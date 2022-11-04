China City Restaurant & Lounge Mill Creek
15402 Main St #101
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Pork
Sliced BBQ Pork served with Chinese Hot Mustard and Sesame Seeds.
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts lightly fried and tossed with a garlic mix. Vegan. Gluten Free. *contains almonds
Coconut Prawns
Six coconut battered prawns, fried & served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Combination Platter
Coconut Prawns, Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork, Plain Chicken Wings, & Crab Cheese Wontons
Crab Cheese Wontons
Four fried Crab Cheese Wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Edamame. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Egg Rolls
Three vegetarian Egg Rolls fried and served with Sweet & Sour sauce. Vegetarian.
Garlic Green Beans
Green Beans lightly fried, then sauteed with a garlic mix. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Lettuce Wrap
Your choice of Tofu or Chicken, served with Plum Sauce. Vegetarian option. *contain cashew nuts.
Lumpia
Six pork lumpia served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Potstickers
Six pork dumplings, lightly pan fried
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings fried and tossed with our Five Mix. Served with Our General Ng's sauce. Spicy.
Honey Garlic Chops
Pork Chop cut into strips, battered and fried. Then tossed with our Honey Garlic Ng's Sauce. Spicy.
Spicy Hot Nuts
Cashews sauteed with our Five Spice Mix. Vegan. Spicy. *contains cashew nuts
Walnut Shrimp Wrap
Four of our famous Walnut Shrimp, served with lettuce and walnuts. *contains walnuts
Soup
Cup Egg Flower
Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.
Cup Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.
Cup Pork Wonton Soup
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
Small Egg Flower Soup
Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.
Small Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.
Small Pork Wonton Soup
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
Small Sizzling Rice Soup
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.
Large Egg Flower Soup
Egg based soup with corn and carrots. Vegetarian.
Large Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy and tangy soup with vegetables, tofu and egg. Vegetarian. Spicy.
Large Pork Wonton Soup
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
Large Sizzling Rice Soup
Seasoned broth with vegetables, chicken, and shrimp topped with hot sizzling rice. Gluten Free.
Wor Wonton Soup
Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2
Family Dinner Combos
Hong Kong Family Dinner #1
Hong Kong Family Dinner Combination. $19 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Pork Wonton Soup, BBQ Pork, Egg Rolls, Cashew Chicken, Sweet & Sour Pork, & Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Mandarin Shrimp - For 4 people add: Mongolian Beef *Spicy - For 5 people add: Chicken Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Assorted Vegetables
Shanghai Family Dinner #2
Shanghai Family Dinner Combination. $20 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Hot & Sour Soup, Potstickers, Egg Rolls, Mongolian Beef *Spicy, Almond Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Mandarin Shrimp - For 4 people add: General Ng's Chicken *Spicy - For 5 people add: Vegetable Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Szechuan Tofu *Spicy
Beijing Family Dinner #3
Beijing Family Dinner Combination. $21 per person. Minimum 2 people. No modifiers on Family Dinner Combinations for online orders. - - For 2 people: Sizzling Rice Soup, Lumpia, Crab Wontons, House Beef *Spicy, Broccoli Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice - - For 3 people add: Walnut Shrimp - For 4 people add: Mandarin Sesame Chicken - For 5 people add: Pork Chow Mein - For 6 people add: Szechuan Seabass *Spicy
Meat
Beef & Vegetables
Sliced flank steak and an assortment of fresh mixed vegetables sauteed in a brown garlic sauce.
Broccoli Beef
Sliced flank steak, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
Happy Family Sizzling Platter
A combination of prawns, BBQ pork, chicken, beef and vegetables sauteed on a sizzling hot iron plate.
House Beef with Green Onions
Sliced flank steak and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy glaze with red chilis on top of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Mongolian Beef
Sliced flank steak, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Mongolian Two Delights
Sliced flank steak, chicken, green and white onions sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Breaded pork, fried and topped with our sweet & sour sauce.
Szechuan Beef
Sliced flank steak and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechun sauce. Spicy.
Almond Chicken
Breaded, fried, topped with almond gravy and sprinkled with almonds. *contains almonds
Broccoli Chicken
Chicken, broccoli, carrots and veggies sautéed in a brown garlic sauce.
Cashew Nut Chicken
Diced vegetables, cashews and chicken, sauteed in a brown garlic sauce. *contains cashew nuts
Chicken & Vegetables
Chicken sauteed with sliced fresh mixed vegetables in a brown garlic sauce.
Curry Chicken
Chicken and vegetables sauteed in a Singapore curry. Spicy. Gluten Free.
General Ng's Chicken
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with our hot and spicy sauce. Spicy.
Kung Po Chicken
Diced vegetables, peanuts and chicken sauteed in a brown garlic sauce. Spicy. *contains peanuts
Mandarin Sesame Chicken
Breaded, fried and sauteed in a sweet, mild tomato and citrus sauce topped with sesame seeds
Mongolian Chicken
Chicken, white and green onions sauteed in a sweet, spicy sauce, on a bed of white glass noodles. Spicy.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken, fried and topped with sweet & sour sauce
Szechuan Chicken
Chicken and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy.
