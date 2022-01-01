- Home
- /
- Boynton Beach
- /
- Chinese
- /
- China Lane Restaurant
China Lane Restaurant
198 Reviews
$$
6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups
Appetizers
Egg Roll
Spring Roll
Edamame
BBQ Ribs - Small
BBQ Ribs - Large
Boneless Ribs Small
Boneless Ribs Large
Bourbon Chicken Small
Bourbon Chicken Large
Teriyaki Chicken Sticks
Beef Sticks
Chicken Wings
Honey Wings
Shrimp Tempura
Coconut Shrimp
Crab Rangoon
Pan Fried Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings
Sesame Cold Noodle
Appetizer Sampler
Poultry
Chicken With Brocolli
Chicken With Mixed Vegetables
Chicken With Black Bean Sauce
Honey Garlic Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Chicken With Cashew Nut
Chicken With Snow Peas
Chicken With String Beans
Kung Po Chicken
Szechuan Chicken
Marinated white meat chicken with celery cabbage, green & red pepper in a chilly hoisin sauce.
General Tso' Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Beef
Beef With Broccoli
Beef With Snow Peas And Mushrooms
Beef With Mixed Vegetables
Beef With String Beans
Pepper Steak
Szechuan Beef
Marinated Beef with celery cabbage, green & red pepper in a chilly hoisin sauce.
Beef With Eggplant
Marinated Beef sired fried with Chinese eggplant in flavored brown sauce.
Seafood
Shrimp With Broccoli
Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp With Lobster Sauce
Shrimp With Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp With Cashew Nut
Shrimp With Curry Sauce
Large shrimp slowly sautéed with curry, cabbage, onion red & green bell pepper in coconut milk.
Lobster Cantonese
Fresh Maine Lobster, cut up & stir fried in tasty white meat sauce
Lobster With Ginger And Scallion
Fresh Maine Lobster, cut up & sautéed with scallions, ginger & special house sauce
Pork
Egg Foo Young
Vegetables
Noodles
Vegetable Lo Mein Pt
Vegetable Lo Mein Qt
Chicken Lo Mein Pt
Chicken Lo Mein Qt
Roast Pork Lo Mein Pt
Roast Pork Lo Mein Qt
Beef Lo Mein Pt
Beef Lo Mein Qt
Shrimp Lo Mein Pt
Shrimp Lo Mein Qt
Special Lo Mein QT
China Lane Pan Fried Noodles
Singapore Noodles
Beef Chow Fun
Shrimp Chow Fun
Chicken Chow Fun
Pork Chow Fun
House Special Chow Fun
Vegetable Chow Fun
Vegetable Mei Fun
Chicken Mei Fun
Pork Mei Fun
Shrimp Mei Fun
Beef Mei Fun
Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice Pt
Vegetable Fried Rice Qt
Chicken Fried Rice Pt
Chicken Fried Rice Qt
Pork Fried Rice Pt
Pork Fried Rice Qt
Shrimp Fried Rice Pt
Shrimp Fried Rice Qt
Beef Fried Rice Pt
Beef Fried Rice Qt
China Lane Special Fried Rice Pt
China Lane Special Fried Rice Qt
Pineapple Fried Rice Pt
Pineapple Fried Rice Qt
Chow Mein
Combination
Chicken Chow Mein Combination
Roast Pork Chow Mein Combination
Shrimp Chow Mein Combination
Beef Chow Mein Combination
Chicken With Garlic Sauce Combo
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce Combo
Pepper Steak Combination
Chicken Lo Mein Combination
Roast Pork Lo Mein Combination
Shrimp Lo Mein Combination
Beef Lo Mein Combination
Shrimp With Lobster Sauce Combination
Chicken With Black Bean Sauce Combination
Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce Combo
Chicken with Broccoli Combo
Beef with Broccoli Combo
Shrimp with Broccoli Combo
Chicken With Mixed Vegetables Combination
Roast Pork With Mixed Vegetables Combination
Beef With Mixed Vegetables Combination
Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables Combination
Chicken With Cashew Nut Combination
Shrimp With Cashew Nut Combination
Chicken With String Beans Combination
Roast Pork With String Beans Combination
Beef With String Beans Combination
Shrimp With String Beans Combination
Beef with Snow Peas& Mushroom Combo
Hunan Chicken Combination
Hunan Beef Combination
Hunan Shrimp Combination
Szechuan Chicken Combo
Szechuan Beef Combo
Szechuan Shrimp Combo
Kung Po Chicken Combination
Kung Po Beef Combination
Kung Po Shrimp Combination
Chicken Egg Foo Young Combination
Roast Pork Egg Foo Young Combination
Shrimp Egg Foo Young Combination
General T'so Chicken Combination
Sesame Chicken Combination
Honey Garlic Chicken Combination
Sweet & Sour Chicken Combination
Sweet & Sour Pork Combination
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combination
Lemon Chicken Combination
Bourbon Chicken Combinaton
Boneless Ribs Combination
Honey Roasted Ribs And Shrimp Tempura Combination
Honey Roasted Ribs Combination
Chef Specials
Chicken L'orange
White meat chicken deep fried & sautéed with dried peppercorn in an aromatic tangy sauce with fresh broccoli on the side.
