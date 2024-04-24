China’s Bar and Grill
127 N Main St
Cheney, KS 67025
FOOD
Appetizers
- 1. Pork Egg Roll$1.95
1 piece
- 1a. Veggie Egg Roll$1.75
- 2. Fried Chicken Wings$9.25
8 pieces
- 3. Fried Dumpling$8.50
8 pieces
- 3. Steamed Dumpling$8.50
8 pieces
- 4. Teriyaki Chicken on Skewer$8.50
4 pieces
- 5. Fried Cheese Wonton$5.00+
8 pieces
- 6. Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce or ranch
- 7. Sweet Biscuits$7.50
10 pieces
Soup
American Cuisine
- D 1. Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$12.95
With your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or salad. Also includes steamed broccoli, corn & bread
- D 2. Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$11.95
On a kaiser roll with your choice of chips or homemade french fries
- D 3. Fried Chicken Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast with your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or salad. Also includes steamed broccoli, corn & bread
- D 4. Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Chicken breast on a kaiser roll with your choice of chips or homemade french fries
- D 5. Smoked BBQ Brisket with Jalapeño and Cheddar Sausage$13.99
12 oz of smoked beef brisket with mild spicy jalapeño & Cheddar sausage served with coleslaw & BBQ sauce on the side. With your choice of white, rye or wheat bread
- D 6. Garlic Butter Sirloin Steak Tips$13.99
8 oz of sirloin steak cut into cubes. Cooked with olive oil, butter, chopped garlic, parsley flakes and red pepper flakes. Served with homemade mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli & carrots
- D 7. Pork Cutlet Dinner$11.95
Served with homemade mashed potatoes, grilled mushrooms & steamed broccoli
- E 1. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.95
Lettuce leaf filled with grilled soy chicken, roasted peanuts, cilantro and sweet Thai chili sauce
- E 2. Mountain Oysters (With Sweet Potato Fries)$13.99
Mountain oysters served with sweet potato fries and our homemade sauce. Regular serving size of mountain oysters
- E 2. Mountain Oysters (Without Sweet Potato Fries)$17.99
Large serving size of mountain oysters. Mountain oysters served with our homemade sauce without sweet potato fries
- E 3. Grilled Shrimp Skewer$13.99
Grilled shrimp skewer glazed with sun-dried tomato sauce and served with fried rice
- E 4. Catfish Fillet Dinner$12.95
8 oz. With your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or homemade french fries. Your choice of bread
- E 5. Catfish Strips$11.95
8 oz. With your choice of homemade french fries or coleslaw
- E 6. Montreal Grilled Salmon$17.99
Served with fried rice and steamed vegetables
- E 7. Chef Salad$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, egg, turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheese, almond seeds, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Mary's Sandwiches
- H 1. Mary's Turkey Special$10.95
Turkey, bacon, Swiss & cream cheese, lettuce, & tomato grilled on an onion roll and topped with Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese
- H 2. Hot Seester$10.95
Turkey, bacon, mustard, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, & jalapeños grilled on an onion hoogie
- H 3. Club$10.95
Bacon, turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Choose your bread
- H 4. Reuben$10.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread, grilled
- H 5. Turkey$10.95
Smoked turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Choose your bread
- H 6. Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Made with grilled chicken, salad dressing with fresh rosemary, grapes, red onions, bacon, pecans and spinach in a wheat wrap. Served with chips
- H 7. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, topped with honey mustard on a grilled onion roll
- H 8. Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.25
Sliced American cheese melted between two slices of bread
- H 9. Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.75
A sandwich made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted provolone cheese with Blackstone seasoning green peppers and yellow onions all on a hoagie roll
Burgers and Other
- B 1. Plain Burger$7.95
- B 2. Cheeseburger$8.95
- B 3. 8 Pieces Chicken Tenders$12.99
- B 4. 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders$9.99
- Small French Fries$2.95
- Large French Fries$4.25
- Small Onion Rings$3.75
- Large Onion Rings$5.25
- Small Fried Okra$3.75
- Large Fried Okra$4.95
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
- B 9. Bacon Cheese Fries$8.95
Fries, bacon, shredded cheese, green onions, and sour cream
- B 10. House Salad$3.75
Lettuce, tomato, egg, shredded cheese, almond seeds, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- B 11. Cheese Curds$8.50
- B 12. Cheesecake$5.75
End any meal with a piece of cheesecake! Comes in your choice of sauce: chocolate, caramel, cherry or strawberry
- B 13. Fried Ice Cream$6.95
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Pork
House Specialties
- S 1. Happy Family$14.25
Jumbo shrimp, sliced pork, beef, chicken and vegetables mixed with traditional brown sauce. Served with white rice.
