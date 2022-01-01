Chincotiki- Main Street

Chincotiki- imageView gallery
Appetizers

Grilled Reg App

$9.00

Grilled Jerk App

$9.00

Grilled Bbq App

$9.00

Tenders Reg App

$9.00

Tenders Jerk App

$9.00

Tenders Bbq App

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Beach Fries

$8.00

Burger Special

$7.00

Bbq Ck Special

$7.00

Jerk Ck Spec

$7.00

Reg Ck

$7.00

Sweet Potato Bites

$8.00

4 Wings

$6.00

Cheesy Tots

$8.00

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Dinner

Chicken Reggie Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Jerk Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Bbq Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Reggie

$12.00

Burger Jerk

$12.00

Burger Bbq

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Caribbean Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$13.00

Rock/crush

$17.75

Sandwich/crush

$15.50

Rock Bites

$10.50

Soft Crab Sandy

$13.00

Wings 8 for 12

$12.00

Scallop Basket

$17.00

Salad add on - Chicken

$6.00

Salad add on - Shrimp

$6.00

Salad add on - Scallops

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tender

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Ch Burger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

NA Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Can Soda

$1.36

Sucker Punch

$6.50

Tee Short or Tank

$19.89

Tee Long Sleeve

$25.43

Tee Sweatshirt

$31.65

Red Bull Up

$2.00

Red Bull Drink

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Burger

$8.50

HH Jerk Chicken

$8.50

HH Crush

$6.50

HH Fire

$6.50

Coozies

$4.50

Tee Shirts - Short Sleeve and Tanks

$19.89

Apparel/Accessories

Short-sleeve/Tank-top

$19.89

Sweatshirt

$31.65

Long-sleeve t-shirt

$25.43

Tiki Key Chain / Luggage Tag

$4.00

Specials

Crab Guacamole

$13.00

Cheesy Potato Soup

Tomato Pepper Jack Soup

Crab Add Soup

$2.00

Chicken Stick

$9.25

Old Bay Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Po Boy

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandie

$13.00

Rockfish Po Boy

$13.00

Tropical Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Chowdaaaaa

$9.00

Blackened Scallop Po Boy

$15.00

Drinks

16 Oz Can

$4.50

Crushes

$6.00

Domestic Beers

$3.00

Fireball

$5.00

Hachoo Baby

$5.00

Hotshot!! Liquor!

$4.50

Imported Beers

$4.00

Lord Calvert

$3.50

Mid Shot

$7.00

Middle Shelf Drinks

$7.00

Rail Drinks

$6.00

Rail Shot

$5.00

Shottadaday

$5.00

Top Shelf Drinks

$8.00

Top Shot

$8.00

WINE

$6.00

Disc Beer!

$2.50

Trump crush

$5.00

Bucket O Beer

$12.00

wine glass add

$3.00

HH Dom Beer

$2.00

HH Import

$3.00

HH Wine

$5.00

HH Jack

$5.00

HH Titos

$5.00

HH Capt Morg

$5.00

HH Patron

$5.00

HH Crush

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean Grille and Tiki Bar on the bay in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Location

4121 Main Street, Chincoteague, VA 23336

Directions

Gallery
Chincotiki- image

