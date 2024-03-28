China Village
No reviews yet
5630 North Eldridge Parkway
Suite 550
Houston, TX 77041
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Puffs (6 pcs)$6.50
6 pcs. Crab and cream cheese
- Chicken Nuggets (6 pcs)$3.50
6 pcs
- Chicken Wings (6 pcs)$8.95
6pcs. Fried chicken wings (curry or general tso sauce)
- Edamame$4.50
- Chicken Egg Rolls (2 pcs)$2.99
2 pcs chicken egg rolls
- French Fries$2.99
- Fried Calamari$7.95
- Gyoza (6 pcs)$6.95
6 pcs. Pan fried dumplings
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$5.50
- Steamed Dumpling (6 pcs)$6.95
6 pcs
- Takoyaki (5 pcs)$6.95
5 pcs. Fried octopus balls
- Vegetable Spring Roll (2 pcs)$2.99
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizers (4 pcs)$5.99
Soup
Rice and Noodle
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
- Beef Fried Rice$11.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
- Pork Fried Rice$11.95
BBQ Pork fried rice with egg, yellow and green onion
- Combination Fried Rice$12.95
BBQ Pork, Chicken, Shrimp fried rice with egg, yellow and green onion
- Chicken Lo Mein$10.95
- Beef Lo Mein$11.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein$11.95
- Vegetable Lo Mein$9.95
- Combination Lo Mein$12.95
Beef, chicken and shrimp
- Singapore Rice Noodles (Curry Flavor)$12.95
Chicken, shrimp with curry powder, and onion
- Beef Chow Fun$12.95
- Shrimp Chow Fun$12.95
- Vegetable Chow Fun$10.95
- Shanghai Fried Rice$11.95
Bacon and shrimp
Entrées
- Vegetable Delight$9.95
Stir-fry mixed vegetables
- Triple Delight$13.95
Stir-fry beef, chicken, and shrimp with mixed vegetables in brown sauce
- Chicken with Broccoli$10.95
Chicken with broccoli in brown sauce
- Beef with Broccoli$11.95
Beef with broccoli in brown sauce
- Shrimp with Broccoli$11.95
Shrimp with broccoli in white sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$11.95
Stir-fry chicken with vegetables in spicy brown sauce and peanuts
- Kung Pao Beef$12.95
Stir-fry beef with vegetables in spicy brown sauce and peanuts
- Kung Pao Shrimp$12.95
Stir-fry shrimp with vegetables and peanut
- Hunan Chicken$11.95
Stir-fry chicken with vegetables in brown sauce
- Hunan Beef$12.95
Stir-fry beef with vegetables in brown sauce
- Hunan Shrimp$12.95
Stir-fry shrimp with vegetables in brown sauce
- Moo Goo Gai Pan$10.95
Chicken with mushroom in oyster sauce
- Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$12.95
Shrimp, peas, carrots with egg sauce
- Pepper Steak$12.95
Stir-fry steak with bell pepper and onion
- Mongolian Beef$12.95
Sautéed beef with white and green onion
- Curry Chicken$10.95
Chicken with curry, white onion and carrot
- General Tso's Chicken$11.95
Chicken with special general tso spicy sauce
- General Tso's Tofu$11.95
Chicken with special general tso spicy sauce
- Orange Chicken$11.95
- Sesame Chicken$11.95
- Orange Beef$12.95
- Sesame Beef$12.95
- Sweet N Sour Chicken$10.95
- Sweet N Sour Shrimp$11.95
- Sweet N Sour Combination$12.95
Chicken and shrimp
- Cashew Chicken$11.95
- Happy Family$14.95
Mixed vegetables, chicken, pork, shrimp, beef in-house special sauce
- Seafood Delight$15.95
Mixed vegetables, shrimp, squid, crab meat in house special sauce
- Black Pepper Chicken$11.95
- Jalapeno Chicken$10.95
- Jalapeno Shrimp$12.95
- Shrimp with Vegetables$12.95
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$10.95
- Egg Foo Young with Chicken$13.95
Deep-fried egg patties with meat and cabbage
- Steamed Chicken with Broccoli$10.95
- General Tso's Tempeh (Fermented Soy Bean)$11.95
Bento Box
- Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
- Teriyaki Shrimp$15.95
- Katsu Chicken$15.95
Comes with takoyaki, egg roll, crab cheese puff, gyoza, steamed rice, and sliced orange
- Katsu Pork$15.95
Comes with takoyaki, egg roll, crab cheese puff, gyoza, steamed rice, and sliced orange
- Teriyaki Beef$15.95
Comes with takoyaki, egg roll, crab cheese puff, gyoza, steamed rice, and sliced orange
- Tempura Shrimp$13.95
Japanese Entrees
- Katsu Chicken*$11.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, egg roll, steamed rice, and katsu sauce
- Katsu Pork*$11.95
Comes with broccoli, carrots, egg roll, steamed rice, and katsu sauce
- Yakisoba Noodle$11.95
Stir-fried noodles with carrots, zucchini, onion, and cabbage
- Stir Fried Udon$11.95
Stir-fried thick white noodles with carrots, zucchini, onion, and cabbage
- Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup$12.95
Thick white noodle soup served with shrimp tempura