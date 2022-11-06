Chinitos Tacos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chinitos Tacos



No reviews yet

11130 Del Amo Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90715

Popular Items

ONE TACO
BURNT CHEESE TACOS
BURRITOS

TACOS

TACOS

$11.85

CHOICE OF 3 FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS, PROTEIN, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE AND GARNISHED WITH CILANTRO AND PICKLED RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

MIX TACOS

$10.50

CHOICE OF 3 FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS, CHOICE OF MIX PROTEINS, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE AND GARNISHED WITH CILANTRO AND PICKLED RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.

ONE TACO

$3.25

FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA, PROTEIN, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE AND GARNISHED WITH CILANTRO AND PICKLED RED ONIONS.

ST A

$2.50Out of stock

ST Ck

$2.50Out of stock

ST Carnitas

$2.50Out of stock

Tt Bb

$2.50Out of stock

tT Shr

$2.50Out of stock

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$11.85

FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS, BLENDED CHEESE, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE AND GARNISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS.

CALI BURRITO

$13.50

FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE.

THE HANGOVER

$13.50

FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, TWO EGGS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SAUTEED ONIONS, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE.

BOWLS

BOWL

$11.85

MIXED GREENS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE, BLENDED CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS, SCALLIONS. HOUSE PICKLES.

WIFEY KETO BOWL

$17.50

GREEN SALAD, TOPPED WITH CHOICE PROTEIN, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, AVOCADO, EGG, FIRE CAULIFLOWER, SAUTEED ONIONS, CRISPY CHEESE, PICKLED CUCUMBERS, PICKLED RED ONIONS AND CHINO SAUCE.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$12.50

HOUSE BLENDED CHEESE WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.

SPECIALTY

BURNT CHEESE TACOS

$5.00

HARD CHEESE SHELL, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE, COTIJA CHEESE AND GARNISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

COACH SPECIAL

$14.50

BED OF SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, TOPPED OFF WITH CHINITOS MAC&CHEESE. DRIZZLE OF SPICY AIOLI.

BRUSSEL/CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

LIGHTLY FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS TOSSED WITH FRESH LIME JUICE COTIJA CHEESE, SALT AND PEPPER, FRESH GARLIC, TOPPED OFF WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS. DRIZZLED WITH SPICY AIOLI AND TOPPED OFF WITH ROASTED PEANUTS. CAULIFLOWER IS LIGHTLY COATED WITH RICE FLOUR, FLASHED FRIED, TOSSED WITH YAKINIKU SAUCE AND HOT MAMA SAUCE.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.50

LIGHTLY FLASH FRIED COATED CAULIFLOWER TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, SAUTEED ONIONS , DRIZZELED WITH SOUR CREAM. TOPPED OFF WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS.

NACHO FRIES

$10.50

SEASONED FRIES, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE, MIXED CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, DRIZZLE OF SPICY AIOLI. ADD PROTEIN WITH ADDITIONAL COST.

MAC & CHEESE

$8.50

PASTA, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MIXED CHEESE. DRIZZLE OF SPICY AOILI AND COTIJA CHEESE.

MUNCHIES

ELOTE

$8.50

SAUTEED CORN WITH GARLIC, HOUSE CHEESE, TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE, JAPANESE MAYO AND CHILI POWDER.

CAJUN FRIES

$7.50

FRIES FRIED UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN AND SEASONED WITH HOUSE CAJUN SEASONING AND FRESH GARLIC.

COTIJA TATER TOTS

$8.50

TATER TOTS FRIED UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN AND TOSSED COTIJA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC. SEASONED WITH SALT AND PEPPER.

FIRE CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

LIGHTLY FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS TOSSED WITH FRESH LIME JUICE COTIJA CHEESE, SALT AND PEPPER, FRESH GARLIC, TOPPED OFF WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS. DRIZZLED WITH SPICY AIOLI AND TOPPED OFF WITH ROASTED PEANUTS AND FURIKAKE.

GARLIC ROASTED BRUSSELS

$10.00

LIGHTLY FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS TOSSED WITH FRESH LIME JUICE COTIJA CHEESE, SALT AND PEPPER, FRESH GARLIC, TOPPED OFF WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS. DRIZZLED WITH SPICY AIOLI AND TOPPED OFF WITH ROASTED PEANUTS.

LOADED TATER TOTS

$13.50

TATER TOTS FRIED GOLDEN BROWN, MIXED CHEESE, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHINO SAUCE, SUNNY SIDE EGG, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, AND FURIKAKE.

1\2 Gallon

$30.00

Potato Tacos 2 For $5

$5.00

2 For $5 Cookies!

$5.00Out of stock

1 For $3 Cookies!

$3.00Out of stock

LITTLE NINJAS

NINJA TACO

$6.50

ONE TACO, CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS. TOPPED OFF WITH MIXED CHEESE.

NINJA BOWL

$6.50

CHOICE OF PROTIEN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS AND TOPPED OFF WITH MIXED CHEESE .

NINJA QUESADILLA

$7.50

FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS.

NINJA BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.50

FLOUR TORTILLA, CHOICE OF BEAN, MIXED CHEESE.

SIDES

SIDE OF RICE

$3.75

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.75

SIDE OF FAJITA

$2.50

SIDE OF BURRITO TORTILLA

$2.00

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLA (3)

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

SPRITE

$3.00

FUZE-UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.00

MINUTE MAID

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00Out of stock

H2O CUPS

$0.40

SPECIALITY DRINKS

JAMAICA LYCHEE

$5.75

MATCHA THAI TEA

$5.75

HORCHATA THAI TEA

$5.75

HOUSE DRINK

$4.50Out of stock

DRINKS

WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

SODA CAN

$2.75

H20

$0.50

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Asian inspired tacos. Keto friendly. Good food and good vibes.

Location

11130 Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90715

Directions

Gallery
Chinitos Tacos image

