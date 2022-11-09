Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinollo

1,903 Reviews

$$

18415 S. Avalon Blvd

Carson, CA 90746

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Tray-2
Edamame Wontons Tray
Chinese Salad Bowl-Medium Cater

Matcha Iced Lattes

Made with premium green matcha, choice of milk, and favorite zing.
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Premium green matcha, house milk, sweetened to taste.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.25
Matcha-Strawberry Latte

Matcha-Strawberry Latte

$5.25

Premium green matcha, strawberry, house milk, sweetened to taste.

Dirty Matcha Latte

Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.25

Premium green matcha, espresso, house milk, sweetened to taste.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Premium green matcha, fresh turmeric, house milk, sweetened to taste.

Crafted Pops

Prepared with real fruit flavors and ingredients. No artificial colors. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Bohemian Raspberry

Bohemian Raspberry

$3.75

raspberries, lime, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Pashion Fruta

Pashion Fruta

$3.75

passionfruit, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Ginger-Turmeric

Ginger-Turmeric

$3.75

fresh finger, fresh turmeric, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Pineaple Strawberry

Pineaple Strawberry

$3.75

pineapple, strawberry, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Shaken Iced Teas

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves. Served unsweetened. May be sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Classic Black

Classic Black

$3.75

Freshly brewed organic black tea leaves. Lemon wedge.

Oolong TiKuan Yin

Oolong TiKuan Yin

$3.75

Freshly brewed organic oolong tea leaves. Served unsweetened.

Green Jasmine

Green Jasmine

$3.75

Organic green jasmine tea leaves, mint. Served unsweetened.

Refreshers

Fresh natural fruit, sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$4.50

Freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Freshly squeezed lemon, fresh strawberry. Sweetened to taste.

Summer Coolness

Summer Coolness

$5.00

Cucumber juice, raw organic honey lemonade, mint. Sweetened to taste.

Zingy Pineapple

Zingy Pineapple

$5.00

Fresh ginger, lemon, mint, pineapple, cayenne pepper. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Smoothies

Whether you're looking for a meal replacement diet, something to quench your thirst after an intense workout, or just a quick, tasty snack, try one of these healthy smoothies.
Berry Happy

Berry Happy

$7.00

Strawberry, kiwi, almond milk. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Big Wave

Big Wave

$7.00

Mixed fruit, pineapple pure, banana. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Green Dude

Green Dude

$7.00

Mixed fruit, kale, pineapple, lemon. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Fruit Teas

Freshly brewed tea with your favorite fruit flavors.
Raspberry Orange BlackTea

Raspberry Orange BlackTea

$5.00

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves, fresh raspberry, orange, sweetened to taste.

Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Mango, lime, freshly brewed jasmine green tea.

Pineapple Guava Oolong

Pineapple Guava Oolong

$5.00

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves, pineapple, guava, sweetened to taste.

Iced Coffee

Freshly brewed organic beans, sweetened to taste.
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Freshly brewed organic coffee beans, condensed milk.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Medium roast organic coffee beans, sweetened to tasted.

Hot Tea

Moroccan Mint Hot Tea

Moroccan Mint Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Bright, Honey, Citrus. An award winning blend of organic green and white teas with a touch of bergamot.

Talis Mascala Chai Hot Tea

Talis Mascala Chai Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Fresh, Floral, Crisp. Dating back over 1000 years, the traditional tea scenting techniques are still used to make this special tea. Aromatic organic jasmine blossoms are used for scenting the most tender organic green tea leaves and buds then hand rolled into small pearls. This restorative tea is exquisite in flavor and aroma and yields a clear, light green hue with a delicate finish.

Gen Mai Cha Hot Tea

Gen Mai Cha Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Spicy, Grassy, Citrus. A breath of fresh air! This soothing organic medley gives a refreshing lift to your cup and is a lovely compliment to any meal. Ingredients: Organic Rooibos, Organic Honeybush, Organic lemongrass, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Verbena.

English Breakfast Hot Tea

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

Tasting Notes: Robust, Smooth, Malty Robust with flavor, our traditional blend of organic black tea is perfect for starting the day. It brews smooth and malty, with a clean finish. Caffeine Content: Medium

Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea

Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Sweet, calming, round. The sweet calming taste of our Organic, Fair Trade Egyptian Chamomile helps to ease the mind and soothe the soul.

Apricot Escape Hot Tea

Apricot Escape Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Our blend of organic black teas are hand picked from select gardens in Sri Lanka. The full bodied leaves are then blended with precious oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus bouquet and great finish. Make your afternoon tea-time perfect with this timeless classic. Caffeine Content: Medium Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Winner: Best Black Tea - World Tea Expo

Caramelized Pear Hot Tea

Caramelized Pear Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Fruity, Round, Sweet One of Art of Tea's most popular offerings, this delectable dessert infusion is sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and fresh baked pear. Caffeine Content: Caffeine Free

Craveables

Not your typical meat and potatoes
Daily Soup

Daily Soup

$5.50

Made in house.

