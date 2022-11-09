Chinollo
1,903 Reviews
$$
18415 S. Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Matcha Iced Lattes
Matcha Latte
Premium green matcha, house milk, sweetened to taste.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha-Strawberry Latte
Premium green matcha, strawberry, house milk, sweetened to taste.
Dirty Matcha Latte
Premium green matcha, espresso, house milk, sweetened to taste.
Turmeric Latte
Premium green matcha, fresh turmeric, house milk, sweetened to taste.
Crafted Pops
Bohemian Raspberry
raspberries, lime, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.
Pashion Fruta
passionfruit, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.
Ginger-Turmeric
fresh finger, fresh turmeric, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.
Pineaple Strawberry
pineapple, strawberry, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.
Shaken Iced Teas
Refreshers
Honey Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Strawberry Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon, fresh strawberry. Sweetened to taste.
Summer Coolness
Cucumber juice, raw organic honey lemonade, mint. Sweetened to taste.
Zingy Pineapple
Fresh ginger, lemon, mint, pineapple, cayenne pepper. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Smoothies
Fruit Teas
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Moroccan Mint Hot Tea
Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Bright, Honey, Citrus. An award winning blend of organic green and white teas with a touch of bergamot.
Talis Mascala Chai Hot Tea
Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Fresh, Floral, Crisp. Dating back over 1000 years, the traditional tea scenting techniques are still used to make this special tea. Aromatic organic jasmine blossoms are used for scenting the most tender organic green tea leaves and buds then hand rolled into small pearls. This restorative tea is exquisite in flavor and aroma and yields a clear, light green hue with a delicate finish.
Gen Mai Cha Hot Tea
Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Spicy, Grassy, Citrus. A breath of fresh air! This soothing organic medley gives a refreshing lift to your cup and is a lovely compliment to any meal. Ingredients: Organic Rooibos, Organic Honeybush, Organic lemongrass, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Verbena.
English Breakfast Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Robust, Smooth, Malty Robust with flavor, our traditional blend of organic black tea is perfect for starting the day. It brews smooth and malty, with a clean finish. Caffeine Content: Medium
Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea
Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Sweet, calming, round. The sweet calming taste of our Organic, Fair Trade Egyptian Chamomile helps to ease the mind and soothe the soul.
Apricot Escape Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Our blend of organic black teas are hand picked from select gardens in Sri Lanka. The full bodied leaves are then blended with precious oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus bouquet and great finish. Make your afternoon tea-time perfect with this timeless classic. Caffeine Content: Medium Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Winner: Best Black Tea - World Tea Expo
Caramelized Pear Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Fruity, Round, Sweet One of Art of Tea's most popular offerings, this delectable dessert infusion is sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and fresh baked pear. Caffeine Content: Caffeine Free
Craveables
Daily Soup
Made in house.
Golden Papitas
yukon potato fries, chino-latino spices. (GF, V)
Truffle Fries
yukon potato, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, trufle oil. (GF, VEG)
Sweet Potato Fries
a simple classic, maple syrup, Chino-Latino seasoning. (GF, VEG)
Edamame Wontons
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
Korean Tacos (2)
(2) choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork carnitas or tofu, kimchi, gochujang, chipotle crema, roasted corn, cilantro, cotija. (GF, RV)
Street Fish Tacos (2)
(2) Mahi-Mahi, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. With salmon or shrimp add $1. (GF)
Keto Beef Lettuce Wraps (3)
Grass fed beef, cauliflower, squash, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, avocado, cilantro, huacatay dressing, butter lettuce wraps. (3) wraps. (Keto, Paleo, Low Carbs).
Plant Based Tacos (2)
Stone ground corn tortillas, high protein vegan "beef", slaw, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, radish, avocado.
Healthy Greens
Simple Salad
Field greens, rabanos, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Mama Chong Chinese Salad
free-range chicken, organic baby lettuce, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, pickled vegetables, wonton crispies, sesame-ginger dressing.
Southwestern Salad
free-range chicken, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing.
Kale Berry Salad
baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple,caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette.
Burrito Bonito
El California
(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY! With steak, add $1.50
El Vegan
(Vegan) Roasted veggies, ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, organic greens, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew chipotle. Served with chips and salsa.
El Gogi
(RV) Chicken breast, sriracha-chipotle-mayo, sticky rice, furikake, kimchi, gochujang, cucumber, cilantro, green onion. With steak, add $1.50 Served with chips and salsa.
