  • Home
  • /
  • La Mesa
  • /
  • China Super Buffet - 7984 La Mesa Boulevard
Main picView gallery

China Super Buffet 7984 La Mesa Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

7984 La Mesa Boulevard

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dine In

Buffet

$16.68

Buffet

$16.68

Kid Buffet (3-4 yo)

$6.99

Kid Buffet (5-8 yo)

$8.99

Kid Buffet (9-11 yo)

$10.99

Senior Buffet

$15.01

Military Buffet

$15.01

Beer

$3.50

Soda

$2.29

Hot Tea

$1.75

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Corkage Fee

$10.00

To Go Buffet

To Go $6.99/lb

$6.99

To Go $7.45/lb

$7.45

To Go $7.99/lb

$7.99

To Go $8.45/lb

$8.45

To Go $8.99/lb Seafood&Sushi

$8.99

To Go $9.99/lb Roasted Beef&Rib

$9.99

Party Trays

Fried Rice &Lo Mien

$30.00

Chicken

$40.00

Beef

$45.00

Shrimp

$50.00

Vegetables

$30.00

Cream Cheese Wonton

$25.00

Crawfish

$50.00

Seafood

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7984 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tamarind Thai
orange starNo Reviews
7970 University Avenue La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Dukes Old Fashion onion burger's
orange starNo Reviews
5020 Baltimore Dr suit D La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
The Hills Local Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8758 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Mesa

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Coin Haus
orange star4.0 • 517
8361 Allison Ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mesa
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston