Chinese
Seafood

China Buffet order direct visit chinabuffetlewistown.com

215 Reviews

$

46 Supercenter Plaza Dr

Lewistown, PA 17044

Popular Items

C15 General Tso’s Chicken
Crab Rangoon (8)
Chicken w. Broccoli

Appetizer

Roast Pork Egg Roll (2)

$2.79

Spring Roll (2)

$2.69

Shrimp Roll

$1.69

Pork Dumpling (8)

$5.49

Chicken Dumpling (8)

$5.49

Fried Pork Wonton (10)

$4.99

Crab Rangoon (8)

$4.99

Teriyaki Chicken Stick (4)

$5.49

Teriyaki Beef Stick (4)

$6.59

Boneless Spare Rib

$7.19

Fried Shrimp (20)

$6.59

Sweet Biscuit (10)

$5.49

Fried Chicken Wing (8)

$7.69

Fried Chicken Nugget (10)

$4.39

French Fries

$2.79

Sesame Round (6)

$3.89

Mozzarella Cheese Stick (8)

$6.09

Seafood Biscuit (4)

$4.39

Broccoli & Cheese

$10.49

Baked Crabmeat

$10.49

Butter Potato

$8.29

Octopus Salad (8oz)

$6.09

Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.89

Egg Drop Soup

$2.29

Wonton & Egg Drop Soup

$3.49

Vegetable w. Bean Curd Soup

$3.49

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.89

Chicken Rice Soup

$2.89

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.49

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.49

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.49

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$5.49

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.09

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$6.09

Beef Fried Rice

$6.09

House Special Fried Rice

$9.89

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$8.79

Chicken Chow Mein

$8.79

Roast Pork Chow Mein

$8.79

Shrimp Chow Mein

$9.89

Beef Chow Mein

$9.89

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.79

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.79

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$8.79

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.89

Beef Lo Mein

$9.89

Crabmeat Lo Mein

$9.89

House Special Lo Mein

$10.49

Mai Fun

Vegetable Mai Fun

$8.79

Chicken Mai Fun

$8.79

Roast Pork Mai Fun

$8.79

Shrimp Mai Fun

$9.89

Beef Mai Fun

$9.89

House Special Mai Fun

$10.49

Singapore Mai Fun

$10.49

Chicken

Chicken w. Broccoli

$9.89

Chicken w. Mushroom

$9.89

Chicken w. Mixed Vegetable

$9.89

Chicken w. Cashew Nut

$9.89

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.89

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$9.89

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.89

Moo Shu Chicken

$9.89

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce

$9.89

Curry Chicken w. Onion

$9.89

Kung Pao Chicken

$9.89

Honey Chicken

$9.89

Pork

Roast Pork w. Chinese Vegetable

$9.89

Roast Pork w. Broccoli

$9.89

Roast Pork w. Mushroom

$9.89

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.89

Moo Shu Pork

$9.89

Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce

$9.89

Shrimp

Shrimp w. Broccoli

$10.99

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$10.99

Shrimp w. Chinese Vegetable

$10.99

Shrimp w. Cashew Nut

$10.99

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$10.99

Kung Pao Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce

$10.99

Moo Shu Shrimp

$10.99

Beef

Beef w. Broccoli

$10.99

Pepper Steak w. Onion

$10.99

Beef w. Mixed Vegetable

$10.99

Beef w. Mushroom

$10.99

Beef Egg Foo Young

$10.99

Beef w. Garlic Sauce

$10.99

Chef Specialty

S1 Seafood Delight

$14.29

S2 Happy Family

$14.29

S3 Coral Shrimp

$14.29

S4 Sesame Shrimp

$14.29

S5 Sesame Chicken

$10.99

S6 Lemon Chicken

$10.99

S7 General Tso's Chicken

$10.99

S8 Orange Chicken

$10.99

S9 Hunan Two Style

$14.29

S10 Shrimp & Scallop w. Chili Sauce

$14.29

S11 Sliced Chicken w. Young Ginger Root

$10.99

S12 Black Pepper Chicken

$10.99

S13 Sauteed Beef & Scallop

$14.29

S14 Triple Delight

$14.29

S15 Four Seasons

$14.29

S16 Sesame Beef

$12.69

S17 Crispy Chicken

$10.99

S18 Hunan Style

$10.99

S19 Szechuan Shrimp

$14.29

S20 Szechuan Chicken

$10.99

S21 General Tso’s Tofu

$10.99

S22 Five Flavor Chicken

$10.99

S23 Coral Chicken

$10.99

S24 Sesame Tofu

$10.99

S25 Szechuan Beef

$12.69

S26 Orange Beef

$12.69

S27 Butter Shrimp w. Onion

$14.29

S28 Mongolian Beef

$12.69

S29 General Tso's Shrimp

$14.29

S30 Peanut Chicken

$10.99

Vegetarian

Buddhist Delight

$9.39

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.39

Sauteed Mixed Veg

$9.39

Sauteed Mushroom

$9.39

Sauteed String Bean

$9.39

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce

$9.39

Mixed Vegetable w. Garlic Sauce

$9.39

Diet Delight

Steamed Broccoli

$9.39

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$9.39

Steamed Chicken w. Broccoli

$9.89

Steamed Chicken w. Mixed Vegetable

$9.89

Side

Drink

White Rice

$2.19

Sauce

Crispy Noodle

$0.69

Fortune Cookie (8)

$1.09

Combo

C1 Chow Mein w.

$8.79

C2 Lo Mein w.

$8.79

C3 Egg Foo Young w.

$8.79

C4 Broccoli w.

$8.79

C5 Chinese Vegetable w.

$8.79

C6 Fresh Mushroom w.

$8.79

C7 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.79

C8 Fried Chicken Wing

$8.79

C9 Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$8.79

C10 Sauteed Style

$8.79

C11 Boneless Spare Rib

$8.79

C12 Pepper Steak w. Onion

$8.79

C13 Chicken w. Cashew Nut

$8.79

C14 Sesame Chicken

$8.79

C15 General Tso’s Chicken

$8.79

C16 Kung Pao Chicken

$8.79

C17 Five Flavor Chicken

$8.79

C18 Orange Chicken

$8.79

C19 Garlic Sauce w.

$8.79

C20 Hunan Style

$8.79

C21 Szechuan Chicken

$8.79

C22 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$8.79

C23 Honey Chicken

$8.79

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving classic favorites as well as chef specialties since 1989.

Website

Location

46 Supercenter Plaza Dr, Lewistown, PA 17044

Directions

Gallery
China Buffet image
China Buffet image
China Buffet image