- 2. Seafood Delight$14.95
A variety of seafood with broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, served on a sizzling plate. Served with white rice.
- S 3. General Tso's Chicken$13.75
Boneless chunks of chicken quickly stir fried in our special sauce with hot pepper. Served with white rice.
- S 4. Triple Crown$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef with mixed vegetables. Served with white rice.
- S 5. Szechuan Shrimp and Chicken$14.75
Jumbo shrimp, chicken with broccoli, pepper with szechuan sauce. Served with white rice.
- S 6. Shrimp, Beef, Chicken in Garlic Sauce$14.25
With pepper, wood ears, water chestnuts, baby corn and straw mushrooms. Served with white rice.
- S 7. Four Seasons$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef, pork with mixed vegetables. Served with white rice.
- S 8. Sesame Chicken$13.95
Chicken tossed rapidly over a high flame in chef's special sauce with sesame sauce. Served with white rice.
- S 9. Orange Flavor Chicken$13.95
Chunks of chicken sautéed in hot pepper & orange flavor. Served with white rice.
Steamed Seafood
Special Combination Platter
- C 1. Roast Pork Lo Mein$11.55
- C 2. Pepper Steak with Onion$11.95
- C 3. Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.55
- C 4. Sweet and Sour Chicken$11.55
- C 5. Beef with Broccoli$11.95
- C 6. Chicken with Broccoli$11.55
- C 7. Sesame Chicken$11.95
- C 8. General Tso's Chicken$11.95
- C 9. Chicken with Garlic Sauce$11.95
- C 10. Peking Chicken$11.95
- C 11. Black Pepper Chicken$11.95
- C 12. BBQ Chicken$11.95
- C 13. Chicken Lo Mein$11.95
- C 14. Orange Chicken$11.95
Chicken
- 25. Chicken with Broccoli$12.50
- 26. Moo Goo Gai Pan$12.50
- 27. Chicken with Cashew Nuts$12.50
- 28. Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.50
- 29. Curry Chicken$12.50
- 30. Kung Pao Chicken$12.50
- 31. Hunan Chicken$12.50
- 32. Chicken with Garlic Sauce$12.50
- 33. Szechuan Flavored Chicken$12.50
- 34. Peking Chicken$12.50
- 35. BBQ Chicken$12.50
- 36. Black Pepper Chicken$12.50
Beef
Seafood
- 43. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$14.25
Served with white rice
- 44. Shrimp with Broccoli$14.25
Served with white rice
- 45. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$14.25
Served with white rice
- 46. Hunan Shrimp$14.25
Served with white rice
- 47. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$14.25
Served with white rice
- 48. Szechuan Flavored Shrimp$14.25
Served with white rice
- 49. Coconut Shrimp$15.99
Served with white rice
- Small Fried Shrimp$11.95
Without rice
- Large Fried Shrimp$14.99
Without rice
Vegetarian Dishes
Health Food Section
Beverages
TUESDAY SPECIALS
Taco Tuesday Specials
Tuesday Food Specials
Tuesday Drink Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Where culinary excellence meets warm hospitality. With a diverse menu featuring Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, and American food with daily specials. We have a full bar, open for lunch and dinner 6 days a week and lunch buffet every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Karaoke every Saturday and monthly bands that provide live music. Closed on Mondays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
127 N Main St, Cheney, KS 67025