Chinese
China Wok - West Bypass
59 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
China Wok on North West Bypass. American-style Chinese food.
Location
334 N west bypass, Springfield, MO 65802
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Springfield
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield