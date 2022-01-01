- Home
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
Chula Vista, CA 91910
ONLINE TOGO SPECIALS
COOKED SUSHI ROLLS
Las Vegas Roll
IN: Avocado, Cream Cheese, Salmon, Kani Kama; OUT: Sesame, Soy Paper, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Wasabi Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Salsa
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Seared Salmon Roll
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce
Devil Roll
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Eel, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Siracha
Chef's Special Roll
IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Eel, Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce
Soft Shell Crab Roll
IN: Cucumber, Yamagobo, Soft Shell Crab; OUT: Sesame, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Jalapeno Roll
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Jalapeno, Spicy Crab, Sesame, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Siracha
Pizza Maki
IN: Imitation Crab, Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Green Onion, Sesame, BAKED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Tom Bomb
IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Seared Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce
Tiger Roll
IN: Cucumber, Eel; OUT: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce
Dynamite Special
A Hearty Seaweed Wrap. Filling contains Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Imitation Crab And Topped With Shaved Fish Flakes. Serves With Sushi Seaweed.
California Roll
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Sesame
California Roll with Masago
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Masago, Sesame
Crunchy California Roll
IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Crab & Cheese Roll
IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Sesame
Crunchy Crab & Cheese Roll
IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
IN: Cucumber, Spicy Crab; OUT: Sesame
Caterpillar Roll
IN: Cucumber, Eel; OUT: Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce
Caterpillar Shrimp Roll
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Sesame
Tempura Shrimp Roll with Cream Cheese Avocado
IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado; OUT: Sesame
Shrimp Roll
IN: Cucumber, Sushi Shrimp; OUT: Sesame
Cucumber Roll
IN: Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Avocado Roll
IN: Avocado, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Tempura Maki
Volcano Roll
RAW SUSHI ROLLS
Lemon Cilantro Roll
IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Sesame; SAUCE: Siracha
Hamachi Ichiban
Tuna x Tuna
IN: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Maxie Roll
IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crab, Green Onion, Sesame
Dragon Roll
IN: Spicy Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Masago, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo
Rainbow Roll
IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Salmon, Sushi Shrimp, Red Snapper, Sesame
Crunchy Dragon Roll
IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Tuna Roll
IN: Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Spicy Tuna Roll
IN: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Salmon Roll
IN: Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Spicy Salmon Roll
IN: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Spicy Scallop Roll
IN: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame
Yellowtail Roll
IN: Yellowtail, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame, Green Onion
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
IN: Yellowtail, Cucumber, Siracha; OUT: Sesame, Green Onion
TOGO RICE BOWLS
Chicken Bowl Large
Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
Chicken Bowl Small
Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
Beef Bowl Large
Grilled Beef, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
Vegetable Bowl Large
Carrots, Squash, Broccoli With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
Vegetable Bowl Small
Carrots, Squash, Broccoli With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
California Bowl
Cold Rice Bowl. Serves With Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Sesame
Salmon Sashimi Bowl
Cold Rice Bowl. Serves With Salmon Sashimi, Cucumber, Sesame
Chicken Beef Bowl Large
Grilled Chicken & Beef, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
FRIED NOODLES
Dragon Spicy Noodle
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Our Spicy & Tangy Dragon Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cabbage.
House Special Pancit
Stir Fried Filipino Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Pancit Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions, Carrots
Singapore Noodle
Stir Fried Rice Noodles Coated With Yellow Curry Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Green Onion, White Onions, Carrots
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots
Beef Yakisoba
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots
Shrimp Yakisoba
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots
Vegetable Yakisoba
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Squash
Plain Yakisoba
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce.
Chicken Chow Mein
Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots
Beef Chow Mein
Shrimp Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Plain Chow Mein
CHOW FUN
Plain Chow Fun
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce.
Vegetable Chow Fun
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onion, White Onions, Squash
Shrimp Chow Fun
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions
Chicken Chow Fun
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions
Beef Chow Fun
Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions
FRIED RICE
House Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Shrimp Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Shrimp, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Chicken Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Chicken, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Beef Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Vegetable Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onion, Squash
Ham Fried Rice
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Ham, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
SASHIMI
Salmon Sashimi (5pc)
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Salmon. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Tuna Sashimi (5pc)
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Assorted Sashimi (6pc)
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna (2), Salmon (2), Red Snapper (2). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Deluxe Sashimi (12pc)
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail (3), Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Red Snapper (3). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
APPETIZERS
Fried Gyoza (8)
Deep Fried Chicken Dumplings. Serves with Ponzu Sauce
French Fries
Serves with Ketchup.
Chicken Nuggets
Deep Fried Chicken Breast.
Salt & Pepper Wings (6pc)
Deep Fried Chicken Wings Seasoned With Garlic Pepper (6)
Steamed Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans
Seaweed Salad
Tuna Taco
Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells
Jalapeno Popper
Stuffed Jalapenos With Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo. Stuffing Contain Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese.
Cream Cheese Wonton
Deep Fried Wonton With Cream Cheese Filling, Imitation Crab, Green Onion. Serves with Sweet & Sour Sauce
Egg Roll
Deep Fried Vegetable Wraps
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Shrimp (4)
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Potato (3), Squash (3), Yam (3)
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Shrimp (1), Potato (2), Squash (2), Yam (2)
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken Thighs. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.
SOUPS
Miso Soup Small
Miso Soup Large
Egg Drop Soup Small
Egg Drop Soup Large
Hot and Sour Soup Small
Hot and Sour Soup Large
Sizzling Rice Soup Small
Sizzling Rice Soup Large
Wor Wonton Soup Small
Wor Wonton Soup Large
Wonton Soup Small
Wonton Soup Large
POULTRY
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (12pc)
Orange Chicken
General Tso Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
House Special Chicken
Almond Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Cantonese Chicken
Chicken Chop Suey
Dragon Spicy Wings (12pc)
Chef's Chicken
Curry Chicken
SEAFOOD
BEEF
VEGETABLE
SUSHI COMBINATIONS
SUSHI NIGIRI (2PC)
Salmon Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Tuna Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Yellowtail Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Izumi Dai Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Masago Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Spicy Crab Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Eel Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Shrimp Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Tamago Sushi
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
HANDROLLS
Tuna Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Tuna, Cucumber, Soy Paper, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Salmon Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Yellowtail Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Yellowtail, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame, Green Onion
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame, Green Onion
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Eel Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Shrimp Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Sushi Shimp, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
California Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Crab & Cheese Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Cucumber Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Avocado Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Spicy Crab Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Salmon Skin Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Yamagobo, Shaved Fish Flakes, Sesame Drizzles with Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista, CA 91910