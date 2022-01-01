Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207

review star

No reviews yet

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Popular Items

2 Item Bento
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (12pc)

ONLINE TOGO SPECIALS

Manager's Family Meal

$56.09

Our manager's family meal is a 4 course feast featuring 12-piece Salt Pepper Wings, Mongolian beef, Orange Chicken, and House Fried Rice. Limited time only; while supplies last. No Substitutions.

SODA CANS

Pepsi (soda can)

$2.49
7 Up (soda can)

$2.49

BENTO

Fusion Bento

$17.69
3 Item Bento

$17.69
2 Item Bento

$14.29

COOKED SUSHI ROLLS

Las Vegas Roll

$15.09

IN: Avocado, Cream Cheese, Salmon, Kani Kama; OUT: Sesame, Soy Paper, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Wasabi Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Salsa

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.49

IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Seared Salmon Roll

$16.19

IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce

Devil Roll

$13.69

IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Eel, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Siracha

Chef's Special Roll

$15.09

IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Eel, Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.79

IN: Cucumber, Yamagobo, Soft Shell Crab; OUT: Sesame, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Jalapeno Roll

$13.69

IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Jalapeno, Spicy Crab, Sesame, DEEP FRIED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Siracha

Pizza Maki

$13.49

IN: Imitation Crab, Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Green Onion, Sesame, BAKED; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Tom Bomb

$16.19

IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Seared Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce

Tiger Roll

$12.79

IN: Cucumber, Eel; OUT: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce

Dynamite Special

$13.29

A Hearty Seaweed Wrap. Filling contains Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Imitation Crab And Topped With Shaved Fish Flakes. Serves With Sushi Seaweed.

California Roll

$6.19

IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Sesame

California Roll with Masago

$7.69

IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Masago, Sesame

Crunchy California Roll

$7.39

IN: Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crab & Cheese Roll

$7.39

IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Sesame

Crunchy Crab & Cheese Roll

$8.49

IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab; OUT: Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.99

IN: Cucumber, Spicy Crab; OUT: Sesame

Caterpillar Roll

$12.79

IN: Cucumber, Eel; OUT: Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce

Caterpillar Shrimp Roll

$12.09

IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Avocado, Sesame; SAUCE: Eel Sauce

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.49

IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura; OUT: Sesame

Tempura Shrimp Roll with Cream Cheese Avocado

$10.79

IN: Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado; OUT: Sesame

Shrimp Roll

$7.69

IN: Cucumber, Sushi Shrimp; OUT: Sesame

Cucumber Roll

$4.69

IN: Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Avocado Roll

$6.19

IN: Avocado, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Tempura Maki

$15.09

Volcano Roll

$13.49

RAW SUSHI ROLLS

Lemon Cilantro Roll

$15.09

IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Sesame; SAUCE: Siracha

Hamachi Ichiban

$16.19
Tuna x Tuna

$15.39

IN: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Maxie Roll

$11.99

IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crab, Green Onion, Sesame

Dragon Roll

$13.09

IN: Spicy Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Masago, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo

Rainbow Roll

$12.79

IN: Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Tuna, Salmon, Sushi Shrimp, Red Snapper, Sesame

Crunchy Dragon Roll

$15.09

IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Cucumber; OUT: Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Sesame; SAUCE: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Tuna Roll

$8.49

IN: Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.49

IN: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Salmon Roll

$8.19

IN: Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.19

IN: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.79

IN: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame

Yellowtail Roll

$10.89

IN: Yellowtail, Cucumber; OUT: Sesame, Green Onion

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.89

IN: Yellowtail, Cucumber, Siracha; OUT: Sesame, Green Onion

TOGO RICE BOWLS

Chicken Bowl Large

$8.19

Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

Chicken Bowl Small

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

Beef Bowl Large

$10.49

Grilled Beef, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

Vegetable Bowl Large

$7.69

Carrots, Squash, Broccoli With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

Vegetable Bowl Small

$6.49

Carrots, Squash, Broccoli With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

California Bowl

$12.79

Cold Rice Bowl. Serves With Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Sesame

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

$16.19

Cold Rice Bowl. Serves With Salmon Sashimi, Cucumber, Sesame

Chicken Beef Bowl Large

$10.49

Grilled Chicken & Beef, Carrots, Squash With Hot Steamed Rice. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

FRIED NOODLES

Dragon Spicy Noodle

$15.99Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Our Spicy & Tangy Dragon Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cabbage.

House Special Pancit

$15.39

Stir Fried Filipino Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Pancit Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions, Carrots

Singapore Noodle

$15.39

Stir Fried Rice Noodles Coated With Yellow Curry Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Green Onion, White Onions, Carrots

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.09

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots

Beef Yakisoba

$14.69

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots

Shrimp Yakisoba

$15.39

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots

Vegetable Yakisoba

$12.49

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Squash

Plain Yakisoba

$8.19

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce.

Chicken Chow Mein

$14.09

Stir Fried Japanese Thin Wheat Noodles Coated With Savory Yakisoba Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots

Beef Chow Mein

$14.69

Shrimp Chow Mein

$15.39

Vegetable Chow Mein

$12.49

Plain Chow Mein

$7.39

CHOW FUN

Plain Chow Fun

$8.19Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$12.79Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onion, White Onions, Squash

Shrimp Chow Fun

$15.79Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions

Chicken Chow Fun

$14.69Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions

Beef Chow Fun

$15.19Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Savory Chef Sauce. Dish Contains Beef, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, White Onions

Dragon Spicy Noodle

$15.99Out of stock

Stir Fried White Rice Noodles Coated With Our Spicy & Tangy Dragon Sauce. Dish Contains Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cabbage.

