Chinook's at Salmon Bay Chinook's at Salmon Bay

Chinook's at Salmon Bay

No reviews yet

1900 W Nickerson St

#103

Seattle, WA 98119

Dinner

Appetizers

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Barbecued Garlic Prawns

$16.00

New Orleans style with caramalized garlic, red potatoes and fresh basil

Calamari

$18.00

Cannery Bread Basket

$4.00

Chicken Wings App

$12.00

New Orleans style with caramalized garlic, red potatoes and fresh basil

Clam & Mussel Combo

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Clam Strips

$14.00

Copper Salmon Poke

$21.00

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$37.00

Crab Cocktail

$28.00

Dabob Bay Manila Clams

$20.00

Northwest clams steamed in clam nectar, with garlic, lemon and parsley

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$18.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Panfried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Prawns Tempura App

$14.00

Seared Wild Salmon

$18.00

In sweet sesame tamari sauce over slaw and crispy wontons

Anthony's Select $3.75 ea

$3.75

Fanny Bay $4 ea

$4.00Out of stock

Totten Petites

$4.25

Soups & Salads

Manhattan Chowder Cup

$9.00

Manhattan Chowder Bowl

$14.00

Boston Chowder Cup

$9.00

Boston Chowder Bowl

$14.00

New Jersey Chowder Cup

$9.00

New Jersey Chowder Bowl

$14.00

Oyster Stew Cup

$10.00

Made in the classic style with cream, butter, thyme and celery salt

Oyster Stew Bowl

$15.00

Made in the classic style with cream, butter, thyme and celery salt

Small Green Salad

$9.00

With house crouton, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese or basil vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Hearts of Romaine

$12.00

With roasted hazelnuts, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing

Sub Blue Cheese Salad

$2.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.00

Sub Mixed Green

$2.00

Dinner Salad Entrees

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Calamari Caesar Dinner

$22.00

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Dinner

$21.00

Crab & Shrimp Caesar Dinner

$32.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon Coast shrimp tossed with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing.

Crab Caesar Dinner

$36.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Oyster Caesar Dinner

$26.00

Blackened wild salmon with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Blackened Salmon Caesar Dinner

$26.00

Blackened wild salmon with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Oregon Coast Shrimp Caesar Dinner

$21.00

Oregon Coast shrimp tossed with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Almond Chicken Salad

$21.00

Julienne chicken breast, almonds and crispy noodles tossed with romaine and our sesame-tamari dressing.

Chinook's Chicken Cobb

$24.00

Chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, egg and crumbled blue cheese with fresh basil vinaigrette

Sm Almond Chicken Lunch

$15.00

Chicken and tossed crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Sm Chicken Cobb Dinner

$16.00

Chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, egg and crumbled blue cheese with fresh basil vinaigrette

Sm Chicken Caesar Dinner

$14.00

Chicken and tossed crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Sm Crab & Shrimp Caesar Dinner

$20.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon Coast shrimp tossed with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing.

Sm Crab Caesar Dinner

$24.00

Sm Oyster Caesar Dinner

$15.00

Blackened wild salmon with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Sm Salmon Caesar Dinner

$21.00

Blackened wild salmon with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Sm Shrimp Caesar Dinner

$14.00

Oregon Coast shrimp tossed with crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Dinner Entrees

Ballard Burger

$19.00

Bering Sea True Cod panko crusted and fried served open faced with tartar, lettuce, tomato and onion

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$21.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Chicken Fettuccine Dinner

$24.00

Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, basil and tossed in our garlic herb cream sauce

Crab & Shrimp Fettuccine Dinner

$36.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and tossed in our garlic herb cream sauce

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$43.00

All Dungeness Crab! Served with ginger plum sauce and buerre blanc

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Garlic Prawns Scampi Dinner

$26.00

Ocean prawns butterflied and baked with garlic butter, fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with Fisherman's potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Halibut 'n Chips

$35.00

Three pieces dipped in our light tempura batter

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Chargrilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, grilled onion mayo and our secret sauce. Served with French fries

Lingcod 'n Chips Dinner

$29.00

Three pieces dipped in our light tempura batter

Manila Clams Entree

$29.00

Steamed in clam juice, lemon and garlic

NW Duet

$44.00

Alder planked with red pepper beurre blanc and paired with a Dungeness crab cake

Pan Fried Oyster Dinner

$28.00

Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown. Served with Fisherman's potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Prawns Tempura Dinner

$27.00

Dipped in our light tempura batter

Rockfish Tacos

$20.00

Roasted Garlic Crab

$42.00

Salmon 'n Chips Dinner

$24.00

Three pieces dipped in our light tempura batter

Salmon Burger

$24.00

Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil mayo. Served with French fries

Salmon Tacos

$24.00

Shrimp Fettuccine Dinner

$23.00

Oregon shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and fresh herbs in garlic cream sauce

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

AYCE True Cod 'n Chips

$28.00

Premium frozen at sea wild Alaska True Cod panko crusted and served with French fries

Re-order 1 pc Cod AYCE

Re-order Fries AYCE

Re-order Slaw AYCE

Fresh Sheet

B.P. True Cod Caddy Ganty

$28.00

Blue Plate - True Cod Caddy Ganty. Marinated in Washington white wine, topped with sour cream, red onion, and dill & then oven-roasted until just golden.

Clam & Mussel Linguine

$24.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and tossed in our garlic herb cream sauce

Halibut Chargrilled with Chive Oil

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Idaho Rainbow Trout

$29.00

Lightly panko crusted and pan seared golden brown topped with Marcona almonds.

Planked Silver Salmon w/ Red Pepper Beurre Blanc

$34.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Rockfish Salsa Fresca

$24.00

Copper King Salmon Chargrilled

$60.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Copper Sockeye Planked

$38.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side 2pc Bacon

$3.00

Side Chicken Cold

$6.00

Side Chicken Hot

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Oyster Hot 1ea

$2.25

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Sub Pasta

$4.00

Side Tempura Halibut 1 pc

$10.00

Side Tempura Lingcod 1 pc

$7.00

Side Tempura Prawn

$3.00

Side Tempura Salmon 1pc

$6.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Special Requests

Ballard Burger

$19.00

Bering Sea True Cod panko crusted and fried served open faced with tartar, lettuce, tomato and onion

BBQ Garlic Prawn Dinner

$26.00

Copper Sockeye Salmon Chargrilled

$38.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$46.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

1/2 Rockfish Tacos

$15.00

1/2 Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Halibut Tacos & Chowder

$20.00

Manila Clam Linguine

$21.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Shrimp Mac/Cheese Lunch

$22.00

Oregon shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and fresh herbs in garlic cream sauce

Smoked Salmon Fettuccine

$24.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Halibut Tacos

$29.00

Rockfish Taco & 8oz Chowder

$13.50

Salmon Taco & 8oz Chowder

$15.50

Crab & Shrimp Louie

$39.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Retail

Chef Hat

$19.00

Little Chinook's Cap

$18.00

Little Chinook's Visor

$12.00

Plate - Blue/Child

$39.00

Plate - Crab

$49.00

Polo - Green

$33.00

Polo - Red

$33.00

Sea Salt

$6.00

White Shirt (Lg)

$16.00

White Shirt (Med)

$16.00

White Shirt (Sm)

$16.00

White Shirt (XL)

$16.00

White Shirt (XXL)

$20.00

Wine Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.

Location

1900 W Nickerson St, #103, Seattle, WA 98119

