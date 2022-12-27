- Home
Chin Chin Studio City 12215 Ventura Boulevard
12215 Ventura Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
SHAREABLES
Garlic Chili Crisp Wontons ~ New!
House-made chicken wontons tossed in a spicy garlic broth, topped with while oil and sesame seeds (10pc) 🌶️(Spicy)🌶️🔥An Instant Classic! 🔥
Shrimp Toast ~ New!
Its Back! Minced shrimp, water chestnuts and scallions, deep fried on white toast, topped with lime and served with apricot sauce. Allergen considerations include Shellfish and Gluten🥰Its Back!! 🥰
Chicken Lettuce Cups
Minced Chicken, Water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bell peppers on crispy rice noodles. Served with lettuce cups. Allergens: Gluten Conscious⭐Classic⭐
Chicken Dumplings
House-made chicken dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.
Pork Dumplings
House-made pork dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.
Vegetable Dumplings
House-made vegetable dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.
Spring Rolls - Vegetable
Golden fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots and bean sprouts served with apricot sauce. Allergens include Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten, and Egg
Szechuan Dumplings
Steamed minced chicken dumplings finished in a spicy cilantro sauce. Steamed or golden fried (5pc) ~ Mildly Spicy🌶️ Allergens include Gluten and Eggs ~ Favorite!🥰
Wonton Stars
Crispy wontons filled with Crab, cream cheese and green onions. Allergens include Dairy and Shellfish
Roasted BBQ Pork (char siu)
Slow Roasted Chinese BBQ pork glazed sliced and garnished with scallions. Allergens include shellfish
BBQ Spare Ribs
Pork ribs basted in chinese barbeque sauce. Allergens include Shellfish ~ Favorite! 🥰
Edamame - Spicy Garlic ~ New!
Wok seared with garlic in a spicy chilli soy sauce🌶️Spicy🌶️
Edamame - Steamed
Seasoned with Sea salt
Edamame - Togarashi ~ New!
Edamame wok-tossed in Togarasgi dry rub 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
SOUPS & SALADS*
The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded iceburg lettuce, chicken breast, scallions, carrots, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, and wonton crisps tossed with our signature house-made red ginger dressing. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts.⭐Classic⭐
Main Mein Salad
Cold Lo mein noodles, chicken, and vegetables tossed with spicy peanut dressing. Allergen considerations include Nuts and Gluten🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
Hot & Sour Soup
scallions, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, egg and soft tofu. Allergin considerations include Gluten and Egg. 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
Wonton Soup
Chicken with spinach, scallions in chicken broth
Miso Soup
Tofu, scallions, red miso
CHICKEN
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy dark meat chicken with chilli peppers in a spicy, sweet, and savory sauce garnished with green onions and chili pods. A perennial favorite!🌶️Spicy🌶️
Orange Chicken
Crispy battered chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg. 🥰 Family Favorite!
Crispy Spicy Honey Chicken ~ New!
Crispy battered chicken breast with red bell peppers, scallions, chilli peppers, and honey sauce🌶️Spicy🌶️
Kung Pao Chicken - Szechuan
Dark meat chicken with red bell peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, scallions in a spicy red sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🌶️Spicy🌶️
Kung Pao Wann - Mandarin
Dark meat chicken, roasted peanuts, and chilli peppers prepared mandarin style. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🌶️Spicy🌶️
Mongolian Chicken ~ New!
Chicken Breast, garlic, green onion stalks and tossed in a sweet and savory sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour. Allergen considerations include Gluten. 🥰Classic
Tangerine Chicken ~ New!
Chicken Breast, sautee'd in a tangerine sauce garnished with green onions and mandarin oranges. A twist on a classic. Allergen considerations include Gluten.
Cashew Chicken
Chicken breast, cashews, zucchini, onions, in a cashew sauce glaze. Allergen considerations include Nuts and Shellfish
Chicken and Snow Peas
Chicken breast, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and sliced garlic in a brown sauce
Smoked Pepper Glazed Chicken ~ New!
