Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch

Chino's Fusion Hacienda 6705 HWY 290 W STE 608

review star

No reviews yet

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608

Austin, TX 78735

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO
THE BAD TACO
THE UGLY TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

THE GOOD TACO

$4.00

MUSHROOMS, PICO, AVOCADO, EGG

THE BAD TACO

$4.50

BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE

THE UGLY TACO

$5.00

FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG

MIGAS TACO

$4.00

EGGS, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEESE

THE DRAGON TACO

$6.50

2 EGG OMELET WITH KIMCHI, SPRING ONION, AND SAUSAGE

BEAN AND CHEESE TACO

$2.50

BEAN (BLACK OR PINTO), CHEESE

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO

$3.50

CHOOSE 3 ITEMS FOR YOUR TACO

BREAKFAST PLATES

MIGAS PLATE

$10.00

EGGS, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEESE

OMELETTE PLATE

$12.00

3 EGG OMELETTE WITH CHEESE, PICO, BACON OR SAUSAGE

CHINOS HASH

$12.00

CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE, POTATOS, KIMCHI, CHEESE, 3 OVER MEDIUM EGGS

TACOS

FAJITA CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE

FAJITA BEEF TACO

$5.50

CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE

PORK BELLY TACO

$5.50

SLOW BRAISED PORK BELLY, KIMCHI, CANDIED JALAPENOS, CILANTRO, LETTUCE

ADOBO CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND POTATOS IN ADOBO SAUCE, SPRING ONION

VEG'D OUT TACO

$4.00

MUSHROOMS, PICO, AVOCADO, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, SPINACH

SPICY TOFU TACO

$4.50

SPICED TOFU, PEPPERS, ONIONS IN CHILI GINGER SAUCE, CILANTRO, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE

MAHI MAHI TACO

$5.50

MAHI MAHI, PICO, CILANTRO, LETTUCE

PUFFY TACO

$5.00

FRIED CORN MASA, GROUND BEEF, GUACAMOLE, CHEESE, LETTUCE

GRINGO PLATE

$10.00

3 CRISPY OR 2 SOFT GROUND BEEF TACOS WITH PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE

CHINO CONNECTION TACO PLATE

$3.00

2 TACOS(MENU PRICE) WITH CHOICE OF KIMCHI NACHOS, KIMCHI FRIES, OR RICE AND BEANS

SAUSAGE TACO

$5.00

RICE BOWL

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.00

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE

STEAK RICE BOWL

$14.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE

PORK BELLY RICE BOWL

$14.00

BRAISED PORK BELLY, KIMCHI, MUSHROOMS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE

ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$13.00

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONION, AND POTATOS IN ADOBO SAUCE, CANDIED JALAPENOS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE

VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$10.00

MUSHROOMS, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, KIMCHI, SPINACH, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, CILANTRO RICE

SPICY TOFU RICE BOWL

$12.00

SPICED TOFU, PEPPERS, ONIONS IN CHILI GINGER SAUCE, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTO RICE

MAHI MAHI RICE BOWL

$14.00

MAHI MAHI, SAUTEED SPINACH, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE

NO RICE FOR YOU (KETO FRIENDLY)

$15.00

PICK 2 FROM (MAHI MAHI, FAJITA CHICKEN, FAJITA BEEF, PORK BELLY, SPICED TOFU), MUSHROOMS, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, AVOCADO SLICES, PICO, SPINACH

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

PORK BELLY SLIDER PLATE

$12.00

4 HAWAIIAN KINGS ROLLS WITH BRAISED PORK BELLY, CANDIED JALAPENOS, CILANTRO. SERVED WITH KIMCHI FRIES

CHINO TAQUITOS

$9.00

6 CHINO TAQUITOS, OUR TAKE ON FILIPINO LUMPIA. SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE

LARGE KIMCHI FRIES

$8.00

HOME FRIES DUSTED WITH SEA SALT, TOPPED WITH KIMCHI AND SPRING ONIONS

SMALL KIMCHI FRIES

$5.00

HOME FRIES DUSTED WITH SEA SALT, TOPPED WITH KIMCHI AND SPRING ONIONS

KIMCHI CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

MADE TO ORDER CHIPS TOPPED WITH KIMCHI, CANDIED JALAPENOS, FAJITA CHICKEN, SPRING ONIONS, QUESO, RED SALSA, GUACAMOLE

SIDE ORDERS

A LA CARTE CRISPY TACO

$2.50

A LA CARTE TAQUITO

$2.00

1 FILIPINO LUMPIA

BLACK BEANS

$2.00

FRESH CUT HOMEFRIES

$3.00

SEA SALT

GINGER CILANTRO RICE

$2.00

PINTO BEANS

$2.00

SAUTEED KIMCHI

$5.00

KIMCHI

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.00

SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, SPROUTS

SPICY TOFU

$5.00

SPICED TOFU, ONIONS, PEPPERS

CHIPS AND DIPS

LARGE CHILE CON QUESO

$6.50

CHILE CON QUESO WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA CHIPS

SMALL CHILE CON QUESO

$4.00

CHILE CON QUESO WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA CHIPS

QUESO COMPUESTO

$7.50

CHILE CON QUESO, GROUND BEEF, PICO, GUACAMOLE WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA CHIPS

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$8.00

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA CHIPS

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$5.00

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA CHIPS

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

RED(MEDIUM) OR GREEN(HOT) SALSA WITH FRIED TO ORDER TORTILLA SHIPS

BEVERAGES

Fountain

$2.50

Fountain Tea

$2.50

MEXICAN Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Crush Orange

$3.00

Manzanita

$3.00

Aquafina

$2.50

Life Water

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.75

PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, STRAWBERRY

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rice bowls, tacos, and more! Come in and enjoy our unique blend of Tex-Mex, Filipino, and other Asian flavors:)

Location

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin, TX 78735

Directions

Gallery
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

