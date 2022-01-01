Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

China Lane Restaurant

198 Reviews

$$

6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd

Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Popular Items

Wonton Qt
BBQ Ribs - Large
Crab Rangoon

Soups

Wonton Pt

$3.50

Tasty Wontons

Wonton Qt

$6.25

Egg Drop Pt

$3.25

Egg Drop Qt

$5.95

Hot & Sour Pt

$3.50

Hot & Sour Qt

$6.25

Mixed Pt

$3.75

Mixed Qt

$6.75

Chicken Rice Soup Pt

$3.95

Chicken Rice Soup Qt

$6.75

Tofu Vegetable Pt

$3.95

Tofu Vegetable Qt

$6.95

Chicken Noodle

$8.50

PK Noodle Soup

$8.50

Special Wonton

$11.95

Appetizers

Egg Roll

$2.50

Spring Roll

$2.25

Edamame

$5.95

BBQ Ribs - Small

$10.95

BBQ Ribs - Large

$17.95

Boneless Ribs Small

$10.50

Boneless Ribs Large

$16.50

Bourbon Chicken Small

$8.95

Bourbon Chicken Large

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks

$8.50

Beef Sticks

$8.50

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Honey Wings

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Pan Fried Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

Sesame Cold Noodle

$9.95

Appetizer Sampler

$17.95

Poultry

Chicken With Brocolli

$15.95

Chicken With Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Chicken With Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Honey Garlic Chicken

$15.95

Lemon Chicken

$16.95

Chicken With Cashew Nut

$15.95

Chicken With Snow Peas

$15.95

Chicken With String Beans

$15.95

Kung Po Chicken

$15.95

Szechuan Chicken

$15.95

Marinated white meat chicken with celery cabbage, green & red pepper in a chilly hoisin sauce.

General Tso' Chicken

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Beef

Beef With Broccoli

$16.50

Beef With Snow Peas And Mushrooms

$16.95

Beef With Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

Beef With String Beans

$16.95

Pepper Steak

$16.95

Szechuan Beef

$16.95

Marinated Beef with celery cabbage, green & red pepper in a chilly hoisin sauce.

Beef With Eggplant

$14.95

Marinated Beef sired fried with Chinese eggplant in flavored brown sauce.

Seafood

Shrimp With Broccoli

$16.50

Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

$16.95

Shrimp With Black Bean Sauce

$16.50

Shrimp With Cashew Nut

$16.95

Shrimp With Curry Sauce

$14.95

Large shrimp slowly sautéed with curry, cabbage, onion red & green bell pepper in coconut milk.

Lobster Cantonese

$28.95

Fresh Maine Lobster, cut up & stir fried in tasty white meat sauce

Lobster With Ginger And Scallion

$28.95

Fresh Maine Lobster, cut up & sautéed with scallions, ginger & special house sauce

Pork

Roast Pork With Broccoli

$15.95

Roast Pork With Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Roast Pork With Snow Peas

$15.95

Roast Pork With String Beans

$15.95

Szechuan Pork

$15.95

Marinated pork with celery cabbage, green & red pepper in a chilly hoisin sauce.

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.50

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$15.50

Beef Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$14.95

House Special Egg Foo Young

$16.95

Chicken EFY (PT)

$9.95

Pork EFY (PT)

$9.95

Shrimp EFY (PT)

$10.95

Beef EFY (PT)

$10.95

Vegetables

Broccoli With Garlic Sauce

$14.95

String Beans With Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Home Style Bean Curd

