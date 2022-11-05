Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch
Chino's Fusion Hacienda 6705 HWY 290 W STE 608
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rice bowls, tacos, and more! Come in and enjoy our unique blend of Tex-Mex, Filipino, and other Asian flavors:)
Location
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin, TX 78735
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
4.5 • 1,600
5900 W Slaughter Ln Austin, TX 78749
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant