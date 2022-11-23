Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

China Wok - West Bypass

59 Reviews

$

334 N west bypass

Springfield, MO 65802

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons
General Chicken
Cashew Chicken

Apps

Egg Roll

$2.00

Fried Wonton

$2.00

1/2 Crab Rangoon

$2.00

Crab Rangoons

$4.00

Steamed Pot Stickers

$4.00

Fried Pot Stickers

$4.00

1/2 Steamed/Fried Pot Stickers

$4.00

Combo Plates

Cashew Chicken

$10.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.00

General Chicken

$10.00

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$10.00

Sesame Chicken

$10.00

Orange Chicken

$10.00

Lemon Chicken

$10.00

Broccoli Chicken

$10.50

Broccoli Beef

$11.50

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.00

Almond Chicken

$10.50

1/2 CC & 1/2 SS

$10.00

Sesame Pork

$10.00

Specialties

Mandarin Combo

$14.00

Seafood Combo

$24.00

Scallop & Shrimp Garlic

$20.00

Shrimp & Crab Meat in Lobster

$17.00

Beef & Scallops

$19.00

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Crunchy Noodles

$0.50

Sides

Green Onion

$1.00

Sm Steamed Veggie

$2.50

Sm Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Chili Paste

Sriracha

Fried Rice

$2.00+

White Steam Rice

$2.00+

Cashew Nut

$1.00

Almond Nut

$1.00

Peanut

$1.00

Cashew Sauce

$1.00+

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00+

Orange Sauce

$1.00+

General Sauce

$1.00+

Sesame Sauce

$1.00+

Lemon Sauce

$1.00+

Hot & Spicy Sauce

$1.00+

Pot Sticker Sauce

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00+

Brown Sauce

$1.00+

Spicy Brown Sauce

$1.00+

Sm Curry Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Lobster Sauce

$1.00

Sm Lo Mein Sauce

$1.00

Sm Chow Mein Noodles

$0.50

Sm St Ck

$2.00

Sm St Beef

$2.00

Sm St Ck

$2.00

Beef

Beef Stir Fried Vegetables

$11.00+

Beef & Mushrooms

$11.00+

Beef & Snow Peas

$11.00+

Pepper Steak

$11.00+

Mongolian Beef

$13.00

Broccoli Beef

$11.00+

Almond Beef

$11.00+

Chicken

Chicken Stir Fried Vegetables

$10.00+

Broccoli Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken & Mushrooms

$10.00+

Chicken & Snow Peas

$10.00+

Pepper Chicken

$10.00+

Mongolian Chicken

$12.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.00+

Cashew Chicken

$9.00+

Sweet&Sour Chicken

$9.00+

General Chicken

$9.00+

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$9.00+

Sesame Chicken

$9.00+

Orange Chicken

$9.00+

Lemon Chicken

$9.00+

Almond Chicken

$10.00+

1\2 CC 1\2 SS

$9.00+

Chop Suey

Vegetable Chop Suey

$9.50+

Chicken Chop Suey

$10.00+

Beef Chop Suey

$11.00+

Pork Chop Suey

$10.00+

Shrimp Chop Suey

$11.50+

Combo Chop Suey

$12.00+

Chow Mein (CRUNCHY NOODLES)

Vegetable Chow Mein

$9.50+

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.00+

Beef Chow Mein

$11.00+

Pork Chow Mein

$10.00+

Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.50+

Combo Chow Mein

$12.00+

Curry

Vegetable Curry

$9.50+

Chicken Curry

$10.00+

Beef Curry

$11.00+

Pork Curry

$10.00+

Shrimp Curry

$11.50+

Combo Curry

$12.00+

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.50+

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00+

Pork Fried Rice

$10.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50+

Egg Fried Rice

$9.50+

Beef Fried Rice

$11.00+

Combo Fried Rice

$12.00+

Garlic

Vegetable Garlic

$9.50+

Chicken Garlic

$10.00+

Beef Garlic

$11.00+

Pork Garlic

$10.00+

Shrimp Garlic

$11.50+

Combo Garlic

$12.00+

Garlic Tofu Large

$12.00

Hunan

Vegetable Hunan

$9.50+

Chicken Hunan

$10.00+

Beef Hunan

$11.00+

Pork Hunan

$10.00+

Shrimp Hunan

$11.50+

Combo Hunan

$12.00+

Kung Pao

Vegetable Kung Pao

$9.50+

Chicken Kung Pao

$10.00+

Beef Kung Pao

$11.00+

Pork Kung Pao

$10.00+

Shrimp Kung Pao

$11.50+

Combo Kung Pao

$12.00+

Reg Tofu Kung Pao

$10.00

Large Tofu Kung Pao

$12.00

Lo Mein (Soft Spaghetti type noodles)

Plain Lo Mein

$4.00+

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.00

Beef Lo Mein

$13.00

Pork Lo Mein

$12.00

Veg Lo Mein

$11.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.50

Combo Lo Mein

$14.00

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$9.00+

Reg Pork Stir Fried Vegetables

$10.00

Large Pork Stir Fried Vegetables

$12.00

Mongolian Pork

$12.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Stir Fried Vegetables

$11.50+

Broccoli Shrimp

$11.50+

Shrimp & Mushrooms

$11.50+

Shrimp & Snow Peas

$11.50+

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.50

Sesame Shrimp

$13.50

Almond Shrimp

$11.50+

General Shrimp

$13.50

Szechuan

Vegetable Szechuan

$9.50+

Chicken Szechuan

$10.00+

Beef Szechuan

$11.00+

Pork Szechuan

$10.00+

Shrimp Szechuan

$11.50+

Combo Szechuan

$12.00+

Vegetable

Stir Fried Vegetable

$9.50+

Steamed Broccoli

$9.50+

Steamed Vegetable

$9.50+

Extras

X Soy

X Duck

X Mustard

Sriracha

Chili Paste

X Plate

Chopsticks

X Silverware

X Napkins

Fortune Cookies

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Water

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

20oz Bottles

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

China Wok on North West Bypass. American-style Chinese food.

Website

Location

334 N west bypass, Springfield, MO 65802

Directions