$14.95

Vegetable Delight

$14.95

Snow Peas With Mushrooms

$14.95

Mu Shu Vegetables

$16.50

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

$14.95

General T'so Tofu

$14.95

Noodles

Vegetable Lo Mein Pt

$8.50

Vegetable Lo Mein Qt

$13.25

Chicken Lo Mein Pt

$8.95

Chicken Lo Mein Qt

$14.25

Roast Pork Lo Mein Pt

$8.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein Qt

$14.25

Beef Lo Mein Pt

$9.95

Beef Lo Mein Qt

$15.25

Shrimp Lo Mein Pt

$9.95

Shrimp Lo Mein Qt

$15.25

Special Lo Mein QT

$15.95

China Lane Pan Fried Noodles

$17.95

Singapore Noodles

$16.50

Beef Chow Fun

$17.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.95

Chicken Chow Fun

$16.50

Pork Chow Fun

$16.50

House Special Chow Fun

$17.50

Vegetable Chow Fun

$13.95

Vegetable Mei Fun

$11.95

Chicken Mei Fun

$11.95

Pork Mei Fun

$11.95

Shrimp Mei Fun

$12.95

Beef Mei Fun

$12.95

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice Pt

$7.50

Vegetable Fried Rice Qt

$12.50

Chicken Fried Rice Pt

$7.95

Chicken Fried Rice Qt

$13.50

Pork Fried Rice Pt

$7.95

Pork Fried Rice Qt

$13.50

Shrimp Fried Rice Pt

$8.50

Shrimp Fried Rice Qt

$14.50

Beef Fried Rice Pt

$8.50

Beef Fried Rice Qt

$14.50

China Lane Special Fried Rice Pt

$9.50

China Lane Special Fried Rice Qt

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice Pt

$8.50

Pineapple Fried Rice Qt

$14.50

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein Pt

$8.95

Chicken Chow Mein Qt

$14.95

Pork Chow Mein Pt

$8.95

Pork Chow Mein Qt

$14.95

Shrimp Chow Mein Pt

$9.95

Shrimp Chow Mein Qt

$15.95

Beef Chow Mein Pt

$9.95

Beef Chow Mein Qt

$15.95

Vegetable Chow Mein Pt

$8.50

Vegetable Chow Mein Qt

$14.25

House Special Chow Mein

$16.95

Combination

Chicken Chow Mein Combination

$14.95

Roast Pork Chow Mein Combination

$14.95

Shrimp Chow Mein Combination

$15.95

Beef Chow Mein Combination

$15.95

Chicken With Garlic Sauce Combo

$14.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce Combo

$15.95

Pepper Steak Combination

$16.95

Chicken Lo Mein Combination

$14.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein Combination

$14.95

Shrimp Lo Mein Combination

$15.95

Beef Lo Mein Combination

$15.95

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce Combination

$16.95

Chicken With Black Bean Sauce Combination

$15.95

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce Combo

$15.95

Chicken with Broccoli Combo

$14.95

Beef with Broccoli Combo

$15.95

Shrimp with Broccoli Combo

$15.95

Chicken With Mixed Vegetables Combination

$15.95

Roast Pork With Mixed Vegetables Combination

$15.95

Beef With Mixed Vegetables Combination

$16.95

Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables Combination

$16.95

Chicken With Cashew Nut Combination

$15.95

Shrimp With Cashew Nut Combination

$16.95

Chicken With String Beans Combination

$15.95

Roast Pork With String Beans Combination

$15.95

Beef With String Beans Combination

$16.95

Shrimp With String Beans Combination

$16.95

Beef with Snow Peas& Mushroom Combo

$15.95

Hunan Chicken Combination

$15.95

Hunan Beef Combination

$16.95

Hunan Shrimp Combination

$16.95

Szechuan Chicken Combo

$14.95

Szechuan Beef Combo

$15.95

Szechuan Shrimp Combo

$15.95

Kung Po Chicken Combination

$15.95

Kung Po Beef Combination

$16.95

Kung Po Shrimp Combination

$16.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young Combination

$15.95

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young Combination

$15.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young Combination

$16.95

General T'so Chicken Combination

$16.95

Sesame Chicken Combination

$16.95

Honey Garlic Chicken Combination

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken Combination

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Pork Combination

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combination

$16.95

Lemon Chicken Combination

$16.95

Bourbon Chicken Combinaton

$15.95

Boneless Ribs Combination

$17.50

Honey Roasted Ribs And Shrimp Tempura Combination

$18.50

Honey Roasted Ribs Combination

$18.50

Chef Specials

Chicken L'orange

$18.50

White meat chicken deep fried & sautéed with dried peppercorn in an aromatic tangy sauce with fresh broccoli on the side.

Beef L'orange

$20.50

Seasoned tenderloin, deep fried & sautéed with dried peppercorn in an aromatic tangy sauce with fresh broccoli on the side.

Rainbow Chicken

$15.95

Mandarin Duck

$20.50

Half boneless long Island Duck, roasted & slow simmered with Chinese vegetables in a unique blend of sauce.

Seafood Emperor

$21.50

A seafood symphony of lobster meat, seasoned shrimp, and deep scallops, stir fried with fresh snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts & carrots.

Walnut Chicken

$19.50

White meat chicken stired fried with snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots& honey roasted walnuts on the tops in special sauce.

Walnut Shrimp

$20.50

Large shrimp stired fried with snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots& honey roasted walnuts on the tops in special sauce.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.50

Seasoned shrimp, lightly fried with salt&peppper flavored, with fresh broccoli on the side.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Large shrimps sautéed with water chestnuts, pepper, wood ears, mushrooms in garlic chills sauce.

Scallops With Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Deep sea scallops sautéed with water chestnuts, pepper, wood ears, mushrooms in garlic chills sauce.

