Chip Cookies Boise

501 West Main Street

Boise, ID 83702

Cookies

OG Chip (1)

OG Chip (1)

$3.70

our signature gourmet award-winning chocolate chip cookie

Biscoff Chip (1)

$3.70

Sugar Chip (1)

$3.70

pumpkin nutella chip™

$3.70

SW chip™ (1)

$3.70

cowboy chip

$3.70

Mini OG Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Mini sugar Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Day Old Cookies (1)

$3.00

Dough

$12.20

chip flip box™ (4)

$13.00

chip chip hooray box™ (13)

$36.50

Drinks

Fountain Soda (16oz)

$1.25

Fountain Soda (32oz)

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Soda Can

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

Extra

Chip Sticker

$0.50

Bow

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