Teriyaki Chicken
Sliced chicken sauteed in our flavorful teriyaki marinade.
Mushroom Chicken
Seafood
Curry Shrimp
Prawns and chopped vegetables sauteed in a singapore curry sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.
Kung Po Shrimp
Prawns, diced vegetables and peanuts sauteed in a white spicy garlic sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.
Mandarin Shrimp
Prawns lightly fried and sauteed in a sweet mild tomato and citrus sauce. Gluten Free.
Seabass & Black Bean Sauce
Seabass and vegetables sauteed in a black bean sauce.
Seafood Chicken
Shrimp, seabass, calamari, chicken and vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Gluten Free.
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce
Prawns and sliced pork sauteed in a black bean lobster sauce.
Shrimp & Vegetables
Prawns and sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Gluten Free.
Sweet & Sour Coconut Shrimp
Coconut coated prawns fried, topped with sweet & sour sauce.
Szechuan Seabass
Seabass and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy. Gluten Free.
Walnut Shrimp
Prawns lightly fried and coated with a sweet mayo and homemade sesame walnuts. Gluten Free.
Egg Foo Young & Mushu
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy. Vegetarian.
BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young
BBQ pork, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
Beef Egg Foo Young
Beef, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Chicken, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Shrimp, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
House Egg Foo Young
BBQ pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables and egg fried and served with Almond gravy.
Mushu Beef
Beef, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.
Mushu Chicken
Chicken, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.
Mushu Pork
Pork, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.
Mushu Shrimp
Shrimp, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce.
Mushu Vegetables
Cabbage, mushrooms, onions, vegetables, and egg sauteed. Served with Mushu pancakes and Plum sauce. Vegetarian.
Vegetarian
Assorted Vegetables
Sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Baby Bok Choy
Baby bok choy sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Garlic Broccoli
Broccoli crowns steamed and sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Kung Po Tofu
Tofu, diced vegetables and peanuts sauteed in a spicy white garlic sauce. Spicy. Vegan. Gluten Free. *contains peanuts
Szechuan Tofu
Tofu and vegetables sauteed in a spicy szechuan sauce. Spicy. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Tofu & Vegetables
Tofu and sliced vegetables sauteed in a white garlic sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Rice & Noodles
Steamed Rice
Cup of Steamed Rice
Brown Rice
Cup of Brown Rice
Cup of Vegetable Fried Rice
Cup of Fried Rice
Health Nut Fried Rice
Brown rice sauteed with egg, tofu, peas, carrots, cashews, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian. *contains cashew nuts
Vegetable Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with egg and vegetables. Vegetarian.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with BBQ pork, egg, and vegetables.
Beef Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with beef, egg, and vegetables.
Chicken Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, egg, and vegetables.
Pork Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with pork, egg, and vegetables.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
House Fried Rice
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
Sing Chow Mei Fun
Thin Singapore rice noodles sauteed with BBQ pork, shrimp, vegetables, egg and Singapore curry. Spicy. Gluten Free.
Vegetable Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with vegetables. Vegetarian.
BBQ Pork Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with BBQ pork and vegetables.
Beef Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with beef and vegetables.
Chicken Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with chicken and vegetables.
Pork Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with pork and vegetables.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with shrimp and vegetables.
House Chow Mein
Pan fried noodles with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp and vegetables.
Vegetable Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with vegetables. Vegetarian.
BBQ Pork Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with BBQ pork and vegetables.
Beef Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with beef and vegetables.
Chicken Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with chicken and vegetables.
Pork Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with pork and vegetables.
Shrimp Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with shrimp and vegetables.
House Hofun
Wide rice noodles sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp and vegetables.
Extras
2 oz. Sauce
Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Chili Oil, etc.
Cup Almond Sauce
8 oz. side order of sauce
Cup Broth
8 oz. vegetable broth
Cup General Ng's
8 oz. side order of sauce
Cup Mandarin Sauce
8 oz. side order of sauce
Cup Sauce
8 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.
Cup Sweet & Sour
8 oz. side order of sauce
Cup Teriyaki Sauce
8 oz. side order of sauce
Small Broth
16 oz. vegetable broth
Small Sauce
16 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.
Large Broth
32 oz. vegetable broth
Large Sauce
32 oz. side order of sauce. Please specify requested sauce. Ex. Sweet & Sour, Almond, Szechuan, etc.
Extra Lettuce
Extra Pancakes
4 Mushu pancakes
Chili Oil
House Hot Mustard
Plum Sauce
Potsticker Sauce
Salt & Pepper Sauce
Sesame Seeds
Utensils
Chopsticks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
American Chinese Cuisine in the Mill Creek Town Center. China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.
15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek, WA 98012