FRIED RICE

House Fried Rice

$14.29

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Chicken, Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.29

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Shrimp, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Peas, Carrots, Garlic

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.19

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Chicken, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic

Beef Fried Rice

$14.29

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.09

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onion, Squash

Ham Fried Rice

$12.09

Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Ham, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic

SASHIMI

Salmon Sashimi (5pc)

$13.89

Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Salmon. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.

Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)

$15.09

Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.

Tuna Sashimi (5pc)

$15.09

Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.

Assorted Sashimi (6pc)

$14.69

Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna (2), Salmon (2), Red Snapper (2). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.

Deluxe Sashimi (12pc)

$30.49

Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail (3), Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Red Snapper (3). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.

APPETIZERS

Fried Gyoza (8)

$7.39

Deep Fried Chicken Dumplings. Serves with Ponzu Sauce

French Fries

$4.19

Serves with Ketchup.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Deep Fried Chicken Breast.

Salt & Pepper Wings (6pc)

$9.59

Deep Fried Chicken Wings Seasoned With Garlic Pepper (6)

Steamed Edamame

$5.39

Steamed Soy Beans

Seaweed Salad

$7.39
Tuna Taco

$10.49

Spicy Tuna and Avocado On Wonton Shells

Jalapeno Popper

$9.29

Stuffed Jalapenos With Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo. Stuffing Contain Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese.

Cream Cheese Wonton

$8.49

Deep Fried Wonton With Cream Cheese Filling, Imitation Crab, Green Onion. Serves with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Egg Roll

$4.69

Deep Fried Vegetable Wraps

Shrimp Tempura

$8.49

Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Shrimp (4)

Vegetable Tempura

$7.39

Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Potato (3), Squash (3), Yam (3)

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$9.69

Lightly Battered And Deep Fried Shrimp (1), Potato (2), Squash (2), Yam (2)

Chicken Teriyaki

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Thighs. Serves With Teriyaki Sauce.

SOUPS

Miso Soup Small

$3.69

Miso Soup Large

$5.89

Egg Drop Soup Small

$4.39

Egg Drop Soup Large

$7.49

Hot and Sour Soup Small

$5.49

Hot and Sour Soup Large

$8.59

Sizzling Rice Soup Small

$10.99

Sizzling Rice Soup Large

$14.29

Wor Wonton Soup Small

$10.99

Wor Wonton Soup Large

$14.29

Wonton Soup Small

$6.49

Wonton Soup Large

$8.69

POULTRY

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (12pc)

$16.49

Orange Chicken

$14.89

General Tso Chicken

$14.29Out of stock

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.39

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.29

House Special Chicken

$15.39

Almond Chicken

$15.39

Cashew Chicken

$15.39

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.89

Cantonese Chicken

$14.29

Chicken Chop Suey

$13.79

Dragon Spicy Wings (12pc)

$16.49

Chef's Chicken

$14.29

Curry Chicken

$14.29

SEAFOOD

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$17.59

Kung Pao 3 Ingredients

$19.39

Salt and Pepper Fish

$17.99

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.39

Kung Pao Shrimp

$19.79

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$16.49

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$20.19

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$20.19

BEEF

Broccoli Beef

$15.39

Crispy Beef

$15.39

Mongolian Beef

$15.39

Kung Pao Beef

$15.99

Beef With Vegetable

$15.39

VEGETABLE

Vegetable Delight

$12.99

Tofu with Vegetable

$13.59

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$14.29

Sauteed Broccoli

$11.69

Sauteed Bean Sprout

$10.59

SUSHI COMBINATIONS

Assorted Sushi Plate

$20.79

Salmon, Tuna, Izumi Dai, Shrimp, Spicy Scallop, California Roll, Maxie Roll

Deluxe Sushi Plate with Tempura

$24.29

Salmon, Tuna, Izumi Dai, Shrimp, Spicy Scallop, California Roll, Maxie Roll + Shrimp & Veg Tempura

SUSHI NIGIRI (2PC)

Salmon Sushi

$5.89

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Tuna Sushi

$6.69

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.99

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Izumi Dai Sushi

$5.29

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Masago Sushi

$5.29

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$5.59

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Spicy Crab Sushi

$4.99

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Eel Sushi

$6.49

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Shrimp Sushi

$5.29

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

Tamago Sushi

$4.99

Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.

HANDROLLS

Tuna Handroll

$6.19

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Tuna, Cucumber, Soy Paper, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.19

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Salmon Handroll

$5.89

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$5.89

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Yellowtail Handroll

$7.69

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Yellowtail, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame, Green Onion

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$7.69

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame, Green Onion

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$5.89

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Eel Handroll

$7.39

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Eel, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Shrimp Handroll

$5.39

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Sushi Shimp, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

California Handroll

$5.09

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Crab & Cheese Handroll

$5.39

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Cucumber Handroll

$2.89

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Avocado Handroll

$4.19

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Spicy Crab Handroll

$5.39

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

Salmon Skin Handroll

$5.09

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Yamagobo, Shaved Fish Flakes, Sesame Drizzles with Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$6.19

Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame

SIDE ORDER

Steamed Rice

$2.09

Green Salad

$2.29

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.69

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
