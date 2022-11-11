Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chin Brothers

review star

No reviews yet

2320 E Stop 11 Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Finger Food

Puri

$2.75

Fried flatbread.

Egg Puri

$3.99

Puri with an egg inside.

Ei Kyar Kway

$2.49

Fried breadsticks.

Chin Brothers Samosas

$5.99+

Burmese style samosas, onions, garlic, and potatoes. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Chin Brothers Fried Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken with chin brothers sweet chili sauce.

Egg Roll

$5.99+

Chicken Nuggets w/French Fries

$7.99

Fried Rice

Chin Brothers Fried Rice

Jasmine rice stir-fried with peas carrots, white onions, garlic, and sesame oil. Served with cut chili peppers.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Jasmine rice stir-fried with peas carrots, white onions, garlic, and sesame oil with tom yum seasoning. Served with cut chili peppers.

Noodles

Chin Brothers Noodles Stir Fry

Egg noodles, chopped cabbage, diced bell peppers, yu choy Chinese greens, and diced bell peppers topped with crispy fried shallots.

Chin Brothers Pad Thai

Rice stick noodles, yu choy, chopped cabbage, bean sprout, spring onion, red bell pepper, and topped with crispy fried shallots.

Singapore Mei Fun

Shredded cabbage, green onion, bean sprouts, yu choy Chinese greens, bean sprouts, and topped with crispy fried shallots.

Lo Mein Stir Fry Noodles

Egg noodles, yu choy Chinese greens, chopped cabbage, eggs, diced red bell pepper, bean sprout, and spring onion topped with crispy fried shallots.

Char Kway Teow

Flat rice noodle, yu choy Chinese greens, chopped red bell pepper, shredded cabbage, bean sprout, and spring onion topped with ground peanut and crispy fried shallots.

Rice Specials

Chicken Pad Krapow

$11.99

Chin Brothers Steamed Chicken w/ Rice

$10.99

Special Fried Chicken w/ Rice

$10.99

Crispy Pork w/ Rice

$10.99

Chin Brothers Hta Min Pawing

$11.99

Soups

Sabuti

$8.99

Burmese corn soup. Served with Beef broth, hominy corn, sliced beef, beef spleen and beef intestine.

Bak Kut Teh

$12.99

Malaysian style pork soup. Seared pork, black wood ear mushrooms, sliced ginger, spring onion, yu choy (Chinese greens), cabbage topped with cilantro, crispy fried shallots and black pepper.

Mohinga Noodle Soup

$9.99

Rice vermicelli, Indian beans, fish soup, lemongrass, peanuts, red onion, garlic, ginger topped with topped with boiled egg, burmese fritters, cilantro, crispy fried shallots and lime.

Kya Zan Hinga Noodle Soup

$12.99

Glass noodles, chicken, soy puffs, bean curd, lily flower and quail eggs.

Rakhine Mont Di

$9.99

Goat Soup

$16.99

Goat, chayote, baby gai choy, basal and bamboo shoot and topped with cilantro, crispy fried shallots and black pepper.

Beef Soup

$11.99

Beef Soup Beef Soup $10.99 Sliced beef, beef ball, beef intestine, beef tripe, beef bung, beef liver, beef spleen, beef heart, lime leaf, lemongrass and topped with cilantro, crispy fried shallots and black pepper. Add rice stick noodles for an additional charge.

Tom Yum Soup

$9.99

Chicken, shrimp, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), fishball, carrot slices, tom yum flavoring topped with cilantro. Add rice stick noodles for an additional charge.

Cantonese Noodle Soup

$12.99

Crispy rice stick noodles, sliced chicken, shrimp, sliced fish ball, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), carrot slices, sesame oil topped with savory egg gravy sauce.

Vietnamese Soup

$12.99

Sliced beef, beef ball, basil leaves, bean sprout and topped with crispy fried shallots and black pepper. Add rice stick noodles for an additional charge.

Chin Brothers Noodle Soup

$12.99

Kyaw Ooh Noodle Soup

$12.99

Mee hoon rice noodles, quail eggs, pork ball, black mushroom, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), onions, topped with cilantro and crispy fried shallots.

