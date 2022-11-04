  • Home
China City Restaurant & Lounge Mill Creek

No reviews yet

15402 Main St #101

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Mongolian Beef
Chicken Chow Mein

Appetizers

BBQ Pork

$11.00

Sliced BBQ Pork served with Chinese Hot Mustard and Sesame Seeds.

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts lightly fried and tossed with a garlic mix. Vegan. Gluten Free. *contains almonds

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Six coconut battered prawns, fried & served with Sweet & Sour sauce.

Combination Platter

$17.00

Coconut Prawns, Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork, Plain Chicken Wings, & Crab Cheese Wontons

Crab Cheese Wontons

$9.00

Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Three vegetarian Egg Rolls fried and served with Sweet & Sour sauce. Vegetarian.

Garlic Green Beans

$11.00

Green Beans lightly fried, then sauteed with a garlic mix. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Your choice of Tofu or Chicken, served with Plum Sauce. Vegetarian option. *contain cashew nuts.

Lumpia

$10.00

Six pork lumpia served with Sweet & Sour sauce.

Potstickers

$12.00

Six pork dumplings, lightly pan fried

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings fried and tossed with our Five Mix. Served with Our General Ng's sauce. Spicy.

Honey Garlic Chops

$12.00

Pork Chop cut into strips, battered and fried. Then tossed with our Honey Garlic Ng's Sauce. Spicy.

Spicy Hot Nuts

$7.00

Cashews sauteed with our Five Spice Mix. Vegan. Spicy. *contains cashew nuts

Walnut Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Four of our famous Walnut Shrimp, served with lettuce and walnuts. *contains walnuts

Soup

Cup Egg Flower

$4.00

Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.

Cup Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.

Cup Pork Wonton Soup

$5.00

Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.

Small Egg Flower Soup

$7.00

Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$7.00

Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.

Small Pork Wonton Soup

$9.00

Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.

Small Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.

Large Egg Flower Soup

$10.00

Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.

Large Pork Wonton Soup

$12.00

Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.

Large Sizzling Rice Soup

$12.00

Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.

Wor Wonton Soup

$14.00

Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2

Family Dinner Combos

Minimum 2 people for Family Dinner Combinations. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders.

Hong Kong Family Dinner #1

$44.00+

Hong Kong Family Dinner Combination. $19 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Pork Wonton Soup, BBQ Pork, Egg Rolls, Cashew Chicken, Sweet & Sour Pork, & Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Mandarin Shrimp - For 4 people add: Mongolian Beef *Spicy - For 5 people add: Chicken Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Assorted Vegetables

Shanghai Family Dinner #2

$46.00+

Shanghai Family Dinner Combination. $20 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Hot & Sour Soup, Potstickers, Egg Rolls, Mongolian Beef *Spicy, Almond Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Mandarin Shrimp - For 4 people add: General Ng's Chicken *Spicy - For 5 people add: Vegetable Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Szechuan Tofu *Spicy

Beijing Family Dinner #3

$50.00+

Beijing Family Dinner Combination. $21 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Sizzling Rice Soup, Lumpia, Crab Wontons, House Beef *Spicy, Broccoli Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Walnut Shrimp - For 4 people add: Mandarin Sesame Chicken - For 5 people add: Pork Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Szechuan Seabass *Spicy

Meat

Beef & Vegetables

$18.00

Sliced flank steak and an assortment of fresh mixed vegetables sauteed in a brown garlic sauce.

Broccoli Beef

$18.00

Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.

Happy Family Sizzling Platter

$20.00

A combination of prawns, BBQ pork, chicken, beef and vegetables sauteed on a sizzling hot iron plate.

House Beef with Green Onions

$19.00

Sliced flank steak and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy glaze with red chilis on top of white glass noodles. Spicy.

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.

Mongolian Two Delights

$19.00

Sliced flank steak, chicken, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$17.00

Breaded pork, fried and topped with our sweet & sour sauce.

Szechuan Beef

$18.00

Sliced flank steak and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechun sauce. Spicy.

Almond Chicken

$17.00

Breaded, fried, topped with almond gravy and sprinkled with almonds. *contains almonds

Broccoli Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.

Cashew Nut Chicken

$18.00

Diced vegetables, cashews and chicken, sauteed in a brown garlic sauce. *contains cashew nuts

Chicken & Vegetables

$18.00

Chicken sauteed with sliced fresh mixed vegetables in a brown garlic sauce.

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Chicken and vegetables sauteed in a Singapore curry. Spicy. Gluten Free.

General Ng's Chicken

$17.00

Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.

Kung Po Chicken

$18.00

Diced vegetables, peanuts and chicken sauteed in a brown garlic sauce. Spicy. *contains peanuts

Mandarin Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Breaded, fried and sauteed in a sweet, mild tomato and citrus sauce topped with sesame seeds

Mongolian Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, white and green onions sauteed in a sweet, spicy sauce, on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce

Szechuan Chicken

$18.00

Chicken and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy.

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Sliced chicken sauteed in our flavorful teriyaki marinade.