Beef L'orange
Seasoned tenderloin, deep fried & sautéed with dried peppercorn in an aromatic tangy sauce with fresh broccoli on the side.
Rainbow Chicken
Mandarin Duck
Half boneless long Island Duck, roasted & slow simmered with Chinese vegetables in a unique blend of sauce.
Seafood Emperor
A seafood symphony of lobster meat, seasoned shrimp, and deep scallops, stir fried with fresh snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts & carrots.
Walnut Chicken
White meat chicken stired fried with snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots& honey roasted walnuts on the tops in special sauce.
Walnut Shrimp
Large shrimp stired fried with snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots& honey roasted walnuts on the tops in special sauce.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Seasoned shrimp, lightly fried with salt&peppper flavored, with fresh broccoli on the side.
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
Large shrimps sautéed with water chestnuts, pepper, wood ears, mushrooms in garlic chills sauce.
Scallops With Garlic Sauce
Deep sea scallops sautéed with water chestnuts, pepper, wood ears, mushrooms in garlic chills sauce.
Rainbow Delight
Deep sea scallops, shrimps, carrot, snow pea pods, baby corn, mushroom, and water chestnuts are colorfully sautéed with a light sauce
Crystal Scallops
Deep sea scallops stir fried with fresh snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby cornand carrots in a light white sauce
Happy Family
Combination of roast pork, chicken, beef & shrimp sautéed with mixed vegetables in brown sauce.
Double Delight
Jumbo Shrimp & with white meat chicken, carrots, broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms & water chestnuts sautéed in a light sauce.
Mongolian Delight
Marinated Beef & Chicken stir fried with onion, mushrooms, and scallions in sweet brown sauce.
Midnight Steak
Marinated beef stir fried with onion, scallions, in a black bean sauce.
Hunan Beef And Scallop
Marinated beef and deep sea scallops sauteed with fresh broccoli, straw mushrooms, pepper and baby corn in a chili bean sauce
Chicken with Eggplant
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Yellow Curry Chicken
Shrimp with Curry Sauce
Mu Shu Chicken
Mu Shu Pork
Mu Shu Shrimp
Mu Shu Beef
Mongolian Beef
Lunch Specials
Chk Chow Mein
Roast Pork Chow Mein
Shrimp Chow Mein
Beef Chow Mein
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
Beef With Garlic Sauce
Pepper Steak
Chicken Lo Mein
Roast Pork Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce
Beef With Broccoli
Chicken With Brocolli
Shrmp & Brocolli
Chicken With Mixed Vegetables
Roast Pork With Mixed Vegetables
Beef With Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp With Mixed Vegetables
Chicken With Cashew Nut
Shrimp With Cashew Nut
Chicken With String Beans
Beef With String Beans
Beef With Snow Peas & Mushroom
Chicken With Snow Peas & Mushroom
Hunan Chicken
Hunan Beef
Szechuan Chicken
Szechuan Pork
Szechuan Beef
Szechuan Shrimp
Kung Po Chicken
Kiung Po Shrimp
Shrimp With Lobster Sauce
Vegetable Delight
Tofu Vegetable
General T'so Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Honey Garlic Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sweet & Sour Pork
Chicken Wings (4) & French Fries
Side Order
Crispy Noodle Lg
Crispy Noodle Sm
House Mustard Sm
House Mustard 1/2 Pt
House Mustard Pt
House Duck Sauce Sm
House Duck Sauce 1/2 Pt
House Duck Sauce Pt
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
White Rice Pt
Brown Rice Pt
Egg Foo Young Sauce 1/2 Pt
Brown Sauce 1/2 Pt
Brown Sauce Pt
Dumpling Sauce
Ex Dumpling Sauce
Curry Sauce 1/2 Pt
Curry Sauce Pt
Egg Foo Young Suace Pt
Garlic Sauce 1/2 Pt
Garlic Sauce Pt
Ex Hot Oil
Hot Oil 1/2 Pt
Black Bean Sauce 1/2 Pt
Black Bean Sauce Pt
Ex Hoisin Sauce
Lobster Sauce Pt
Orange Sauce Pt
Sweet & Sour Sauce 1/2 Pt
Sweet & Sour Sauce Pt
Ex Peanut Sauce
Ex Pancake
Ex Wonton
Wonton on side
6 Cookies
6 Tea Bags
Tsingtao Beer
Miller Lite Beer
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Peppsi
Diet Peppsi
Ginger Ale
Fanta
Gluten Free (Copy)
Pork Chow Mein
Beef Chow Mein
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Pepper Steak
Chicken with BBS
Shrimp with BBS
Beef with Broccoli
Pork with Mixed Veg
Beef with Mixed Veg
Chicken with Cashews
Shrimp with Cashews
Hunan Chicken
Hunan Beef
Hunan Shrimp
Szechuan Chicken
Szechuan Beef
Szechuan Shrimp
Mu Shu Pork
Mu Shu Beef
Pork Chow Fun
Beef Chow Fun
Family Meal (Copy)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fine Dine In and Casual Sitting.
6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437