Restaurant header imageView gallery

China West Express

966 Reviews

$$

17292 McFadden Ave

Tustin, CA 92780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Appetizers

Egg Roll - Vegetarian (4)

$5.49

Egg Roll - Vegetarian (2)

$2.99

Crispy Wontons (10)

$7.49

Fried Cream Cheese Wonton (8)

$8.49

Golden Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4)

$7.99

Paper Wrapped Chicken (4)

$6.99

BBQ Sliced Pork

$8.49

BBQ Pork Spareribs (2)

$6.49

BBQ Pork Spareribs (4)

$10.49

Steamed Dumpling (8)

$9.49

Fried Dumpling (8)

$9.49

Fried Wings (6)

$8.49

Crispy Noodles with Sweet & Sour Sauce (2)

$2.49

Minced Chicken in Lettuce Cup (4)

$8.49

Salt Pepper Calamari

$8.49

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup (Half)

$4.99

Hot & Sour Soup (Full)

$7.99

Egg Flower Soup (Half)

$4.99

Egg Flower Soup (Full)

$7.99

Chicken Corn Soup (Half)

$5.99

Chicken Corn Soup (Full)

$8.99

Vegetables & Tofu Soup (Half)

$4.99

Vegetables & Tofu Soup (Full)

$7.99

Wor Wonton Soup

$8.99

Seafood Soup

$9.99

Chow Mein

BBQ Pork Chow Mein

$13.99

Beef Chow Mein

$13.99

Chicken Chow Mein

$13.99

House Chow Mein

$14.99

Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.99

Side Chow Mein

$3.99

Vegetables Chow Mein

$12.99

Plain Chow Mein

$11.99

Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Beef Fried Rice

$13.99

Brown Rice

$2.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

House Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Plain Fried Rice

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$2.49

Vegetables Fried Rice

$12.99

House Special

House Special Delight

$18.99

Orange Chicken (M)

$14.99

Orange Chicken (L)

$16.99

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$18.99

Kung Pao Three Delight

$17.99

String Beans Three Delight

$16.99

Chow Fun

$13.99

Singapore Noodles

$13.99

Garlic Noodles

$12.99

Orange Cauliflower (M)

$14.99

Orange Cauliflower (L)

$16.99

Beef

Broccoli Beef (L)

$16.99

Broccoli Beef (M)

$14.99

Garlic Beef (L)

$16.99

Garlic Beef (M)

$14.99

House Special Beef Steak

$18.99

Kung Pao Beef (L)

$16.99

Kung Pao Beef (M)

$14.99

Mongolian Beef (L)

$16.99

Mongolian Beef (M)

$14.99

Orange Flavor Beef (L)

$16.99

Orange Flavor Beef (M)

$14.99

Chicken

Cashew Chicken (L)

$15.99

Cashew Chicken (M)

$13.99

Chicken with Assorted Greens (L)

$15.99

Chicken with Assorted Greens (M)

$13.99

Chicken with Broccoli (L)

$15.99

Chicken with Broccoli (M)

$13.99

Garlic Chicken (L)

$15.99

Garlic Chicken (M)

$13.99

Kung Pao Chicken (L)

$15.99

Kung Pao Chicken (M)

$13.99

Lemon Chicken (L)

$15.99

Lemon Chicken (M)

$13.99

Mushroom Chicken (L)

$15.99

Mushroom Chicken (M)

$13.99

Sha Cha Chicken (L)

$15.99

Sha Sha Chicken (M)

$13.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$15.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken (M)

$13.99

Seafood

Assorted Greens with Fish Filet (L)

$17.99

Assorted Greens with Fish Filet (M)

$15.99

Assorted Greens with Shrimp (L)

$17.99

Assorted Greens with Shrimp (M)

$15.99

Fish Filet with Black Sauce (L)

$17.99

Fish Filet with Black Sauce (M)

$15.99

Garlic Shrimp (L)

$17.99

Garlic Shrimp (M)

$15.99

Golden Braised Shrimp (L)

$17.99

Golden Braised Shrimp (M)

$15.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (L)

$17.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (M)

$15.99

Shrimp with Broccoli (L)

$17.99

Shrimp with Broccoli (M)

$15.99

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (L)

$17.99

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (M)

$15.99

Vegetables

Mixed Assorted Greens

$12.99

Stir Fry Spinach in Garlic

$12.99

Stir Fry String Beans

$12.99

House Tofu

$12.99

Szechuan Egg Plant

$12.99

Ma Po Tofu

$12.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Orange Cauliflower (M)

