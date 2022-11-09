A map showing the location of Chip Cookies SLCView gallery

Chip Cookies SLC

155 East 900 South #101

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Cookies

OG Chip (1)

$3.70

OG Milk Chocolate Chip

Biscoff Chip (1)

$3.70

Sugar Chip (1)

$3.70

Weekly Cookie (1)

$3.70

Mini OG Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Mini sugar Chip - 9 Cookies

$13.00

Day Old Cookies (1)

$3.00

Dough

$12.20

OG Chip (1) (test)

$3.70

OG Milk Chocolate Chip

OG Chip (1) (week2)

$3.70

OG Milk Chocolate Chip

Cookie Box (4)

$13.00

CCH Cookie Box (13)

$36.50

naughty pumpkin chip

$3.70

Chipzookie

$5.99

peanut butter cup chip

$3.70

Drinks

Fountain Soda (16oz)

$1.25

Fountain Soda (32oz)

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Soda Can

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

Extra

Chip Sticker

$0.50

Bow

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 East 900 South #101, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

