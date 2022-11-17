Chinese
The Wok On Scenic
734 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
417's Original China Wok! Serving up great Chinese food for over 20 years!
Location
4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