Mushroom Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

$19.00

Prawns and chopped vegetables sauteed in a singapore curry sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.

Kung Po Shrimp

$19.00

Prawns, diced vegetables and peanuts sauteed in a white spicy garlic sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.

Mandarin Shrimp

$19.00

Prawns lightly fried and sauteed in a sweet mild tomato and citrus sauce. Gluten Free.

Seabass & Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

Seabass and vegetables sauteed in a black bean sauce.

Seafood Chicken

$18.00

Shrimp, seabass, calamari, chicken and vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Gluten Free.

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$19.00

Prawns and sliced pork sauteed in a black bean lobster sauce.

Shrimp & Vegetables

$19.00

Prawns and sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Gluten Free.

Sweet & Sour Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Coconut coated prawns fried, topped with sweet & sour sauce.

Szechuan Seabass

$18.00

Seabass and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.

Walnut Shrimp

$20.00

Prawns lightly fried and coated with a sweet mayo and homemade sesame walnuts. Gluten Free.

Egg Foo Young & Mushu

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$15.00

Vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy. Vegetarian.

BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young

$16.00

BBQ pork, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

Beef Egg Foo Young

$17.00

Beef, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$16.00

Chicken, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

Pork Egg Foo Young

$16.00

Pork, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$17.00

Shrimp, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

House Egg Foo Young

$17.00

BBQ pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.

Mushu Beef

$17.00

Beef, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.

Mushu Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.

Mushu Pork

$16.00

Pork, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.

Mushu Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.

Mushu Vegetables

$15.00

Cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce. Vegetarian.

Vegetarian

Assorted Vegetables

$16.00

Sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Baby Bok Choy

$16.00

Baby bok choy sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Garlic Broccoli

$16.00

Broccoli crowns steamed and sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Kung Po Tofu

$18.00

Tofu, diced vegetables and peanuts sauteed in a spicy white garlic sauce. Spicy. Vegan. Gluten Free. *contains peanuts

Szechuan Tofu

$18.00

Tofu and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Tofu & Vegetables

$18.00

Tofu and sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Rice & Noodles

Steamed Rice

$1.00

Cup of Steamed Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Cup of Brown Rice

Cup of Vegetable Fried Rice

$3.00

Cup of Fried Rice

Health Nut Fried Rice

$16.00

Brown rice sauteed with egg, tofu, peas, carrots, cashews, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian. *contains cashew nuts

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with egg and vegetables. Vegetarian.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with BBQ pork, egg, and vegetables.

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with beef, egg, and vegetables.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, egg, and vegetables.

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with pork, egg, and vegetables.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with shrimp, egg, and vegetables.

House Fried Rice

$16.00

Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.

Sing Chow Mei Fun

$16.00

Thin Singapore rice noodles sauteed with BBQ pork, shrimp, vegetables, egg and Singapore curry. Spicy. Gluten Free.

Vegetable Chow Mein

$14.00

Pan fried noodles with vegetables. Vegetarian.

BBQ Pork Chow Mein

$15.00

Pan fried noodles with BBQ pork and vegetables.

Beef Chow Mein

$16.00

Pan fried noodles with beef and vegetables.

Chicken Chow Mein

$15.00

Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.

Pork Chow Mein

$15.00

Pan fried noodles with pork and vegetables.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$16.00

Pan fried noodles with shrimp and vegetables.

House Chow Mein

$17.00

Pan fried noodles with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp and vegetables.

Vegetable Hofun

$15.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with vegetables. Vegetarian.

BBQ Pork Hofun

$16.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with BBQ pork and vegetables.

Beef Hofun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with beef and vegetables.

Chicken Hofun

$16.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with chicken and vegetables.

Pork Hofun

$16.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with pork and vegetables.

Shrimp Hofun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with shrimp and vegetables.

House Hofun

$18.00

Wide rice noodles sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp and vegetables.

Extras

2 oz. Sauce

$1.00

Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Chili Oil, etc.

Cup Almond Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce

Cup Broth

$1.00

8 oz. vegetable broth

Cup General Ng's

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce

Cup Mandarin Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce

Cup Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.

Cup Sweet & Sour

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce

Cup Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

8 oz. side order of sauce

Small Broth

$3.00

16 oz. vegetable broth

Small Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.

Large Broth

$5.00

32 oz. vegetable broth

Large Sauce

$8.00

32 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Pancakes

$1.00

4 Mushu pancakes

Chili Oil

$1.00

House Hot Mustard

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Salt & Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Seeds

$0.50

Utensils

Chopsticks

Specials

Titos Bottle

$30.00

China Tini Bottle

$10.00

Lavender Loganberry Lemondrop Bottle

$10.00

On the Rocks

$10.00

Drumheller Cabernet Bottle

$15.00

Drumheller Cabernet Case

$160.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

American Chinese Cuisine in the Mill Creek Town Center. China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.

Website

Location

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
China City Restaurant & Lounge image
China City Restaurant & Lounge image
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

