries and bananas with ice cream and milk! We top off this amazing milkshake with whipped cream and natural strawberry syrup.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.95+

This is a milkshake version of our popular 49th & Broadway sundae! We blend real strawberries with Juniors cheesecake, ice cream, and milk - which is then topped off with natural strawberry syrup, and whipped cream! It's cheesecake paradise!

Strawberry Shake

$5.95+

Strawberry milkshake done right!! There is nothing fake about this classic, as we blend real ice cream with real strawberries. We pour this sweet drink into a cup that is drizzled with all natural strawberry syrup, then top it off with more syrup and whipped cream! You can't go wrong with this one!

Vanilla Shake

$5.95+

If you're looking for something simple to get your milkshake fix on, this is it! It's vanilla ice cream blended with milk, topped with whipped cream... its simple yet satisfying.

Greek Yogurt Smoothie

$6.99

Chimney Cones & Cakes

Chimney Cone

Chimney Cone

$3.99
Mini Cone

Mini Cone

$1.99
Large Cake

Large Cake

$7.95Out of stock

French Macarons

Our macarons are made "in house" at our commercial kitchen. Call us at 312-815-9905 for gift boxes, catering orders, corporate events, and other large orders!

Cookie Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies N Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Funfetti

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut

$2.50Out of stock

Lavender

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Nutella

$2.50Out of stock

Passionfruit

$2.50Out of stock

Pistachio

$2.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50Out of stock
Salted caramel

Salted caramel

$2.50

Strawberry cheesecake

$2.50
Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$2.50

Black Currant

$2.50Out of stock

7 Pc Assorted Macaron gift box

$15.75

8pc Assorted Macaron Gift Box

$18.00

12 Pc Assorted Macaron Gift Box

$27.00

14 Pc Assorted Macaron Gift Box & Ribbon

$31.50Out of stock

20 Pc Assorted Macaron

$45.00Out of stock

50 Piece Assorted Macaron Box

$112.50

Other Desserts

Chocolate dipped Oreos

$6.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cookies

Red Velvet Cookies

$2.49

Delicious, fudgy, decadent brownie baked "in house" with simple ingredients and bits of premium dark chocolate.

Lindor Hot Chocolate

$3.49
Juniors Cheesecake Slice

Juniors Cheesecake Slice

$12.95

Have a slice of that distinct Juniors cheesecake, shipped in directly from NYC!

Lindt

$0.85

Gourmet Cupcakes

Nutella

$2.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$2.95Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Chip

$3.49Out of stock

Vanilla Sprinkles

$2.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$2.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Just Water

$2.25

Dasani

$1.95Out of stock

Savory Cone

Everything Bagel Cone

$5.99Out of stock

Garlic, Herb, & Cheese Cone

$5.99Out of stock

Sesame Cone

$5.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Chimney Cone Creamery serves fresh, natural, European inspired cones, hand-made with love and baked to perfection, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with irresistible flavors from around the globe. Experience the sweet smell of our cones as our bakers roll out dough, bake the cones, and fill them right before your eyes! In addition, we serve a wide variety of milkshakes, desserts, and baked goods so there is something sweet for everyone.

Website

Location

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Unit 8084, Rosemont, IL 60018

Directions

Gallery
Chimney Cone Creamery image
Chimney Cone Creamery image
Chimney Cone Creamery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmine's Rosemont
orange star4.4 • 2,270
9850 Berwyn Ave Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Cafe Mirage - 9845 W Lawrence Ave
orange star4.1 • 250
9845 w Lawrence Ave Schiller Park, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Short Fuse Brewing Company-
orange star4.3 • 663
5000 N River Rd Schiller Perk, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Bottoms up Bar and Lounge - 9718 Irving Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9718 Irving Park Rd Schiller Park, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Park Tavern - Rosemont
orange starNo Reviews
5433 Park Place Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Crust Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
5500 Park Place Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosemont

Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
orange star4.2 • 3,486
11 E Oakton St Des Plaines, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Carmine's Rosemont
orange star4.4 • 2,270
9850 Berwyn Ave Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Rosemont
orange star4.3 • 1,923
7104 Mannheim Rd Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Bub City Rosemont
orange star4.3 • 1,652
5441 Park Pl Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Katie's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 565
623 N Wolf Rd Des Plaines, IL 60016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosemont
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston