Chingu Coffee 1201 W 47th St

review star

No reviews yet

1201 W 47th St

Kansas City, MO 64112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee

Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$2.75

Single Origin Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Cappucino

$3.50

Latte (Hot)

$4.00

Latte (Iced)

$4.00

Macchiato

Coffee

Drip

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Other Drinks

Tea

Green

$3.50

Black

$3.50

Herbal

$3.50

Matcha

$4.50

Iced Berry Tea

$3.50

Milkis

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Chai

$4.00

Steamers

Steamer

$3.00

Food

Pastries

Kimchi Danish

$4.00

Orange Curd Danish

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Monster Cookie

$3.00

Donut

$2.50

FoxBull Pastry

$4.00

Retail

Coffee Bags

Guatemala Los Guacamayas

$24.00

Chingu Cherry Blossom Blend

$18.00

Kenya Kirinyaga

$19.00

Ethiopia Adado

$20.00

El Girasol

$22.00

El Diviso

$18.00

Dos Socios

$20.00

Chiapas (Decaf)

$18.00

Clothes

Pink Hat

$35.00

White Hat

$35.00

Merch

Tumbler

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

