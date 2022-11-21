Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chin Chin Brentwood 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

No reviews yet

11740 San Vicente Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90049

VEGETABLES (Instore)

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$9.00

Steamed bok choy sautee'd in either vegetarian brown sauce

Bok Choy & Mushrooms

Bok Choy & Mushrooms

$11.00

Steamed bok choy and chinese mushrooms sautee'd in a brown sauce

Garlic Ginger Broccoli

Garlic Ginger Broccoli

$8.00

Steamed and Blanched broccoli florets sauteed in a garlic ginger white wine sauce.

Fragrant Vegetables

Fragrant Vegetables

$9.00

Assorted fresh vegetables wok seared with a choice of white wine sauce or brown sauce

Mapo Tofu ~ Its Back!

Mapo Tofu ~ Its Back!

$16.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves. 🌶️Spicy🌶️Vegetarian 🥬

Sauteed Spinach ~ Its Back!

Sauteed Spinach ~ Its Back!

$9.00

with garlic and white wine sauce.

Szechuan Asparagus - New!

Szechuan Asparagus - New!

$12.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with Szechuan preserves

Szechuan Green Beans

Szechuan Green Beans

$12.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves🥰Top Seller!🥰

KIDS MENU (Instore)

Kids Beef & Broccoli

Kids Beef & Broccoli

$9.00

Flank steak and broccoli sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce

Kids Fried Rice

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce

Kids Lo mein

Kids Lo mein

$9.00

Wok seared chicken and noodles in a light soy sauce

Kids Orange Chicken

Kids Orange Chicken

$9.00

crispy battered chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce

DESSERT (Instore)

Chocolate Fortune Cookies (2pc)

Chocolate Fortune Cookies (2pc)

$3.00

Dipped in Choice of White or dark Chocolate

Chocolate Fortune Cookies (BAG - 12 pc)

Chocolate Fortune Cookies (BAG - 12 pc)

$12.00

12 pieces dipped in white and dark chocolate

Cheescake

Cheescake

$8.00

Drizzled with your choice of raspberry or caramel sauce

Chin Chin Churros

Chin Chin Churros

$7.00

Choice of raspberry or caramel sauce

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Flourless and gluten - conscious

HAND CRAFTED BEVERAGES (Instore)

Iced Tea - Green Blackberry

Iced Tea - Green Blackberry

$4.00
Iced Tea - Mango

Iced Tea - Mango

$4.00
Iced Tea - Black

Iced Tea - Black

$4.00
Half & Half (Lemonade/Iced Tea)

Half & Half (Lemonade/Iced Tea)

$4.00
Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

WATER (Instore)

Sparkling - Small

$3.00

Sparkling - Large

$6.00

Spring - Small

$3.00

Spring - Large

$6.00

SODAS - CANNED (Instore)

Pepsi - 12 oz can

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$3.00
Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

$3.00
Sierra Mist - 12 oz can

Sierra Mist - 12 oz can

$3.00
Orange Crush - 12 oz can

Orange Crush - 12 oz can

$3.00

Coke - 12 oz can

$3.00

Diet Coke - 12 oz can

$3.00

San Pellegrino - 12 oz can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Chinese Inspired, California Born

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049