Miso Ramen

$11.99

Shoyu Ramen

$11.99

Thohk (Asian Salads)

Lahpet Thohk (Burmese Tea Leaf Salad)

$10.99+

Burmese tea leaf salad. Shredded cabbage, fermented tea leaves, minced scallions, minced coriander, hot chili, and chopped tomato.

Papaya Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya, shredded carrots, crab meat, chopped long beans, spicy red chilies, and lime juice.

Shan Noodle

Shan noodle salad. Shan noodles, black bean sauce, and ground peanuts topped with cilantro.

Nan Gyi Thoke

Udon noodle salad. Udon noodles, shredded cabbage, sliced onion, ground peanut, and topped with crispy fried shallots.

Chin Brothers Noodle Salad

Mohinga Thoke

Rice noodles, cilantro, chopped onion, boiled egg slices, crispy split chickpea fritter topped with ground peanut, and topped with crispy fried shallots.

Dishes

Fried Egg Special

$8.99

Kong Bong Kyaw (Kung Pao)

$10.99+

Dried chili, sliced ginger, spring onion, red bell pepper, and with chin brothers kong bong kyaw sauce.

Sweet and Sour Special

$10.99+

Stir-Fry Mixed Veggies

Mushrooms, broccoli, yu choy Chinese greens, chopped cabbage, sliced ginger, carrot slices, and cooked with chicken stock.

Chin Brothers Broccoli

Broccoli and carrot slices cooked in chicken stock.

Stir-Fry Gai Lan

Stir-Fry Bok Choy

Burmese Style Curry

Burmese Spicy Style

Chin Brothers secret spicy sauce, diced red onions, dry chili, chopped green chili, and ginger paste.

Chin Brothers Ginger Style

Sliced ginger, garlic, spring onions, and with secret ginger gravy sauce.

Orange Chicken

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Chin Brothers Crispy Pork

$11.99

Vok Sa Cawh

$11.99

Burmese style mixed pork. Liver, heart, spleen, and kidney.

Vok Sa Chumh

$9.99

Burmese style boiled pork.

Vok Sa Ril

$12.99

Burmese blood sausage. Sticky rice, pork blood, ground pork, steamed in pork intestine, topped with sesame oil, crispy cilantro, ginger, and crispy fried garlic.

Steamed Pompano

$18.99

Whole pompano fish steamed, spring onion, ginger slices, crushed garlic, sesame oil, and topped with crispy cilantro and crispy fried shallots.

Burmese Fried Tilapia

$18.99

Whole tilapia fish deep-fried, black bean sauce, sesame oil, diced red bell peppers, and sliced ginger topped with green onion, crispy cilantro, and crispy fried shallots.

Burmese Style Fish Curry

$22.99

Chin Brothers secret curry sauce, curry leaf, curry spices, and diced onion.

Sides

Soup

$0.99

Rice

$1.99

Fried Beef

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Half-Fried Egg

$0.99

Drinks

Fresh Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Hot Teapot

$1.99

Burmese Sweet Coffee

$1.99

Burmese Milk Tea

$1.99

Thai Tea

$1.99+

Milo

$1.99+

Shwe Yin Aye

$4.99

Moh Let Saung

$3.99

Ding Chin

$3.99

Boba Tea

$4.99

Soda

Soda

$1.99

Monster

$2.99

Monster Large

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2320 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Directions

Gallery
Chin Brothers image
Chin Brothers image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The NY Slice - Greenwood
orange star4.0 • 386
1201 Greenwood Park E Dr Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom
orange star4.1 • 702
8028 s Emerson ave indianapolis, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
Indy's Famous Pancake House & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8028 S Emerson Ave,Ste D Southport, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger - Greenwood
orange star4.2 • 1,269
8923 S Meridian St Indianapoils, IN 46217
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Business Southport
orange starNo Reviews
5220 East Southport Road Indianapolis, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Brewing
orange star4.5 • 234
1140 IN-135 Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston