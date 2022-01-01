Restaurant header imageView gallery

China Dragon 65 Sycamore Ave Unit D

53 Reviews

$

65 Sycamore Ave Unit D

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

Egg Roll (2)
Wonton Soup
S6. General To's Chicken

Appetizers

Egg Roll (2)

$3.25

Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

$3.99

Spring Roll (3)

$3.25

Fried Pot Stickers (8)

$7.95

Steam Pot Stickers (8)

$7.95

Cream Cheese Wonton (10)

$7.95

Fried Chicken Wings (4)

$7.25

Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.50

Egg Drop Soup

$5.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.50

House Special Soup

$7.50

Seafood Soup

$8.50

Sweet Sour Dish

Sweet Sour Chicken

$10.95

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.95

Pork Fried Rice

$7.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50

Beef Fried Rice

$8.50

House Fried Rice

$8.99

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.25

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.75

Shrimp Lo Mein

$8.95

Beef Lo Mein

$8.95

House Special Lo Mein

$9.75

Seafood Lo Mein

$9.95

Mei Fun

Vegetable Mei Fun

$8.50

Chicken Mei Fun

$8.95

Shrimp Mei Fun

$9.75

Beef Mei Fun

$9.75

House Special Mei Fun

$9.95

Singapore Rice Noodle

$9.95

Seafood Mei Fun

$10.95

Chicken

Chicken w. Sauteed Broccoli

$10.95

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Hunan Chicken

$10.95

Chicken w. Curry Sauce w. Onion

$10.95

Chicken w. Cashew Style

$10.95

Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

Szechuan Chicken

$10.95

Chicken w. Sauteed Vegetable

$10.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.95

Beef

Beef w. Sauteed Broccoli

$11.75

Beef w. Garlic Sauce

$11.75

Hunan Beef

$11.75

Beef w. Curry Sauce w. Onion

$11.75

Beef w. Cashew Style

$11.75

Beef w. Black Bean Sauce

$11.75

Szechuan Beef

$11.75

Beef w. Sauteed Vegetable

$11.75

Kung Pao Beef

$11.75

Pepper Steak with Onion

$11.75

Shrimp

Shrimp w. Sauteed Broccoli

$12.95

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Hunan Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp w. Curry Sauce w. Onion

$12.95

Shrimp w. Cashew Style

$12.95

Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp w. Sauteed Vegetable

$12.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$12.95

Vegetable & Diet

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce

$8.50

Sauteed Mix Vegetable

$8.75

Mix Vegetable w. Tofu

$8.95

Steamed Broccoli w. Chicken

$10.95

Steamed Broccoli w. Shrimp

$12.95

Steam Chicken w. Mix Vegetable

$10.95

Steamed Shrimp w. Mix Vegetable

$12.95

Side Order

Sm. White Rice

$1.50

Lg. White Rice

$2.50

Sm. Ice Tea

$1.25

Lg. Ice Tea

$1.75

16oz Soda

$1.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.25

Special Dishes

A01 Fried Chicken Wings (4)

$7.25

Chef's Specials

S1. Happy Family

$16.95

S2. Seafood Delight

$16.95

S3. Triple Delight

$13.95

S4. Mongolian Beef

$12.25

S5. Dragon & Phoenix

$13.95

S6. General To's Chicken

$11.75

S7. Orange Chicken

$11.75

S8. Sesame Chicken

$11.75

S9. Crispy Tofu General Tso's Style

$9.99

S10. Kung Po Delight

$13.50

S11. Shrimp & Scallop w. Garlic Sauce

$15.95

S12. Four Season

$14.75

S13. Hawaiian Five "O"

$15.25

Dinner

C1. Broccoli w. Chicken

$9.75

C1. Broccoli w. Shrimp

$9.75

C1. Broccoli w. Beef

$9.75

C2. Chicken Lomein

$9.75

C2. Beef Lomein

$9.75

C2. Shrimp Lomein

$9.75

C3. General To's Chicken

$9.75

C4. Sesame Chicken

$9.75

C5. Orange Chicken

$9.75

C6. Garlic Sauce w. Chicken

$9.75

C6. Garlic Sauce W. Shrimp

$9.75

C6. Garlic Sauce W. Beef

$9.75

C7. Sweet Sour Chicken

$9.75

C8. Kung Pao Style Chicken

$9.75

C8. Kung Pao Style Shrimp

$9.75

C8. Kung Pao Style Beef

$9.75

C9. Cashew Chicken

$9.75

C9. Cashew Shrimp

$9.75

C9. Cashew Beef

$9.75

C10. Mix Vegetable w. Chicken

$9.75

C10. Mix Vegetables W. Beef

$9.75

C10. Mix Vegetables W. Shrimp

$9.75

C11. Hunan Style W. Shrimp

$9.75

C11. Hunan Style w. Chicken

$9.75

C11. Hunan Style W. Beef

$9.75

C12. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.75

C13. Szechuan Style Chicken

$9.75

C13. Szechuan Style Beef

$9.75

C13. Szechuan Style Shrimp

$9.75

C14. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$9.75

C15. Pepper Steak w. Onion

$9.75

C17. Chicken Wings

$9.75
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

65 Sycamore Ave Unit D, Charleston, SC 29407

China Dragon image
China Dragon image

