Talis Mascala Chai Hot Tea

$3.00 Out of stock

Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Fresh, Floral, Crisp. Dating back over 1000 years, the traditional tea scenting techniques are still used to make this special tea. Aromatic organic jasmine blossoms are used for scenting the most tender organic green tea leaves and buds then hand rolled into small pearls. This restorative tea is exquisite in flavor and aroma and yields a clear, light green hue with a delicate finish.