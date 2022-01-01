Restaurant header imageView gallery

China Panda

No reviews yet

515 East Avenue

KETCHUM, ID 83340

Popular Items

Pot Stickers
Fried Rice
Chow Mein

Appetizers

Pot Stickers

$8.25

Chicken and veggies (8)

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$6.25

Pork and veggies (2)

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.50

Veggies (3)

Fried Dumplings

$8.25

Chicken and veggies (8)

Crab Cheese Puffs

$8.95

Crab and cream cheese in a dumpling wrap (6)

Fried Prawns

$9.95

Deep fried breaded prawns (6 to 8)

Pork and Seeds

$8.95

Pork loin with sesame seeds

Soup

Crispy Rice Soup

$6.25+Out of stock

Shrimp and chicken with veggies

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.75+

Tofu, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots

Wonton Soup

$5.95+

Pork wontons, carrots, cabbage and baby bok choy

Egg Flower Soup

$4.95+

Peas, diced carrots and eggs

WOR Wonton Soup

$7.95+

Pork wontons, chicken and shripms with carrots, cabbage and baby bok choy

Meat Vegetable Noodle Soup

$13.95

Seafood Noodle Soup

$14.95

Fried Rice & Chow Mein- Dinner

Fried Rice

$12.45

Peas, carrots, eggs, green onions

Chow Mein

$12.95

Soft noodles

House Specials

General's Chicken

$14.95

Deep Fried breaded chicken thigh - MEDIUM SPICY

Mandarin Spicy Chicken

$14.95

Deep Fried breaded chicken breast with mandarin spicy sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Kung Pao (Choose Meat)

$14.25

Carrots, celery, snow peas, peanuts, mushrooms and water chestnuts in brown sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Cashew (Choose Meat)

$14.25

Carrots, celery, snow peas, Cashews, mushrooms and water chestnuts with brown sauce

Hunan (Choose Meat)

$14.25

Carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, baby bok choy, cauliflower, snow peas, and cabbage with brown sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Sweet and Sour (Choose Meat)

$14.95

Deep fried, breaded with pineapple, green bell pepper and carrots

Egg Foo Young

$13.75

Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots. and eggs

Moo Shu (Choose Meat)

$13.95

Cabbage, carrots, black mushrooms, bamboo shoots., bean sprouts and eggs. Come with 4 pancakes

Vegetables & Egg Foo Y.

Monk Dream (Vegetable Deluxe)

$12.95

Carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, baby bok choy, cauliflower, snow peas, and cabbage with garlic sauce

Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$11.95

Broccoli, carrots onions and mushrooms

Ma Pao Bean Curd

$12.95

Tofu, peas and carrots with brown sauce - VERY SPICY

Dried Cooked Green Beans

$12.45

Green Beans, carrots, onions and mushrooms with special sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Chicken

Snow White Chicken

$14.45

Carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, mushrooms and cabbage with garlic sauce

Broccoli Chicken

$14.45

Carrots, broccoli with brown sauce

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Deep Fried breaded chicken thigh

Curry Chicken

$14.25

Carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, mushrooms and cabbage with curry sauce - SPICY

Lemon Chicken

$14.95

Deep Fried breaded chicken breast

Szechuan Chicken

$14.25

Carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cabbage with hoisin sauce - SPICY

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Deep Fried breaded chicken breast - MEDIUM SICY

Pork

Twice Cook Pork

$14.25

Carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cabbage with hoisin sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Pork with Black Mushrooms & Bamboo Shoots

$14.75

Carrots, snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots with brown sauce

BBQ Pork with vegetables

$14.25

Mix vegetables with brown sauce

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$15.50

Yellow onions, green onions special soy sauce

Beef with Green Beans

$15.25

Green Beans, carrots, onions and mushrooms with special sauce - SPICY

Broccoli Beef

$15.50

Carrots, broccoli with brown sauce

Peking Beef

$15.50

Breaded beef with special sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Beef with Bamboo Shoots and Back Mushrooms

$15.25

Carrots, snow peas, black mushrooms and bamboo shoots with brown sauce

Beef with Snow Peas

$15.25

Carrots, snow peas, cauliflower, baby bok choy with brown sauce

Orange Beef

$15.50

Breaded beef with orange sauce - MEDIUM SPICY

Black Pepper Beef

$15.50

Carrots, green bell pepper , onions and mushrooms with brown sauce

Shrimp

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.95

Peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and eggs with lobster sauce

Mandarin Spicy Shrimp

$15.95

Deep fried shrimps with pineapple, green bell pepper and carrots

Yu Shong Shrimp and Scallops

$16.95

Carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and cabbage with special sauce - SPICY

Three Ingredients

$16.95

Shrimps, scallops, chicken, mix of veggies with garlic sauce

Shrimps with Vegetables

$16.25

Mix vegetables with garlic sauce

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$15.95

Carrots, snow peas, cauliflower, baby bok choy with garlic sauce

Green Beans with Shrimp and Chicken

$15.95

Green beans, onions, carrots and mushrooms with special soy sauce - SPICY

Family Style Dinner

BACHELOR DINNER

$17.95

Soup of the day, egg roll, crab cheese puff, fried rice and your choice of one main course

COMBINATION A

Wonton soup, egg rolls, crab cheese puffs and entries

COMBINATION B

Crispy Rice soup, egg rolls, crab cheese puffs and entries

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.95+

Steam White Rice

Fried Rice

$3.95+

Eggs, peas and carrots

Chow Mein

$4.95+

Soft noodles, cabbage, baby bok choy and bean sprouts

Steam Veggies

$5.95

Carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, baby bok choy and zucchini

Steam Broccoli

$4.95

Fortune Cookies

$1.95

10 fortune cookies

Crispy Noodles

$1.95

Extra Sauces

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Inca Kola - Can

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
China Panda has been in Ketchum, Idaho since 1987. Fondly called The Panda, Panda's, and Panda Chinese Restaurant, we have become well known throughout the Wood River Valley as one of the locals' favorite family restaurants. If you haven't been to The Panda before, maybe it's time to stop by and say hi!

515 East Avenue, KETCHUM, ID 83340