$14.99

Orange Cauliflower (L)

$16.99

Mushu

Mu Shu Chicken

$15.99

Mu Shu Beef

$16.99

Mu Shu Pork

$15.99

Mu Shu Vegetable

$14.99

Mu Shu Shrimp

$17.99

Pork

Garlic Pork

$15.99

Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.99

BBQ Pork with Snow Peas

$16.99

BBQ Pork with Broccoli

$16.99

Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd

$15.99

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.99

Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.99

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$13.99

Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.99

BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.99

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.99

Combination Egg Foo Young

$15.99

Weight Watchers

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$12.99

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with Tofu

$13.99

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$15.99

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$17.99

Desserts

Almond Cookie (12)

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Fortune Cookie (6)

$1.99

Rasberry Cheese Cake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Family Meal

Family Meal

$38.00

DRINKS

Iced Tea

Iced Tea (Can)

$1.50

Iced Tea (2 Liter)

$3.99

Soda

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Dr Pepper (Can)

$1.50

Coke (2 Liter)

$3.99

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$3.99

Sprite (2 Liter)

$3.99

Dr Pepper (2 Liter)

$3.99

Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Can)

$1.50

Pepsi (2 Liter)

$3.99

Brisk Iced Tea (2 Liter)

$3.99

Crush Orange (2 Liter)

$3.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75

PARTY TRAY

Chow Mein (7 to 10)

Plain Chow Mein (7-10)

$42.99

Vegetables Chow Mein (7-10)

$44.99

BBQ Pork Chow Mein (7-10)

$49.99

Chicken Chow Mein (7-10)

$49.99

Beef Chow Mein (7-10)

$49.99

Shrimp Chow Mein (7-10)

$54.99

House Chow Mein (7-10)

$54.99

Fried Rice (7 to 10)

Plain Fried Rice (7-10)

$42.99

Egg Fried Rice (7-10)

$42.99

Vegetables Fried Rice (7-10)

$44.99

BBQ Pork Fried Rice (7-10)

$49.99

Chicken Fried Rice (7-10)

$49.99

Beef Fried Rice (7-10)

$49.99

Shrimp Fried Rice (7-10)

$54.99

House Fried Rice (7-10)

$54.99

Steamed Rice (7-10)

$34.99

Brown Rice (7-10)

$39.99

House Special (7 to 10)

Orange Chicken (7-10)

$59.99

String Beans 3 Delight (7-10)

$59.99

Beef (7 to 10)

Kung Pao Beef (7-10)

$59.99

Broccoli Beef (7-10)

$59.99

Garlic Beef (7-10)

$59.99

Mongolian Beef (7-10)

$59.99

Orange Flavor Beef (7-10)

$64.99

House Special Delight (7-10)

$69.99

Chicken (7 to 10)

Mushroom Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Garlic Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Lemon Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Cashew Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Chicken with Broccoli (7-10)

$54.99

Kung Pao Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Sha Cha Chicken (7-10)

$54.99

Chicken with Assorted Greens (7-10)

$54.99

Pork (7 to 10)

Garlic Pork (7-10)

$54.99

Sweet & Sour Pork (7-10)

$54.99

BBQ Pork with Snow Peas (7-10)

$59.99

BBQ Pork with Broccoli (7-10)

$59.99

Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd (7-10)

$54.99

Seafood (7 to 10)

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (7-10)

$64.99

Shrimp with Broccoli (7-10)

$64.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (7-10)

$64.99

Golden Braised Shrimp (7-10)

$64.99

Garlic Shrimp (7-10)

$64.99

Assorted Greens with Shrimp (7-10)

$64.99

Assorted Greens with Fish Filet (7-10)

$64.99

Fish Filet with Black Sauce (7-10)

$64.99

Walnut Shrimp (7-10)

$69.99

Vegetables (7 to 10)

Mixed Assorted Greens (7-10)

$49.99

Stir Fry String Beans (7-10)

$49.99

House Tofu (7-10)

$49.99

Szechuan Egg Plant (7-10)

$49.99

Ma Po Tofu (7-10)

$49.99

Weight Watchers (7 to 10)

Steamed Mixed Vegetables (7-10)

$49.99

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with Tofu (7-10)

$52.99

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables (7-10)

$54.99

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables (7-10)

$64.99

Chow Mein (15 to 20)

Plain Chow Mein (15-20)

$79.99

Vegetables Chow Mein (15-20)

$84.99

BBQ Pork Chow Mein (15-20)

$94.99

Chicken Chow Mein (15-20)

$94.99

Beef Chow Mein (15-20)

