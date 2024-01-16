- Home
- /
- Rancho Cucamonga
- /
- China Republic
This restaurant does not have any images
China Republic
12806 Foothill Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA Beverages
Soda
Hot Tea
Food
Dim Sum
- Shui Mai$6.45
- Shrimp Har Gow$7.45
- Chicken Feet
Peanut$6.45
- Steamed Pork Rib$6.45
- Beef Ball$7.45
- Pork Xiao Long Bao
Peanut$6.45
- Scallop Shrimp Dumpling$7.45
- Steamed Pork Dumpling
Peanut$7.45
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf
Shrimp$7.45
- Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
Peanut$6.45
- Steamed Red Bean Bun$5.45
- Steamed Custard Bun$6.45
- Scallion Pancake$6.45
- Red Bean Pancake$5.45
- Baked Custard Bun$6.45
- Baked BBQ Pork Bun
Peanut$6.45OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pork Pastry
Peanut$6.45
- Egg Tart$6.45
- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling
Peanut$7.45
- Shrimp Stuffed Mushroom$7.45
- Sugar Cane Shrimp$8.45
- Pan Fried Turnip Cake
Shrimp$7.45
- Deep Fried Seaweed Roll$6.45
- Pepper Shrimp Egg Roll$7.45
- Vegetarian Egg Roll$5.45
- Shrimp Rice Roll$8.45
- BBQ Pork Rice Roll
Peanut$7.45
- Beef Rice Roll$7.45
- Deep Fried Sesame Ball$5.45
- Mango Pudding$5.45
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.45
- Lei Sha Rice Balls
Peanut$5.45
- Sweet Mango Soup$4.99
- Walnut Sweet Dumpling
Peanut Walnut$14.99
Soup
- Blazei and Morel Mushrooms Supreme Chicken Soup$40.00
- China Republic Supreme Seafood Soup$40.00
- Ginseng Chicken Supreme Soup$40.00
- Fish Maw Crab Meat Soup$22.00
- Supreme Beef Soup$9.00
- Supreme Chicken Soup$9.00
- Wonton Soup$10.00
- Wor Wonton Soup
Shrimp/Chicken/Pork$18.00
- Small Hot and Sour Soup
Pork$10.00
- Large Hot and Sour Soup
Pork$18.00
- Small West Lake Beef Soup$10.00
- Large West Lake Beef Soup$18.00
- Small Chicken Cream Corn Soup$10.00
- Large Chicken Cream Corn Soup$18.00
Noodle Soup
Hong Kong Style BBQ
- Medium BBQ Combination Platter
Peanut$29.00
- Large BBQ Combination Platter
Peanut$58.00
- Half Royal Chicken$19.00
- Whole Royal Chicken$35.00
- Half Peking Duck
Bone Less Duck with 6 Buns$30.00
- Whole Peking Duck
Bone Less Duck with 10 Buns$58.00
- Half HK Style Roasted Duck
Peanut$21.00
- Whole HK Style Roasted Duck
Peanut$42.00
- Macau Pork Belly$16.00
- BBQ Roasted Pork
Peanut$15.00
- Duck Buns
6pcs$6.00
Appetizer
- Mu Shu
4pcs$16.00
- Chicken Lettuce Cup$15.00
- (8) Pan Fried Pork Dumplings
8pcs peanut$10.00
- Garlic Chicken Wings
10pcs$18.00
- Spicy Jelly Fish$15.00
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
- Vinegar Black Mushroom$8.00
- Cream Cheese Wonton
6pcs$9.00
- Vegetable Egg Rolls
4pcs$6.00
- Additional Mu Shu Skin
4pcs$6.00
- Additional Lettuce Cup$6.00
Scallop
Squid
Fish
- Pan Fried Snow Fish Steak$39.00
- Steamed Snow Fish Steak$39.00
- Sautéed Flounder Fillet with Crispy Bone$48.00
- Aromatic Spicy Garlic Flounder$48.00
- Deep Fried Whole Flounder$42.00
- Steamed Fish Fillet$22.00
- HK Style Fish Filet$23.00
- Spicy Bean Fish Filet$22.00
- Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet$22.00
- Creamy Corn Fish Fillet$22.00
- Fish Fillet with Greens$22.00
- Capelin Fish with Spicy Salt$22.00
- Braised Snowfish With Bean Curd Pot$36.00
- HK Poached Fish Fillet$28.00
- Fish Maw Stew with Scallop and Shrimp$30.00
- Spicy Shallots Fish Fillet$28.00
- Green Pepper Fish with Tofu$28.00
Shrimp
- Honey Walnut Shrimp
Walnut$27.00
- with Shell Shrimp with Spicy Salt$25.00
- without Shell Shrimp with Spicy Salt$25.00
- Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts$25.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp
Peanut$25.00
- Shrimp Lobster Sauce$25.00
- Scrambled Egg with Shrimp$25.00
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$25.00
- Shrimp with Broccoli$25.00
- Shrimp with Greens$25.00
- Golden Shrimp with Salted Egg Yolk$29.00
Chicken
- Truffle Chicken Half$35.00
- Truffle Chicken Whole$70.00
- Orange Chicken$23.00
- Kung Pao Chicken
Peanuts$23.00
- Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce$21.00
- Lemon Chicken$21.00
- Black Pepper Chicken$23.00
