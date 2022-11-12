  • Home
ChickN on the Truck 279 West Calaveras Boulevard

279 West Calaveras Boulevard

Milpitas, CA 95035

Snacks& Meals

Basil Popcorn Chicken

Basil Popcorn Chicken

$7.95

Basil Popcorn Chickens with two house special cheesy tofu nuggets

Crispy Chicken Wing

$7.95

Juicy Chicken Wings deep fried until crackling

New Orlean Crispy Chicken Wings

$7.95

Marinated with spicy house special seasoning, and deep fried until crackling

Takoyaki Balls

Takoyaki Balls

$7.95

Japanese Styled mayonnaise and takoyaki sauce over savory ball-shaped cakes with real chopped octopus

Seansoned Curly Fries

$5.95

Crackling seasoned curly fries with japanese styled mayonnaise and takoyaki sauce

Crunchy Chicken Finger Strips

$7.95

All white meat crispy chicken strips

Fried Lobster Balls

$7.95

Deep Fried Boucy Lobster Ball

House Special Shallot Sauce over White Rice

House Special Shallot Sauce over White Rice

$6.50

House made special shallot sauce over white rice

Fried Egg Tofu

$7.95

Deep Fried Egg Tofu with japanese styled mayonnaise and takoyaki sauce

Braised Tea Eggs (2)

$1.95

Teriyaki Chicken Rice

$8.95

Tasty Teriyaki Chicken over White rice Bowl

Street Rice Roll

$6.50

Teriyaki Bento

$12.95

Kid’s Meal

$7.95

Beverages

Boba Milk Tea

$5.00

Dark Brick Milk Green Tea

$5.00

Comes with Coffee Jelly

Thai Tea

$5.00
Taro Milk Tea (Non-Caffeine)

Taro Milk Tea (Non-Caffeine)

$5.00
Tiger Sugar With Milk (Non-Caffeine)

Tiger Sugar With Milk (Non-Caffeine)

$5.00

Comes with Boba

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.00

Topping with Lychee jelly

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Topping with Mango Star jelly

Guava Refresher

Guava Refresher

$5.00

Pink fresh Guava Juice mixed with Ginger Ale

Catering service fee

Catering hourly service fee

$125.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Bay Area's Best Asian Snack and Beverages Food Trucks!

279 West Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas, CA 95035

