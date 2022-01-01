China Panda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
China Panda has been in Ketchum, Idaho since 1987. Fondly called The Panda, Panda’s, and Panda Chinese Restaurant, we have become well known throughout the Wood River Valley as one of the locals’ favorite family restaurants. If you haven’t been to The Panda before, maybe it’s time to stop by and say hi!
Location
515 East Avenue, KETCHUM, ID 83340
Gallery