Chicken breast, red and green bell peppers, onions, and garlic in a black pepper sauce🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
BEEF
Mushroom Glazed Beef & Broccoli
Flank steak, broccoli, and black mushrooms sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish
Mongolian Style BBQ Beef
Flank steak, garlic, green onion stalks and tossed in a sweet and savory sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️ 🥰 Top Seller!🥰
Smoked Pepper Glazed Steak
Flank steak, red and green bell peppers, onions, and garlic in a black pepper sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
Tangerine Beef
Crispy flank steak sautee'd in a tangerine sauce garnished with green onions and mandarin oranges. Allergen considerations include Gluten. 🥰 Its extra crispy profile has led it to have a cult like following
SEAFOOD
Crispy Spicy Honey Shrimp
Crispy battered shrimp with red bell peppers, scallions, chilli peppers, pineapple and honey sauce. 🌶️Spicy🌶️
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp, honey glazed walnuts, and sesame seeds. Allergen considerations include shellfish, eggs, and nuts.🥰Best Seller
Kung Pao Shrimp - Szechuan ~ New!
Shrimp with red bell peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, scallions in a spicy red sauce. Allergen considerations include shellfish, gluten, and nuts. 🔥Spicy🔥
Kung Pao Wann Shrimp - Mandarin Style
Shrimp roasted peanuts, and chilli peppers prepared mandarin style. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🔥Spicy🔥 ⭐NEW!⭐
Orange Glazed Shrimp ~ New!
crispy battered shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp, galic, scallions, diced bell peppers on crispy rice noodles. Allergen considerations include shellfish
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Shrimp, green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.
Smoked Pepper Glazed Shrimp
NOODLES & RICE
Pad Thai
Rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, and scallions, wok -tossed in pad thai sauce topped with peanuts and cilantro. Allergen considerations include Shellfish, peanuts, and Eggs.🌶️Spicy🌶️🥰Staff Favorite🥰
Chow Fun Noodles ~ Its Back!
Egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, snow peas, cabbage, celery, and chow mein sauce. Allergen Considerations include gluten and shellfish.⭐Its Back!⭐
Chow Mein
Egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, snow peas, cabbage, celery, and chow mein sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.
Lo Mein
Lo mein noodles with shredded cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, zuchinni, bok choy, red bell pepper in lo mein sauce. Allergens include Gluten and Shellfish
Anthony's Noodles
Lo mein noodles and shredded carrots tossed in a spicy cilantro sauce. Allergen Considerations include Gluten and Shellfish. 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️
Peanut Noodles
Lo mein egg noodles with chopped preserved veggies tossed in a spicy peanut sauce and garnished with chopped peanuts and scallions. A peanut lovers delight. Allergen considerations include egg, gluten, and nuts.🥰Cult Following🥰
Crab Fried Rice ~ Its Back!
Stir-fried deliciousness with real blue crab, egg, asparagus and scallions. A light and luxurious treat. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.⭐Its Back!⭐
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Shrimp, bbq pork, peas, carrots, and egg. No soy sauce. Light and Fluffy. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg.🥰Fan Favorite🥰
Fried Rice
Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce. Dark and savory. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg
Steamed Rice
VEGETABLES
Bok Choy
Steamed bok choy sautee'd in either vegetarian brown sauce
Bok Choy & Mushrooms
Steamed bok choy and chinese mushrooms sautee'd in a brown sauce
Garlic Ginger Broccoli
Steamed and Blanched broccoli florets sauteed in a garlic ginger white wine sauce.
Fragrant Vegetables
Assorted fresh vegetables wok seared with a choice of white wine sauce or brown sauce
Mapo Tofu ~ Its Back!
Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves. 🌶️Spicy🌶️Vegetarian 🥬
Sauteed Spinach ~ Its Back!
with garlic and white wine sauce.
Szechuan Asparagus - New!
Wok seared with garlic, topped with Szechuan preserves
Szechuan Green Beans
Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves🥰Top Seller!🥰
KIDS MENU
Kids Beef & Broccoli
Flank steak and broccoli sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce
Kids Fried Rice
Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce
Kids Lo mein
Wok seared chicken and noodles in a light soy sauce
Kids Orange Chicken
crispy battered chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce
DESSERT
Chocolate Fortune Cookies (2pc)
Dipped in Choice of White or dark Chocolate
Chocolate Fortune Cookies (BAG - 12 pc)
12 pieces dipped in white and dark chocolate
Cheescake
Drizzled with your choice of raspberry or caramel sauce
Chin Chin Churros
Choice of raspberry or caramel sauce
Chocolate Torte
Flourless and gluten - conscious
HAND CRAFTED BEVERAGES
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Chinese Inspired, California Born
12215 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Photos coming soon!