$94.99

Shrimp Chow Mein (15-20)

$104.99

House Chow Mein (15-20)

$104.99

Fried Rice (15 to 20)

Plain Fried Rice (15-20)

$79.99

Egg Fried Rice (15-20)

$79.99

Vegetables Fried Rice (15-20)

$84.99

BBQ Pork Fried Rice (15-20)

$94.99

Chicken Fried Rice (15-20)

$94.99

Beef Fried Rice (15-20)

$94.99

Shrimp Fried Rice (15-20)

$104.99

House Fried Rice (15-20)

$104.99

Steamed Rice (15-20)

$64.99

Brown Rice (15-20)

$74.99

House Special (15 to 20)

Orange Chicken (15-20)

$114.99

String Beans 3 Delight (15-20)

$114.99

Beef (15 to 20)

Kung Pao Beef (15-20)

$114.99

Broccoli Beef (15-20)

$114.99

Garlic Beef (15-20)

$114.99

Mongolian Beef (15-20)

$114.99

Orange Flavor Beef (15-20)

$124.99

House Special Delight (15-20)

$134.99

Chicken (15 to 20)

Mushroom Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Garlic Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Lemon Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Cashew Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Chicken with Broccoli (15-20)

$104.99

Kung Pao Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Sha Sha Chicken (15-20)

$104.99

Chicken with Assorted Greens (15-20)

$104.99

Pork (15 to 20)

Garlic Pork (15-20)

$104.99

Sweet & Sour Pork (15-20)

$104.99

BBQ Pork with Snow Peas (15-20)

$104.99

BBQ Pork with Broccoli (15-20)

$104.99

Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd (15-20)

$104.99

Seafood (15 to 20)

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (15-20)

$124.99

Shrimp with Broccoli (15-20)

$124.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (15-20)

$124.99

Golden Braised Shrimp (15-20)

$124.99

Garlic Shrimp (15-20)

$124.99

Assorted Greens with Shrimp (15-20)

$124.99

Assorted Greens with Fish Filet (15-20)

$124.99

Fish Filet with Black Sauce (15-20)

$124.99

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp (15-20)

$134.99

Vegetables (15 to 20)

Mixed Assorted Greens (15-20)

$94.99

Stir Fry String Beans (15-20)

$94.99

House Tofu (15-20)

$94.99

Szechuan Egg Plant (15-20)

$94.99

Ma Po Tofu (15-20)

$94.99

Weight Watchers (15 to 20)

Steamed Mixed Vegetables (15-20)

$94.99

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with Tofu (15-20)

$99.99

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables (15-20)

$104.99

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables (15-20)

$124.99

REQUEST

Mustard Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chilli Oil Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Hoisin Sauce

Chopsticks

Plates

Soy Sauce

Chilli Paste

Menu

Dumpling Sauce

LUNCH BOX

Assorted Greens with Fish Filet (Lunch)

$9.99

Assorted Greens with Shrimp (Lunch)

$9.99

Broccoli Beef (Lunch)

$9.99

Broccoli Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Broccoli Shrimp (Lunch)

$9.99

Cashew Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Chicken with Assorted Greens (Lunch)

$9.99

Chow Fun (Lunch)

$9.99

Fish Filet with Black Bean Sauce (Lunch)

$9.99

Garlic Beef (Lunch)

$9.99

Garlic Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Garlic Shrimp (Lunch)

$9.99

Golden Braised Shrimp (Lunch)

$9.99

Chow Mein (Lunch)

$9.99

Fried Rice (Lunch)

$9.99

Kung Pao Beef (Lunch)

$9.99

Kung Pao Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Kung Pao Shrimp (Lunch)

$9.99

Lemon Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Mongolian Beef (Lunch)

$9.99

Mushroom Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Orange Beef (Lunch)

$9.99

Orange Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Sha Cha Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (Lunch)

$9.99

Singapore Noodles (Lunch)

$9.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Lunch)

$9.99

Garlic Noodles (Lunch)

$9.99

GROUP MEALS

FEED 10-12

$133.99

FEED 15-18

$164.99

FEED 30-36

$319.99

FAMILY MEAL

Family Meal

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At China West Express, we make conveniently yummy Chinese food. Your food is always cooked upon order, served fresh and ready for pickup or delivery.

Website

Location

17292 McFadden Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
China West Express image
China West Express image
China West Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sugar Drip ♡ - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
17292 McFadden Ave Unit C Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Taco Mesita
orange starNo Reviews
765 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
orange starNo Reviews
658 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin - 434 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
434 El Camino Real Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Orange