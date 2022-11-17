Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

The Wok On Scenic

734 Reviews

$

4153 S Scenic Ave

Springfield, MO 65807

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons
Combo General Chicken
Combo Cashew Chicken

Apps

Egg Roll

$2.75

Fried Wontons

$2.75

1/2 Crab Rangoons

$2.75

Crab Rangoons

$2.75+

Crispy Spring Rolls

$2.75+

Steamed Pot Stickers

$5.25

Fried Pot Stickers

$5.25

Sides

KimChi

$6.00

Fried Rice

$2.50+

White Steam Rice

$2.00+

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00+

Cashew Sauce

$1.00+

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.75

General Sauce

$1.00+

Sesame Sauce

$1.00+

Beijing Sauce

$4.00

Bourbon Sauce

$4.00

Brown Sauce

$4.00

Spicy Brown Sauce

$4.00

White Sauce

$4.00

Garlic Sauce

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Lemon Sauce

$4.00

Orange Sauce

$4.00

Hot & Spicy Sauce

$4.00

Spicy White Sauce

$4.00

Almond Nut

$1.50

Cashew Nut

$1.50

Peanut

$1.50

Green Onion

$0.75

Chili paste

$1.00

Hot Chili Oil

$2.00

Crunchy noodles

$1.00

Small Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Small Steamed Vegetable

$3.50

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$4.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

Wonton Soup

$4.75

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.75

Kimchi Stew

$5.50

Combo Plates

Combo Cashew Chicken

$9.50

Combo 1/2 & 1/2 Chicken

$9.50

Combo Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.50

Combo General Chicken

$9.50

Combo Sesame Chicken

$9.50

Combo Hot & Spicy Chicken

$10.00

Combo Beijing Chicken

$10.00

Combo Orange Chicken

$10.00

Combo Lemon Chicken

$10.00

Specialties

Mandarin Combo

$15.75

Bourbon Chicken

$9.50+

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$9.00+

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.00+

1/2 Cashew & 1/2 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$9.00+

General Chicken

$9.00+

Sesame Chicken

$9.00+

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$9.50+

Lemon Chicken

$9.50+

Orange Chicken

$9.50+

Beijing Chicken

$9.50+

Broccoli Chicken

$9.55+

Chicken Stir Fried Vegetables

$9.55+

Bourbon Chicken

$9.55+

Chicken & Mushrooms

$9.55+

Chicken & Snow Peas

$9.55+

Pepper Chicken

$9.55+

Mongolian Chicken

$12.85

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.55+

Almond Chicken

$9.55+

Beef

Beef Stir Fried Vegetables

$9.55+

Beef & Mushrooms

$9.55+

Beef & Snow Peas

$9.55+

Pepper Steak

$9.55+

Mongolian Beef

$12.85

Broccoli Beef

$9.55+

Almond Beef

$9.55+

Pork

Cashew Pork

$13.50

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.50

General Pork

$13.50

Sesame Pork

$13.50

Shrimp

Shrimp Stir Fried Vegetables

$12.55+

Broccoli Shrimp

$12.55+

Shrimp & Mushrooms

$12.55+

Shrimp & Snow Peas

$12.55+

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.75

Sesame Shrimp

$13.75

Almond Shrimp

$12.55+

General Shrimp

$13.75

Cashew Shrimp

$13.75

Vegetable

Stir Fry Vegetables

$9.55+

Steamed Vegetables

$8.50+

Combination Stir Fry Vegetables

$13.55+

Tofu

Tofu Stir Fried Vegetables

$9.55+

Tofu Cashew

$9.55+

Tofu Sweet & Sour

$9.55+

Tofu General

$9.55+

Tofu Sesame

$9.55+

Tofu Chop Suey

$9.55+

Tofu Curry

$9.55+

Tofu Garlic

$9.55+

Tofu Hunan

$9.55+

Tofu Kung Pao

$9.55+

Tofu Szechuan

$9.55+

Tofu Broccoli

$9.55+

Tofu Lo Mein

$12.50

Tofu Fried Rice

$9.55+

Lo Mein

Plain Lo Mein

$4.25+

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.50

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.50

Beef Lo Mein

$12.50

Pork Lo Mein

$12.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.50

Combo Lo Mein

$16.50

Tofu Lo Mein

$12.50

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.55+

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.55+

Pork Fried Rice

$9.55+

Beef Fried Rice

$9.55+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.55+

Combo Fried Rice

$13.55+

Egg Fried Rice

$8.55+

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.55+

Kung Pao

Vegetable Kung Pao

$9.55+

Chicken Kung Pao

$9.55+

Beef Kung Pao

$9.55+

Pork Kung Pao

$9.55+

Shrimp Kung Pao

$12.55+

Combo Kung Pao

$13.55+

Tofu Kung Pao

$9.55+

Chop Suey

Vegetable Chop Suey

$9.55+

Chicken Chop Suey

$9.55+

Beef Chop Suey

$9.55+

Pork Chop Suey

$9.55+

Shrimp Chop Suey

$12.55+

Combo Chop Suey

$13.55+

Tofu Chop Suey

$9.55+

Curry

Vegetable Curry

$9.55+

Chicken Curry

$9.55+

Beef Curry

$9.55+

Pork Curry

$9.55+

Shrimp Curry

$12.55+

Combo Curry

$13.55+

Tofu Curry

$9.55+

Garlic

Vegetable Garlic

$9.55+

Chicken Garlic

$9.55+

Beef Garlic

$9.55+

Pork Garlic

$9.55+

Shrimp Garlic

$12.55+

Combo Garlic

$13.55+

Tofu Garlic

$9.55+

Hunan

Vegetable Hunan

$9.55+

Chicken Hunan

$9.55+

Beef Hunan

$9.55+

Pork Hunan

$9.55+

Shrimp Hunan

$12.55+

Combo Hunan

$13.55+

Tofu Hunan

$9.55+

Szechuan

Vegetable Szechuan

$9.55+

Chicken Szechuan

$9.55+

Beef Szechuan

$9.55+

Pork Szechuan

$9.55+

Shrimp Szechuan

$12.55+

Combo Szechuan

$13.55+

Tofu Szechuan

$9.55+

Egg Foo Young

Egg Foo Young Vegetables

$15.25

Egg Foo Young Chicken

$15.25

Egg Foo Young Beef

$15.25

Egg Foo Young Pork

$15.25

Egg Foo Young Shrimp

$18.25

Egg Foo Young Combination

$19.25

Bottled Drinks (16oz)

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Utensils and napkins

Utensils and napkins

Napkins

Sauces

Soy sauce

Duck sauce

Hot mustard

Cookies

Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

417's Original China Wok! Serving up great Chinese food for over 20 years!

Website

Location

4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

Directions

