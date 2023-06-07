A map showing the location of Chip Cookies Pleasant ViewView gallery

Chip Cookies Pleasant View

review star

No reviews yet

1738 W 2700 N

Pleasant View, UT 84404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Chip Cookies.

Cookies

chip flip box™ (4)

$12.99

each chip flip box comes with four big, warm, melt-in-your-mouth, delicious chip™ cookies of your choice | 4 per box

chip chip hooray box™ (12)

$34.99

each chip chip hooray box comes with thirteen big, warm, melt-in-your-mouth, delicious chip™ cookies of your choice | 12 per box

Biscoff Chip (1)

$3.70

gourmet chip cookie made with biscoff cookies, white chocolate chips + stuffed with biscoff cookie butter

Sugar Chip (1)

$3.70

a gourmet sugar cookie topped with our famous cream cheese frosting + sprinkles

Day Old Cookies (1)

$2.99

Free Cookie for Google Review

Drinks

Fountain Soda (24oz)

$2.75

Fountain Soda (32oz)

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

chilled local 2% milk

Fiji Water

$3.25

crisp, chilled bottled water

Extra

chip™ special event stickers

Bow

$0.50

single chip™ gift box

$0.80

Chip Cookies - Catering

Cookies

Assorted Cookies Catering Box - 25 cookies

$78.75

OG Chip Catering Box - 25 cookies

$78.75

Sugar Chip Catering Box - 25 cookies

$78.75

Mini OG Catering Box - 100 cookies

$135.00

Chip Weekly Specialty Flavor - Catering 50+

$3.15

Drinks

Fountain Soda (24oz)

$2.75

Fountain Soda (32oz)

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

chilled local 2% milk

Soda Can

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

crisp, chilled bottled water

Extra

chip™ special event stickers

Bow

$0.50

single chip™ gift box

$0.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1738 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT 84404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Electric Alley Sliders - 749 S. Washington Blvd. Ogden, Ut. 84404
orange starNo Reviews
749 Washington Boulevard Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ - Ogden Store
orange starNo Reviews
310 12th street ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Ogden Beer Co.
orange starNo Reviews
358 Park Blvd Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
350 Park Blvd Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Pie and Fry
orange starNo Reviews
2251 Grant Ave Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pleasant View

Jamba - 000270 - Riverdale
orange star4.6 • 1,549
1155 West Riverdale Rd Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe - Ogden UT
orange star4.6 • 1,225
1970 N Washington Blvd North Ogden, UT 84414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103506 - Ogden
orange star4.5 • 366
4396 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 192
2501 Wall Ave Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pleasant View
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston