China Doll - Mobile AL 3966 Airport Blvd Suite C
3966 Airport Blvd Suite C
Mobile, AL 36508
Appetizers
BBQ Ribs
$8.00Out of stock
Chicken Stick
$8.00
Crab Rangoon
$7.00
Egg Rolls
$4.00
Contains Shellfish
Fried Chicken Wing
$7.00
Fried Dumplings
$7.00
Fried Shrimp
$7.00
Fried Won Ton
$5.00Out of stock
Steamed Dumpling
$7.00
Vegetable Egg Roll
$4.00
Pork Steamed Bun (1 Piece)
$4.00
Steamed Buns (6pcs)
$4.00
Sesame Balls
$7.00
Fried Mushroom
$5.00Out of stock
Fried Biscuits
$4.00
Tempura Vegetable
$5.00
Bag Of Crunchy Noodles
$1.00
French Fries
$4.00
Beef
Egg Foo Young
Fried Rice
67. Shrimp Fried Rice
$8.50
68. Chicken Fried Rice
$8.00
69. Beef Fried Rice
$8.00
70. Roast Pork Fried Rice
$8.00
71. Ham Fried Rice
$8.00Out of stock
72. House Fried Rice
$9.00
73. Seafood Fried Rice
$11.00
Vegetable Fried Rice
$8.00
Small Fried Rice
$4.00
Large Fried Rice
$6.00
Large White Rice
$4.00
Small White Rice
$3.00
BYO Half Pan
$45.00
BYO Full Pan
$70.00
N/A Beverages
Noodles
61. Roast Pork Chow Mein
$9.00
62. Chicken Chow Mein
$9.00
63. Beef Chow Mein
$9.00
64. Singapore Rice Noodles
$11.00
65. Mixed Seafood Chow Mein
$13.00
66. Cantonese Lo Mein
$11.00
Small Lo Mein
$5.00
Small Singapore Noodle
$5.00
Chicken Lo Mein
$11.00
Beef Lo Mein
$11.00
Shrimp Lo Mein
$13.00
Pork Lo Mein
$11.00
Vegetable Lo Mein
$9.00
Half Pan Lo Mein
$35.00Out of stock
Full Pan Lo Mein
$70.00
Shrimp Singapore Rice Noodles
$13.00
Pork
Poultry
41. Moo Goo Gai Pan
$13.00
42. Almond Chicken
$13.00
43. Chicken With Cashew Nuts
$13.00
44. Lemon Chicken
$13.00
45. Sweet Sour Chicken
$13.00
46. Boneless Chicken
$13.00
47. Hong Kong Chicken
$13.00
48. Crispy Chicken
$13.00
49. Kung Pao Chicken
$13.00
50. Hunan Chicken
$13.00
51. Curry Chicken
$15.00
52. West-Lake Duck
$25.00
53. Mandarin Duck
$25.00
54. Half Roast Duck
$15.00
55. Peking Duck
$28.00
55A. General Tso Chicken
$13.00
55B. Sesame Chicken
$15.00
55C. Orange Chicken
$16.00
55D. New Orlean Chicken
$10.00
Whole Roast Duck
$28.00
Chicken W/ Broccoli
$13.00
Black Pepper Chicken
$13.00
Mongolian Chicken
$13.00
Grilled Chicken
$13.00
Chicken with Snowpeas
$13.00
Seafood
22A. Hunan Shrimp
$13.00
22. Stir Fried Shrimp
$13.00Out of stock
23. Szechuan Shrimp
$13.00
24. Kung Pao Shrimp
$13.00
25. Shrimp w/ Vegetable Delight
$13.00
26. Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts
$13.00
27. Shrimp w/ Chinese Pea Pods
$13.00
28. Shrimp w/ Broccoli
$13.00
29. Shrimp w/ Cabbage
$13.00
30. Curry Shrimp
$13.00
31. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
$13.00
32. Sweet Sour Shrimp
$13.00Out of stock
35. Lobster Szechuan Style
$25.00
36. Lobster w/ Black Bean Sauce
$25.00
37. Lobster & Chicken w/ Vegetables
$23.00
39. Scallops & Shrimp w/ Vegetables
$16.00
40a. Green Mussel w/ Black Bean Sauce
$15.00
40c. Kung Pao Squid
$15.00Out of stock
40f. Scallops w/ Broccoli
$15.00
Fried Squid
$15.00Out of stock
Soup
Egg Drop Soup Small
$4.00
Hot Sour Soup Small
$4.00
Won Ton Soup Small
$4.00
Special Won Ton Soup
$10.00
Empress Seafood Soup For Two
$11.00
Egg Drop Soup for Two
$7.00
Hot Sour Soup For Two
$8.00
Won Ton Soup Large
$7.00
Spinach Tofu Soup For Two
$9.00
West-Lake Minced Beef Soup For Two
$9.00
Large Seafood Soup
$15.00
Large Vegetable Soup
$7.00
Specialties
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3966 Airport Blvd Suite C, Mobile, AL 36508