Rainbow Delight

$20.50

Deep sea scallops, shrimps, carrot, snow pea pods, baby corn, mushroom, and water chestnuts are colorfully sautéed with a light sauce

Crystal Scallops

$20.50

Deep sea scallops stir fried with fresh snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby cornand carrots in a light white sauce

Happy Family

$20.50

Combination of roast pork, chicken, beef & shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in brown sauce.

Double Delight

$19.50

Jumbo Shrimp & with white meat chicken, carrots, broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms & water chestnuts sautéed in a light sauce.

Mongolian Delight

$20.50

Marinated Beef & Chicken stir fried with onion, mushrooms, and scallions in sweet brown sauce.

Midnight Steak

$20.50

Marinated beef stir fried with onion, scallions, in a black bean sauce.

Hunan Beef And Scallop

$21.50

Marinated beef and deep sea scallops sauteed with fresh broccoli, straw mushrooms, pepper and baby corn in a chili bean sauce

Chicken with Eggplant

$14.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.95

Yellow Curry Chicken

$14.95

Shrimp with Curry Sauce

$15.95

Mu Shu Chicken

$15.95

Mu Shu Pork

$15.95

Mu Shu Shrimp

$16.95

Mu Shu Beef

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Lunch Specials

Chk Chow Mein

$10.50

Roast Pork Chow Mein

$10.50

Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.50

Beef Chow Mein

$11.50

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$11.50

Beef With Garlic Sauce

$11.50

Pepper Steak

$11.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.50

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$10.50

Beef Lo Mein

$11.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.50

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$10.50

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$11.50

Beef With Broccoli

$11.95

Chicken With Brocolli

$10.50

Shrmp & Brocolli

$11.95

Chicken With Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Roast Pork With Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Beef With Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Chicken With Cashew Nut

$10.95

Shrimp With Cashew Nut

$11.95

Chicken With String Beans

$10.95

Beef With String Beans

$11.95

Beef With Snow Peas & Mushroom

$11.95

Chicken With Snow Peas & Mushroom

$10.95

Hunan Chicken

$10.95

Hunan Beef

$11.95

Szechuan Chicken

$10.95

Szechuan Pork

$10.95

Szechuan Beef

$11.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$11.95

Kung Po Chicken

$10.95

Kiung Po Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

$11.95

Vegetable Delight

$10.25

Tofu Vegetable

$10.25

General T'so Chicken

$11.95

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Honey Garlic Chicken

$11.25

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.25

Sweet & Sour Pork

$11.25

Chicken Wings (4) & French Fries

$11.25

Side Order

Crispy Noodle Lg

$2.00

Crispy Noodle Sm

$0.50

House Mustard Sm

$0.50

House Mustard 1/2 Pt

$2.00

House Mustard Pt

$4.00

House Duck Sauce Sm

$0.50

House Duck Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

House Duck Sauce Pt

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

White Rice Pt

$2.00

Brown Rice Pt

$3.00

Egg Foo Young Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Brown Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Brown Sauce Pt

$4.00

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Ex Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Curry Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Curry Sauce Pt

$4.00

Egg Foo Young Suace Pt

$4.00

Garlic Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Garlic Sauce Pt

$4.00

Ex Hot Oil

$0.50

Hot Oil 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Black Bean Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Black Bean Sauce Pt

$4.00

Ex Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Lobster Sauce Pt

$6.00

Orange Sauce Pt

$4.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce 1/2 Pt

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce Pt

$4.00

Ex Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Ex Pancake

$0.50

Ex Wonton

$0.35

Wonton on side

$0.50

6 Cookies

$1.50

6 Tea Bags

$1.00

Tsingtao Beer

$4.25

Miller Lite Beer

$3.25

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$21.95

Merlot Bottle

$21.95

Chardonnay Bottle

$21.95

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$21.95

Peppsi

$2.00

Diet Peppsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Gluten Free (Copy)

Pork Chow Mein

$15.95

Beef Chow Mein

$16.95

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Pepper Steak

$17.95

Chicken with BBS

$16.95

Shrimp with BBS

$17.95

Beef with Broccoli

$17.95

Pork with Mixed Veg

$16.95

Beef with Mixed Veg

$17.95

Chicken with Cashews

$16.95

Shrimp with Cashews

$17.95

Hunan Chicken

$16.95

Hunan Beef

$17.95

Hunan Shrimp

$17.95

Szechuan Chicken

$16.95

Szechuan Beef

$17.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$17.95

Mu Shu Pork

$16.95

Mu Shu Beef

$17.95

Pork Chow Fun

$16.95

Beef Chow Fun

$17.95

Family Meal (Copy)

Family Meal

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Dine In and Casual Sitting.

Location

6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Directions

Gallery
China Lane Restaurant image
China Lane Restaurant image

Map
