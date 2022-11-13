  • Home
  • China Doll - Mobile AL - 3966 Airport Blvd Suite C
Chinese

China Doll - Mobile AL 3966 Airport Blvd Suite C

No reviews yet

3966 Airport Blvd Suite C

Mobile, AL 36508

Popular Items

54. Half Roast Duck

Appetizers

BBQ Ribs

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Stick

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

Contains Shellfish

Fried Chicken Wing

$7.00

Fried Dumplings

$7.00

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Won Ton

$5.00Out of stock

Steamed Dumpling

$7.00

Vegetable Egg Roll

$4.00

Pork Steamed Bun (1 Piece)

$4.00

Steamed Buns (6pcs)

$4.00

Sesame Balls

$7.00

Fried Mushroom

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Biscuits

$4.00

Tempura Vegetable

$5.00

Bag Of Crunchy Noodles

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Beef

9. Mongolian Beef

$11.00

10. Hunan Beef

$11.00

11. Curry Beef

$11.00

12. Beef w/ Green Pepper

$11.00

13. Beef w/ Broccoli

$11.00

14. Beef w/ Chinese Pea Pods

$11.00

17a. Beef w/ Green Bean

$11.00

Monggolian Beef

$11.00

Dessert

6ct Fortune Cookies

$2.00

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00

Egg Foo Young

56. Chicken Egg Foo Young

$9.00

57. Beef Egg Foo Young

$9.00

58. Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.00

59. Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.00

60. Specialty Egg Foo Young

$10.00

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$9.00

Fried Rice

67. Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50

68. Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

69. Beef Fried Rice

$8.00

70. Roast Pork Fried Rice

$8.00

71. Ham Fried Rice

$8.00Out of stock

72. House Fried Rice

$9.00

73. Seafood Fried Rice

$11.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00

Small Fried Rice

$4.00

Large Fried Rice

$6.00

Large White Rice

$4.00

Small White Rice

$3.00

BYO Half Pan

$45.00

BYO Full Pan

$70.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Chinese Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

Noodles

61. Roast Pork Chow Mein

$9.00

62. Chicken Chow Mein

$9.00

63. Beef Chow Mein

$9.00

64. Singapore Rice Noodles

$11.00

65. Mixed Seafood Chow Mein

$13.00

66. Cantonese Lo Mein

$11.00

Small Lo Mein

$5.00

Small Singapore Noodle

$5.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.00

Beef Lo Mein

$11.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.00

Pork Lo Mein

$11.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$9.00

Half Pan Lo Mein

$35.00Out of stock

Full Pan Lo Mein

$70.00

Shrimp Singapore Rice Noodles

$13.00

Pork

18. Moo-Shu Pork

$11.00Out of stock

19. Sweet Sour Pork

$10.00Out of stock

20. Hunan Pork

$10.00Out of stock

21. Roast Pork w/ vegetables

$10.00

21a. Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.00

Poultry

41. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.00

42. Almond Chicken

$13.00

43. Chicken With Cashew Nuts

$13.00

44. Lemon Chicken

$13.00

45. Sweet Sour Chicken

$13.00

46. Boneless Chicken

$13.00

47. Hong Kong Chicken

$13.00

48. Crispy Chicken

$13.00

49. Kung Pao Chicken

$13.00

50. Hunan Chicken

$13.00

51. Curry Chicken

$15.00

52. West-Lake Duck

$25.00

53. Mandarin Duck

$25.00

54. Half Roast Duck

$15.00

55. Peking Duck

$28.00

55A. General Tso Chicken

$13.00

55B. Sesame Chicken

$15.00

55C. Orange Chicken

$16.00

55D. New Orlean Chicken

$10.00

Whole Roast Duck

$28.00

Chicken W/ Broccoli

$13.00

Black Pepper Chicken

$13.00

Mongolian Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Chicken with Snowpeas

$13.00

Seafood

22A. Hunan Shrimp

$13.00

22. Stir Fried Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

23. Szechuan Shrimp

$13.00

24. Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.00

25. Shrimp w/ Vegetable Delight

$13.00

26. Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts

$13.00

27. Shrimp w/ Chinese Pea Pods

$13.00

28. Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$13.00

29. Shrimp w/ Cabbage

$13.00

30. Curry Shrimp

$13.00

31. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$13.00

32. Sweet Sour Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

35. Lobster Szechuan Style

$25.00

36. Lobster w/ Black Bean Sauce

$25.00

37. Lobster & Chicken w/ Vegetables

$23.00

39. Scallops & Shrimp w/ Vegetables

$16.00

40a. Green Mussel w/ Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

40c. Kung Pao Squid

$15.00Out of stock

40f. Scallops w/ Broccoli

$15.00

Fried Squid

$15.00Out of stock

Soup

Egg Drop Soup Small

$4.00

Hot Sour Soup Small

$4.00

Won Ton Soup Small

$4.00

Special Won Ton Soup

$10.00

Empress Seafood Soup For Two

$11.00

Egg Drop Soup for Two

$7.00

Hot Sour Soup For Two

$8.00

Won Ton Soup Large

$7.00

Spinach Tofu Soup For Two

$9.00

West-Lake Minced Beef Soup For Two

$9.00

Large Seafood Soup

$15.00

Large Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Specialties

1.Szechuan Scallops

$16.00

3.Honey Crispy Walnut Shrimp

$14.00

7. Bean Curd Szechuan Style

$12.00

Vegetable

C-1. Sauteed Broccoli & Snow Peas

$11.00

C-2 Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

C-3 Bean Curd w/ Vegetable

$10.00

C-4. Vegetable Chop Suey

$10.00

C-5. Braised String Beans

$11.00

Baby Bokchoy

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3966 Airport Blvd Suite C, Mobile, AL 36508

Directions