- Black Bean Chicken with$21.00
- Spicy Black Bean Chicken$21.00
- Curry Chicken$21.00
- Cashew Nut Chicken$23.00
- Chicken with Vegetables$20.00
- Half Crispy Fried Chicken$19.00
- Whole Crispy Fried Chicken$35.00
Beef
Pork
Vegetables
- Snow Pea Leaves With Fresh Garlic$20.00
- Snow Pea Leaves Supreme Broth$22.00
- Hot Braised String Beans$17.00
- Eggplant with Spicy garlic Sauce$17.00
- Ma Po Tofu$16.00
- Sautéed Assorted Mushroom$18.00
- Diced Dried Fish Chinese Broccoli$18.00
- Oyster Sauce Chinese Broccoli$17.00
- Baby Bok Choy with Fresh Garlic$16.00
- Broccoli with Fresh Garlic$16.00
- Braised Bean Curd in Brown Sauce$16.00
- Deep Fried Bean Curd$17.00
Fried Rice
- House Special Fried Rice
Peanuts$22.00
- Dry Scallop Egg White Fried Rice$22.00
- XO Seafood Fried Rice$22.00
- Young Chow Fried Rice
Peanuts Shrimp&Pork$20.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
- Beef Fried Rice$17.00
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Peanut$17.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice$16.00
- Egg Fried Rice$15.00
- Fu Chow Fried Rice
Peanut$22.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
- Salty Fish and Chicken Fried Rice$19.00
- Truffle Beef Fried Rice$28.00
- Steam Rice$2.50
Lo- Mein
- Seafood lo-mein
Shrimp/fish/scallop$23.00
- Combo Lo-mein
Beef/Chicken/BBQ Pork/Shrimp/Peanut$23.00
- Beef&Shrimp&Chicken Lo-Mein$22.00
- Chicken Lo-Mein$17.00
- Beef Lo-Mein$17.00
- BBQ Pork Lo-Mein
Peanut$17.00
- Shredded Pork Lo-Mein$17.00
- Shrimp Lo-Mein$20.00
- Vegetable Lo-Mein$16.00
- Soy Sauce Lo-Mein$15.00
- Beef Steak Black Bean Sauce Lo-Mein$22.00
- Chicken Black Bean Sauce Lo-Mein$18.00
Dry Chow Fun
- Sea Food Chow Fun
Shrimp/fish/scallop$23.00
- Combo Chow Fun
Beef/Chicken/BBQ Pork/Shrimp/Peanut$23.00
- Beef&Shrimp&Chicken Chow Fun$22.00
- Chicken Chow Fun$17.00
- Beef Chow Fun$18.00
- BBQ Pork Chow Fun
Peanut$17.00
- Shredded Pork Chow Fun$17.00
- Shrimp Chow Fun$20.00
- Vegetable Chow Fun$16.00
- Soy Sauce Chow Fun$15.00
- Beef Steak Black Bean Sauce Chow Fun$22.00
- Chicken Black Bean Sauce Chow Fun$18.00
Gravy Chow Fun
- Gravy Sea Food Chow Fun
Shrimp/fish/scallop$23.00
- Gravy Combo Chow Fun
Beef/Chicken/BBQ Pork/Shrimp/Peanut$23.00
- Gravy Beef&Shrimp&Chicken Chow Fun$22.00
- Gravy Chicken CF$17.00
- Gravy Beef Chow Fun$18.00
- Gravy BBQ Pork Chow Fun
Peanut$17.00
- Gravy Shredded Pork Chow Fun$17.00
- Gravy Shrimp Chow Fun$20.00
- Gravy Vegetable Chow Fun$16.00
- Gravy Beef Steak Black Bean Sauce Chow Fun$22.00
- Gravy Chicken Black Bean Sauce Chow Fun$18.00
- Gravy Scrambled Egg Shrimp Chow Fun$20.00
Stir Fried Chow Mein
- Seafood Soy Sauce Chow Mein
Shrimp/fish/scallop$23.00
- Combo Soy Sauce Chow Mein
Beef/Chicken/BBQ Pork/Shrimp/Peanut$23.00
- Beef&Shrimp&Chicken Soy Sauce Chow-Mein$22.00
- Chicken Soy Sauce Chow Mein$17.00
- Beef Soy Sauce Chow Mein$17.00
- BBQ Pork Soy Sauce Chow Mein
Peanut$17.00
- Shredded Pork Soy Sauce Chow Mein$17.00
- Shrimp Soy Sauce Chow Mein$20.00
- Vegetable Soy Sauce Chow Mein$16.00
- Soy Sauce Chow Mein$15.00
- Beef Steak Black Bean Soy sauce Chow Mien$22.00
- Chicken Black Bean Soy Sauce Chow-Mein$18.00
- Dried Scallop & Egg Rice Noodle Pot$20.00
Gravy Chow Mein
- Seafood Chow Mein
Shrimp/fish/scallop$23.00
- Combo Chow Mein
Beef/Chicken/BBQ Pork/Shrimp/Peanut$23.00
- Beef&Shrimp&Chicken Chow-Mein$22.00
- Chicken Chow Mein$17.00
- Beef Chow Mein$17.00
- BBQ Pork Chow Mein
Peanut$17.00
- Shredded Pork Chow Mein$17.00
- Shrimp Chow Mein$20.00
- Vegetable Chow Mein$16.00
- Beef Steak Black Bean Sauce Chow Mein$22.00
- Chicken Black Bean Sauce Chow-Mein$18.00
Rice Noodle
Dinner Dim Sum&Dessert
- Shui Mai Dinner$6.95
- Har Gow Dinner$7.95
- Scallop&Shrimp Dumpling Dinner$7.95
- Steamed BBQ Pork Bun Dinner
Peanut$6.95
- Xiao Long Bao Dinner
Peanut$6.95
- Scallion Pancake Dinner$5.95
- Walnut Sweet Dumpling Dinner
Peanut Walnut$14.99
- Lei Sha Rice Ball Dinner
Peanut$5.99
- Sweet mango Soup Dinner$4.99
- Red Bean Pancake Dinner$5.95
- Sesame Ball Dinner$5.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12806 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739