Golden Papitas

Golden Papitas

$6.00

yukon potato fries, chino-latino spices. (GF, V)

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

yukon potato, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, trufle oil. (GF, VEG)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

a simple classic, maple syrup, Chino-Latino seasoning. (GF, VEG)

Edamame Wontons

Edamame Wontons

$8.00

wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)

Korean Tacos (2)

Korean Tacos (2)

$8.50

(2) choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork carnitas or tofu, kimchi, gochujang, chipotle crema, roasted corn, cilantro, cotija. (GF, RV)

Street Fish Tacos (2)

Street Fish Tacos (2)

$9.00

(2) Mahi-Mahi, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. With salmon or shrimp add $1. (GF)

Keto Beef Lettuce Wraps (3)

Keto Beef Lettuce Wraps (3)

$12.50

Grass fed beef, cauliflower, squash, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, avocado, cilantro, huacatay dressing, butter lettuce wraps. (3) wraps. (Keto, Paleo, Low Carbs).

Plant Based Tacos (2)

Plant Based Tacos (2)

$8.50

Stone ground corn tortillas, high protein vegan "beef", slaw, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, radish, avocado.

Healthy Greens

Healthy, sustainable salads, prepared with locally sourced organic greens.
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.50

Field greens, rabanos, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Mama Chong Chinese Salad

Mama Chong Chinese Salad

$13.00

free-range chicken, organic baby lettuce, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, pickled vegetables, wonton crispies, sesame-ginger dressing.

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$13.00

free-range chicken, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing.

Kale Berry Salad

Kale Berry Salad

$12.00

baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple,caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette.

Burrito Bonito

New World cuisine inspired flavors, combined with quality ingredients, and crafted with Old World love.
El California

El California

$12.00

(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY! With steak, add $1.50

El Vegan

El Vegan

$12.00

(Vegan) Roasted veggies, ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, organic greens, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew chipotle. Served with chips and salsa.

El Gogi

El Gogi

$12.00

(RV) Chicken breast, sriracha-chipotle-mayo, sticky rice, furikake, kimchi, gochujang, cucumber, cilantro, green onion. With steak, add $1.50 Served with chips and salsa.

Wich & Burgers

Sandwiches served on ciabatta bread with green salad. Burgers served on brioche with yukon fries, or salad.
Grilled Chicken CTPB

Grilled Chicken CTPB

$12.00

( RV)Artisan Ciabatta, grilled free-range chicken, provolone, tomato, baby arugula, basil-cilantro pesto, roasted bell pepper, mayo. Served with house green salad. Calories: 655 sandwich only.

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$12.00

Artisan Ciabatta, grilled marinated pork belly, hoisin glaze, cucumber, in house Asian pickle slaw, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha-jalapeño aioli. Served with house green salad. Calories: 855 sandwich only.

Mojo Cubano

Mojo Cubano

$12.00

Artisan Ciabatta. Cuban style pulled pork, mojo (garlic-citrus sauce), provolone, avocado, pickled red onions, dijon mustard aioli, black bean spread. Served with house green salad. Calories: 700 sandwich only

New World Burger

New World Burger

$14.00

grass-fed beef, arugula, aioli, tomato, red onion, honey-chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad. Calories: 865 burger only.

The Groovy Burger

The Groovy Burger

$14.00

grass-fed beef, arugula, dijon-aioli, apple-smoked bacon- mushrooms, provolone, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad. Calories: 875 burger only.

The Green Burger

The Green Burger

$14.00

Vegan burger (chickpeas, roasted vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, beets), tomato, pickled onions, arugula, veganaise, avocado, In house vegan BBQ sauce. Calories: 580 burger only. Vegan brioche. Served with yukon fries or house green salad.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Newport Pride turkey, tomato, onion, hydro watercress, sriracha aioli, smoked gouda, cranberry bbq (v) sauce. On brioche bun. Served with side of fries or house organic green salad. Calories: 745 burger only.

Wonder Bowls

Ethnic flavors from many cuisines, customized just the way you want it.
Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$12.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew-chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu or pulled pork. For steak add $1. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: (w/o protein option): 400-730 (Dependent on base)

Farm Veggies

Farm Veggies

$12.00

Vegan. Choice of base. Best of season grilled vegetables, cashew-chipotle sauce, hydro watercress. Add black beans on request. Available: add protein of choice. Calories: 195-530 (Dependent on base)

Chico Cubano

Chico Cubano

$12.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Pulled pork Cuban style, mojo criollo sauce, black beans, red pickled onions, parsley, sweet plantains. other choices of proteins available. Calories: 475-800 (Dependent on base)

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$12.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base, free-range chicken, Thai yellow curry, grilled vegetables, red jalapeno confit. Other choices of protein available. Calories: 600-950 (Dependent on base)

