小吃Appetizer

1. 春卷 Egg Rolls （4）

$4.99

2. 炸虾 Fried Shrimp （6）

$8.99

3. 锅贴 Potstickers (10)

$9.99

4. 炸鸡翅 Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$7.99

5. 炸芝麻球 Sesame Rice Ball (6)

$6.99

6. 炸云吞 Fried Wonton

$7.99

7. 叉烧包 BBQ Pork Bun (4)

$7.99

8.半个春卷 egg roll （2 pcs）

$3.00

炒饭Fried Rice

8. 菜炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

9. 鸡炒饭 Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

10. 牛炒饭 Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

11. 猪炒饭 Pork Fried Rice

$12.99

12. 虾炒饭 Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

13. 本楼炒饭 House Special Fried Rice

$12.99

14. 白饭 Steamed Rice

$3.50+

炒面Chow Mein

15. 菜炒面 Vegetable Chow Mein

$10.99

16. 鸡炒面 Chicken Chow Mein

$11.99

17. 牛炒面 Beef Chow Mein

$12.99

18. 猪炒面 Pork Chow Mein

$12.99

19. 虾炒面 Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.99

20. 本楼炒面 House Special Chow Mein

$12.99

汤 Soup

21. 蛋花汤 Egg Flower Soup

$7.99+

22. 酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup

$8.99+

23. 鸡汤面 Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.99+

24. 牛汤面 Beef Noodle Soup

$9.99+

25. 虾汤面 Shrimp Noodle Soup

$9.99+

26. 混沌汤 Wonton Soup

$9.99+

27. 海鲜豆腐汤 Seafood Tofu Soup

$9.99+

素菜 Vegetable

28. 素菜 Mixed Vegetable

$11.99

29. 炒芽菜 Green Bean Sprout

$10.99

30. 炒土豆丝 Potato Slice W/ Vinegar

$11.99Out of stock

31. 红烧茄子 Eggplant W/ Brown Sauce

$12.99

32. 蒜蓉芥蓝 Broccoli W/ Garlic

$12.99

33. 干煸四季豆 Stir Fried String Beans

$12.99

鸡 Chicken

34. 甜酸鸡 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.99

35. 柠檬鸡 Lemon Chicken

$13.99

36. 咖喱鸡 Curry Chicken

$13.99

37. 芥蓝鸡 Broccoli Chicken

$13.99

38. 宫保鸡 Kong Pao Chicken

$12.99

39. 蔬菜鸡 Vegetable Chicken

$12.99

40. 蘑菇鸡 Mushroom Chicken

$13.99

41. 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken

$13.99

42. 日本鸡 Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

43. 芝麻鸡 Sesame Chicken

$13.99

44. 左宗鸡 General Tso's Chicken

$13.99

45. 腰果鸡 Cashew Nut Chicken

$14.99

Chicken w/ Asparagus

$14.99

牛 Beef

46. 宫保牛 Kong Pao Beef

$13.99

47. 芥蓝牛 Broccoli Beef

$13.99

48. 葱爆牛 Beef W/ Green Onion

$14.99

49. 蔬菜牛 Vegetable Beef

$13.99

50. 木须牛 Mu Shu Beef

$14.99

51. 孜然牛 Cumin Beef

$14.99

52. 青椒牛 Beef W/ Green Pepper

$14.99

53. 蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$14.99

Beef w/ Asparagus

$15.99

海鲜 Seafood

54. 虾龙湖 Shrimp W/ Lobster Sauce

$16.99

55. 核桃虾 Walnut Shrimp

$16.99

56. 宫保虾 Kong Pao Shrimp

$15.99

57. 滑蛋虾 Shrimp W/ Scramble Egg

$15.99

58. 芥蓝虾 Broccoli Shrimp

$15.99

59. 炸龙利鱼 Deep Fried Fish Filet

$15.99

60. 椒盐虾 Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$15.99

61. 椒盐鱿鱼 Salt & Pepper Squid

$15.99Out of stock

62. 蔬菜虾 Vegetable Shrimp

$15.99

63. 甜酸虾 Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$15.99

64. 清蒸龙利鱼 Steamed Fish

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp w/ Asparagus

$16.99

猪 Pork

65. 木须肉 Mu Shu Pork

$14.99

66. 甜酸肉 Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.99

羊 Lamb

67. 咖喱羊 Curry Lamb

$17.99

68. 孜然羊 Lamb W/ Cumin

$17.99

69. 葱爆羊 Lamb W/ Green Onion

$17.99

烧烤 BBQ

70. 烤鸡串 BBQ Chicken

$9.99

芙蓉蛋 Egg Foo Young

71. 菜芙蓉 Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$13.99

72. 鸡芙蓉 Chicken Egg Foo Young

$14.99

73. 牛芙蓉 Beef Egg Foo Young

$15.99

74. 虾芙蓉 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.99

豆腐 Tofu

75. 炸豆腐 Fried Tofu

$12.99

76. 宫保豆腐 Kong Pao Tofu

$12.99

77. 麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$12.99

Drink

Can SODA 2.5

$2.50

Bottle SODA 3.5

$3.50

Beer 5

$5.00

Wine 6

$6.00

Hot Tea 3.5

$3.50

Ice Tea 3.5

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Almond Cookies

Almond Cookies

$4.00

Crispy Noodles

$4.00

Service Fee

Qmenu

$0.99

Beyond Menu

$1.50