Chin Chin El Segundo 2041 Rosecrans Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Chinese Inspired, California Born
Location
2041 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sauced BBQ and Spirits - El Segundo
No Reviews
2015 East Park Place El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurant
Mercado Manhattan Beach - 3212A N Sepulveda Blvd
No Reviews
3212A N Sepulveda Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
SusieCakes - Manhattan Beach
4.5 • 1,059
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
No Reviews
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant