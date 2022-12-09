Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chin Chin Sunset 8618 Sunset Blvd

8618 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

SHAREABLES

Garlic Chili Crisp Wontons ~ New!

Garlic Chili Crisp Wontons ~ New!

$15.00

House-made chicken wontons tossed in a spicy garlic broth, topped with while oil and sesame seeds (10pc) 🌶️(Spicy)🌶️🔥An Instant Classic! 🔥

Shrimp Toast ~ New!

Shrimp Toast ~ New!

$12.00

Its Back! Minced shrimp, water chestnuts and scallions, deep fried on white toast, topped with lime and served with apricot sauce. Allergen considerations include Shellfish and Gluten🥰Its Back!! 🥰

Chicken Lettuce Cups

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$15.00

Minced Chicken, Water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bell peppers on crispy rice noodles. Served with lettuce cups. Allergens: Gluten Conscious⭐Classic⭐

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

House-made chicken dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

House-made pork dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

House-made vegetable dumplings. Chef Joe Chow's original recipe. Enjoy either Steamed or Pan- Fried. Allergens include Gluten.

Spring Rolls - Vegetable

Spring Rolls - Vegetable

$10.00

Golden fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots and bean sprouts served with apricot sauce. Allergens include Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten, and Egg

Szechuan Dumplings

Szechuan Dumplings

$11.00

Steamed minced chicken dumplings finished in a spicy cilantro sauce. Steamed or golden fried (5pc) ~ Mildly Spicy🌶️ Allergens include Gluten and Eggs ~ Favorite!🥰

Wonton Stars

Wonton Stars

$13.00

Crispy wontons filled with Crab, cream cheese and green onions. Allergens include Dairy and Shellfish

Roasted BBQ Pork (char siu)

Roasted BBQ Pork (char siu)

$15.00

Slow Roasted Chinese BBQ pork glazed sliced and garnished with scallions. Allergens include shellfish

BBQ Spare Ribs

BBQ Spare Ribs

$15.00

Pork ribs basted in chinese barbeque sauce. Allergens include Shellfish ~ Favorite! 🥰

Edamame - Spicy Garlic ~ New!

Edamame - Spicy Garlic ~ New!

$10.00

Wok seared with garlic in a spicy chilli soy sauce🌶️Spicy🌶️

Edamame - Steamed

Edamame - Steamed

$8.00

Seasoned with Sea salt

Edamame - Togarashi ~ New!

Edamame - Togarashi ~ New!

$8.00

Edamame wok-tossed in Togarasgi dry rub 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

SOUPS & SALADS*

The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad

The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00+

Shredded iceburg lettuce, chicken breast, scallions, carrots, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, and wonton crisps tossed with our signature house-made red ginger dressing. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts.⭐Classic⭐

Main Mein Salad

Main Mein Salad

$15.00

Cold Lo mein noodles, chicken, and vegetables tossed with spicy peanut dressing. Allergen considerations include Nuts and Gluten🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00+

scallions, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, egg and soft tofu. Allergin considerations include Gluten and Egg. 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$12.00+

Chicken with spinach, scallions in chicken broth

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$9.00+

Tofu, scallions, red miso

CHICKEN

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Crispy dark meat chicken with chilli peppers in a spicy, sweet, and savory sauce garnished with green onions and chili pods. A perennial favorite!🌶️Spicy🌶️

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Crispy battered chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg. 🥰 Family Favorite!

Kung Pao Chicken - Szechuan

Kung Pao Chicken - Szechuan

$17.00

Dark meat chicken with red bell peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, scallions in a spicy red sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🌶️Spicy🌶️

Kung Pao Wann - Mandarin

Kung Pao Wann - Mandarin

$22.00

Dark meat chicken, roasted peanuts, and chilli peppers prepared mandarin style. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🌶️Spicy🌶️

Mongolian Chicken ~ New!

Mongolian Chicken ~ New!

$18.00

Chicken Breast, garlic, green onion stalks and tossed in a sweet and savory sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast, green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour. Allergen considerations include Gluten. 🥰Classic

Tangerine Chicken ~ New!

Tangerine Chicken ~ New!

$19.00

Chicken Breast, sautee'd in a tangerine sauce garnished with green onions and mandarin oranges. A twist on a classic. Allergen considerations include Gluten.

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, cashews, zucchini, onions, in a cashew sauce glaze. Allergen considerations include Nuts and Shellfish

Chicken and Snow Peas

Chicken and Snow Peas

$17.00

Chicken breast, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, and sliced garlic in a brown sauce

BEEF

Mushroom Glazed Beef & Broccoli

Mushroom Glazed Beef & Broccoli

$20.00

Flank steak, broccoli, and black mushrooms sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish

Mongolian Style BBQ Beef

Mongolian Style BBQ Beef

$24.00

Flank steak, garlic, green onion stalks and tossed in a sweet and savory sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️ 🥰 Top Seller!🥰

Smoked Pepper Glazed Steak

Smoked Pepper Glazed Steak

$20.00

Flank steak, red and green bell peppers, onions, and garlic in a black pepper sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

Tangerine Beef

Tangerine Beef

$22.00

Crispy flank steak sautee'd in a tangerine sauce garnished with green onions and mandarin oranges. Allergen considerations include Gluten. 🥰 Its extra crispy profile has led it to have a cult like following

SEAFOOD

Crispy Spicy Honey Shrimp

Crispy Spicy Honey Shrimp

$23.00

Crispy battered shrimp with red bell peppers, scallions, chilli peppers, pineapple and honey sauce. 🌶️Spicy🌶️

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly battered shrimp, honey glazed walnuts, and sesame seeds. Allergen considerations include shellfish, eggs, and nuts.🥰Best Seller

Kung Pao Shrimp - Szechuan ~ New!