Porkbelly Clincher

Porkbelly Clincher

$13.00

(GF) Choice of base. Lemongrass marinated pork belly, sweet miso glaze, gochujang, wilted spinach, Asian pickled slaw, watercress. Calories: 850-1050 (Dependent on base)

Saltado Peruano

Saltado Peruano

$12.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Sauteed onion, tomatoes, huacatay sauce, aji panca, cilantro, potato fries. Choice of chicken breast or tofu. For steak, add $2. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 385-700 (Dependent on base)

Sustainable Salmon

Sustainable Salmon

$16.50

(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon. Calories: 365-730 (Dependent on base)

VIP Poke

VIP Poke

$14.00

(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi. Calories: 345-695 (Dependent on base)

El Koreano

El Koreano

$14.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Grilled certified angus steak, baby bok choy, cucumber, gochujang, house kimchi, sweet umami glaze. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 360-700 (Dependent on base)

El Teriyaki

$12.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base, Seasonal roasted and grilled veggies. Gluten free teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, scallions. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu, beef, salmon, shrimp skewers. Calories: 425-775 (Dependent on base)

Kid's Menu

Little Baja

Little Baja

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, free-range chicken, black beans, roasted corn, white rice. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, grilled free-range chicken, grilled vegetables, white rice. Teriyaki umami sauce. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 425

Taco Sunday

Taco Sunday

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. One stone-ground corn tortilla, antibiotic free chicken, pico de gallo roasted corn, roasted vegetable crema. Served with yukon fries. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions.

Sides

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Ancient Grains

Side of Ancient Grains

$3.50

Gluten free, vegan. Brown rice, black 'forbidden' rice, quinoa. Lightly seasoned with seasalt and olive oil.

Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$4.50

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Plantains

Side of Plantains

$4.50

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Grilled Vegetables

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$5.50

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Roasted Corn

Side of Roasted Corn

$4.50

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Garlic Noodles

Side of Garlic Noodles

$4.00

Wheat noodles tossed with garlic, vegan butter, sea salt. (V)

Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Add Organic Grilled Tofu

$5.00
Side of Grilled Chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Side of Steak

Side of Steak

$8.00
Side of Pulled Pork

Side of Pulled Pork

$5.00
Side of Pork Belly

Side of Pork Belly

$6.50
Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)

Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)

$4.00
Side of Salmon

Side of Salmon

$8.00
Add Organic Egg

Add Organic Egg

$1.75

Side of Tofu

$5.00
Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)

Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)

$5.50
Our Vegan Patty

Our Vegan Patty

$4.00
Turkey Patty

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Tortilla corn (2)

$1.00

Tortilla corn (4)

$2.00
Side Lettuce Wraps

Side Lettuce Wraps

$2.00
Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Side of Ahi Poke

$8.00

Salad Bowl

Choose from our three offerings: Mama Chong's Chinese Salad Southwestern Salad Kale Berry Salad

Chinese Salad Bowl-Medium Cater

$45.00

Chinese Salad Bowl-Large Cater

$72.00

Southwestern Salad Bowl-Medium Cater

$44.00

Southwestern Salad Bowl-Large Cater

$72.00

Kale Berry Salad Bowl-Medium Cater

$44.00

Kale Berry Salad Bowl-Large Cater

$72.00

Munchie Tray

Golden Papitas Tray

Golden Papitas Tray

$34.00
Sweet Potato Fries Tray

Sweet Potato Fries Tray

$34.00
Edamame Wontons Tray

Edamame Wontons Tray

$39.00

Burrito Tray

Choose from: TRAY 1 (12 half size burritos plus chips and salsa). TRAY 2 (18 half size burritos plus chips and salsa).
Burrito Tray-1

Burrito Tray-1

$87.00

Select up to two. This package contains 12 half burritos: El California El gogi El Vegan

Burrito Tray-2

$132.00

Sandwich Tray

Choose from our selection of sandwiches
Sandwich Tray-1

Sandwich Tray-1

$90.00

12 half size sandwiches plus House Green salad. Up to 2 selections. Serves 10-12. Upgrade to Chinese salad - add $8

Sandwich Tray-2

Sandwich Tray-2

$135.00

18 half size sandwiches plus House Green salad. up to 3 selections. Serves 15-18. Upgrade to Chines salad - add $12

Wonder Bowls

Catering Bowls-12

Catering Bowls-12

$115.00
Catering Bowls-18

Catering Bowls-18

$174.00

Shaken Iced Tea Tote

Classic Black

Classic Black

$16.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$16.00

Fruit Tea Tote

Raspberry Orange Black Tea

Raspberry Orange Black Tea

$22.00
Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

$22.00
Pineapple Guava Oolong Tea

Pineapple Guava Oolong Tea

$22.00

Refresher Tote

Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$22.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$22.00
Summer Coolness

Summer Coolness

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18415 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

Directions