Wich & Burgers
Grilled Chicken CTPB
( RV)Artisan Ciabatta, grilled free-range chicken, provolone, tomato, baby arugula, basil-cilantro pesto, roasted bell pepper, mayo. Served with house green salad. Calories: 655 sandwich only.
Bahn Mi
Artisan Ciabatta, grilled marinated pork belly, hoisin glaze, cucumber, in house Asian pickle slaw, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha-jalapeño aioli. Served with house green salad. Calories: 855 sandwich only.
Mojo Cubano
Artisan Ciabatta. Cuban style pulled pork, mojo (garlic-citrus sauce), provolone, avocado, pickled red onions, dijon mustard aioli, black bean spread. Served with house green salad. Calories: 700 sandwich only
New World Burger
grass-fed beef, arugula, aioli, tomato, red onion, honey-chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad. Calories: 865 burger only.
The Groovy Burger
grass-fed beef, arugula, dijon-aioli, apple-smoked bacon- mushrooms, provolone, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad. Calories: 875 burger only.
The Green Burger
Vegan burger (chickpeas, roasted vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, beets), tomato, pickled onions, arugula, veganaise, avocado, In house vegan BBQ sauce. Calories: 580 burger only. Vegan brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad.
Turkey Burger
Newport Pride turkey, tomato, onion, hydro watercress, sriracha aioli, smoked gouda, cranberry bbq (v) sauce. On brioche bun. Served with side of fries or house organic green salad. Calories: 745 burger only.
Wonder Bowls
Baja Bowl
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew-chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu or pulled pork. For steak add $1. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: (w/o protein option): 400-730 (Dependent on base)
Farm Veggies
Vegan. Choice of base. Best of season grilled vegetables, cashew-chipotle sauce, hydro watercress. Add black beans on request. Available: add protein of choice. Calories: 195-530 (Dependent on base)
Chico Cubano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Pulled pork Cuban style, mojo criollo sauce, black beans, red pickled onions, parsley, sweet plantains. other choices of proteins available. Calories: 475-800 (Dependent on base)
Thai Chicken
(GF, RV) Choice of base, free-range chicken, Thai yellow curry, grilled vegetables, red jalapeno confit. Other choices of protein available. Calories: 600-950 (Dependent on base)
Porkbelly Clincher
(GF) Choice of base. Lemongrass marinated pork belly, sweet miso glaze, gochujang, wilted spinach, Asian pickled slaw, watercress. Calories: 850-1050 (Dependent on base)
Saltado Peruano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Sauteed onion, tomatoes, huacatay sauce, aji panca, cilantro, potato fries. Choice of chicken breast or tofu. For steak, add $2. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 385-700 (Dependent on base)
Sustainable Salmon
(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon. Calories: 365-730 (Dependent on base)
VIP Poke
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi. Calories: 345-695 (Dependent on base)
El Koreano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Grilled certified angus steak, baby bok choy, cucumber, gochujang, house kimchi, sweet umami glaze. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 360-700 (Dependent on base)
El Teriyaki
(GF, RV) Choice of base, Seasonal roasted and grilled veggies. Gluten free teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, scallions. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu, beef, salmon, shrimp skewers. Calories: 425-775 (Dependent on base)
Kid's Menu
Little Baja
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, free-range chicken, black beans, roasted corn, white rice. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions.
Teriyaki Chicken
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, grilled free-range chicken, grilled vegetables, white rice. Teriyaki umami sauce. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 425
Taco Sunday
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. One stone-ground corn tortilla, antibiotic free chicken, pico de gallo roasted corn, roasted vegetable crema. Served with yukon fries. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions.
Sides
Side of White Rice
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Ancient Grains
Gluten free, vegan. Brown rice, black 'forbidden' rice, quinoa. Lightly seasoned with seasalt and olive oil.
Side of Black Beans
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Plantains
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Roasted Corn
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Garlic Noodles
Wheat noodles tossed with garlic, vegan butter, sea salt. (V)
Side of Avocado
Add Organic Grilled Tofu
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Steak
Side of Pulled Pork
Side of Pork Belly
Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)
Side of Salmon
Add Organic Egg
Side of Tofu
Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)
Our Vegan Patty
Turkey Patty
Tortilla corn (2)
Tortilla corn (4)
Side Lettuce Wraps
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Side of Ahi Poke
Salad Bowl
Burrito Tray
Sandwich Tray
Wonder Bowls
Shaken Iced Tea Tote
Fruit Tea Tote
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
18415 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746