Kung Pao Shrimp - Szechuan ~ New!

$23.00

Shrimp with red bell peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, scallions in a spicy red sauce. Allergen considerations include shellfish, gluten, and nuts. 🔥Spicy🔥

Kung Pao Wann Shrimp - Mandarin Style

Kung Pao Wann Shrimp - Mandarin Style

$28.00

Shrimp roasted peanuts, and chilli peppers prepared mandarin style. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts. 🔥Spicy🔥 ⭐NEW!⭐

Orange Glazed Shrimp ~ New!

Orange Glazed Shrimp ~ New!

$23.00

crispy battered shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Lightly battered shrimp, galic, scallions, diced bell peppers on crispy rice noodles. Allergen considerations include shellfish

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$23.00

Shrimp, green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a sweet and sour. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.

Smoked Pepper Glazed Shrimp

$23.00

NOODLES & RICE

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$21.00

Rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, and scallions, wok -tossed in pad thai sauce topped with peanuts and cilantro. Allergen considerations include Shellfish, peanuts, and Eggs.🌶️Spicy🌶️🥰Staff Favorite🥰

Chow Fun Noodles ~ Its Back!

Chow Fun Noodles ~ Its Back!

$16.00

Egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, snow peas, cabbage, celery, and chow mein sauce. Allergen Considerations include gluten and shellfish.⭐Its Back!⭐

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$16.00

Egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, snow peas, cabbage, celery, and chow mein sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$16.00

Lo mein noodles with shredded cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, zuchinni, bok choy, red bell pepper in lo mein sauce. Allergens include Gluten and Shellfish

Anthony's Noodles

Anthony's Noodles

$16.00

Lo mein noodles and shredded carrots tossed in a spicy cilantro sauce. Allergen Considerations include Gluten and Shellfish. 🌶️Mildly Spicy🌶️

Peanut Noodles

Peanut Noodles

$16.00

Lo mein egg noodles with chopped preserved veggies tossed in a spicy peanut sauce and garnished with chopped peanuts and scallions. A peanut lovers delight. Allergen considerations include egg, gluten, and nuts.🥰Cult Following🥰

Crab Fried Rice ~ Its Back!

Crab Fried Rice ~ Its Back!

$19.00

Stir-fried deliciousness with real blue crab, egg, asparagus and scallions. A light and luxurious treat. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish.⭐Its Back!⭐

Yang Chow Fried Rice

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp, bbq pork, peas, carrots, and egg. No soy sauce. Light and Fluffy. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg.🥰Fan Favorite🥰

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce. Dark and savory. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Egg

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$1.00

VEGETABLES

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$9.00

Steamed bok choy sautee'd in either vegetarian brown sauce

Bok Choy & Mushrooms

Bok Choy & Mushrooms

$11.00

Steamed bok choy and chinese mushrooms sautee'd in a brown sauce

Garlic Ginger Broccoli

Garlic Ginger Broccoli

$8.00

Steamed and Blanched broccoli florets sauteed in a garlic ginger white wine sauce.

Fragrant Vegetables

Fragrant Vegetables

$9.00

Assorted fresh vegetables wok seared with a choice of white wine sauce or brown sauce

Mapo Tofu ~ Its Back!

Mapo Tofu ~ Its Back!

$16.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves. 🌶️Spicy🌶️Vegetarian 🥬

Sauteed Spinach ~ Its Back!

Sauteed Spinach ~ Its Back!

$9.00

with garlic and white wine sauce.

Szechuan Asparagus - New!

Szechuan Asparagus - New!

$12.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with Szechuan preserves

Szechuan Green Beans

Szechuan Green Beans

$12.00

Wok seared with garlic, topped with szechuan preserves🥰Top Seller!🥰

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef & Broccoli

Kids Beef & Broccoli

$9.00

Flank steak and broccoli sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce

Kids Fried Rice

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

Wok- fried rice with egg and scallion, in a dark mushroom soy sauce

Kids Lo mein

Kids Lo mein

$9.00

Wok seared chicken and noodles in a light soy sauce

Kids Orange Chicken

Kids Orange Chicken

$9.00

crispy battered chicken breast with onions, red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce

DESSERT

Cheescake

Cheescake

$8.00

Drizzled with your choice of raspberry or caramel sauce

Chin Chin Churros

Chin Chin Churros

$7.00

Choice of raspberry or caramel sauce

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Flourless and gluten - conscious

HAND CRAFTED BEVERAGES

Iced Tea - Green Blackberry

Iced Tea - Green Blackberry

$4.00
Iced Tea - Mango

Iced Tea - Mango

$4.00
Iced Tea - Black

Iced Tea - Black

$4.00
Half & Half (Lemonade/Iced Tea)

Half & Half (Lemonade/Iced Tea)

$4.00
Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

pepsi

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

sobe pomegranite

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

orange crush

$3.00

dr pepper

$3.00

WATER

Sparkling - Small

$3.00

Sparkling - Large

$6.00

Spring - Small

$3.00

Spring - Large

$6.00

SODAS - CANNED

Pepsi - 12 oz can

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$3.00
Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

$3.00
Sierra Mist - 12 oz can

Sierra Mist - 12 oz can

$3.00
Orange Crush - 12 oz can

Orange Crush - 12 oz can

$3.00

Coke - 12 oz can

$3.00

Diet Coke - 12 oz can

$3.00

San Pellegrino - 12 oz can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese inspired California born.

Location

8618 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

